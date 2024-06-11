We have all been peeling bananas wrong our whole life. Here's the right way to do it.

Do you peel bananas from the non-stem end or the stem end? If you say that there is no correct way to peel and eat a banana, you might be wrong. The fruit, which contains vital nutrients like potassium, magnesium, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, is not only a staple in many dishes worldwide but also a fascinating topic when it comes to the simple act of peeling. While there are several ways to peel a banana, only one method is deemed the "right" way, as per Tasting Table.

To peel off a banana, many apply the most common method, which is opening it from its stem. It is a technique that the majority have known since their childhood. But one question arises - is it the wrong way? Well, there is nothing wrong with it but surprisingly, there is another seemingly 'correct' way to eat a banana.

Anyone who wants to peel a banana correctly should take a tip from the real “banana experts” – our monkey friends! They open the yellow fruit from the bottom up.

The monkey way of peeling a banana is the correct way to uncover it. Monkeys hold the stem side in their hands so it is pointing down and use a pinch, squeeze, and tear method to open the non-stem side. It is often advised to use two fingers — our thumb and index finger to pinch and squeeze the non-stem side of the fruit until the peel splits open.

The upside-down technique is not just correct but is also a beneficial method to peel a banana. It helps in avoiding banana's stringy bits, aka phloem bundles, which are the annoying fibrous strands that run up and down the fruit. This is because peeling from the non-stem part increases the chances of the strings getting stuck to the banana skin and coming off with it, per Slate. This string, in most scenarios, leaves a slightly bitter taste in our tastebuds when we consume it.

The Reddit world, too, has varied opinions about the right way to peel a banana. u/TRG_The_Redstone_Guy shared how peeling a banana upside down is a faster process. The caption of the post read, "Life Pro Tips: Open your bananas upside down to peel them way faster and without bruising."

In response, other users shared their own experiences with the technique. u/ThePowerTriangle shared, "I tried to explain this to coworkers one day. They did not believe me it was better. I told them it reduces the number of strings - no traction. I explain that is how monkeys peel bananas - nothing. Then I asked if they had ever played Mario Kart and if they remembered how the banana peels are in the game - that got them to try it. Fun fact: the strings are called phloem bundles." Another user, u/MarquisInLV, commented, "Yeah, all you gotta do is pinch the tip and it opens right up."

A post on r/changemyview also debated the correct way to peel the fruit with the caption, "CMV: The only correct way to peel and eat a banana is from the bottom." The post stated three points supporting the argument. First, the banana splits more easily from the bottom. Second, the stem of a banana is very clearly a handle and should be used as such. Third, that is how the monkeys do it.

Users chimed in with their opinions. While some agreed with the statements presented in the post, others had counter-arguments. u/Khal-Frodo dismissed all the points, yet he mentioned that he uses this method because "this is unquestionably the most fun way to open a banana and makes you feel low-key badass." In u/toxicdreamland's opinion, bananas can be eaten as one likes, the only wrong way to eat the banana is "with the skin on."