Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's poorly made 'mac & cheese soup' is straight out of a movie

Small gestures can be major catalysts for the chemistry between partners and act as a foundation for building healthy relationships in the long run. Mac-and-cheese soup is not something typically associated with wholesomeness, but for a woman known as u/his_stargazer on Reddit, this simple appetizer not only became the starting point of her love story but also a thread that continuously reminds her how passionately she loves her husband. Writing in the r/wholesome group, she shared how a bowl of mac-and-cheese soup made her fall in love with her high-school sweetheart.

Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)

Titled “Something I’ve never told my husband,” the post was upvoted by 9,700 people in just a day. The couple's love story goes back to a day when they were still in high school and one day at his house, she told him that she was hungry. He immediately ran to the kitchen and “tried” to make some mac-and-cheese but ended up adding too much milk and felt disappointed after realizing that he messed it all up. It was then that she turned to him and said that it was the “best thing” she ever had. Not only did she appreciate the snack, but also confessed that she loved him. “The way he looked at me after that will never leave my mind,” she wrote in the post.

Adorable couple enjoys cooking together in their well-lit, modern kitchen, playfully sharing bites of food (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Natalia Lebedinskaia)

To this day, her husband proudly tells everyone how he made her fall in love with him with his “mac-and-cheese soup.” The truth, however, is that, even though the soup tasted “okay,” she fell in love with him because “he is the most generous and amazing person” she has ever known. She added, “Now every time he makes me a bowl of mac and cheese soup, he has the biggest smile and I get to fall in love with this man all over again.”

People in the comment section were left swooning over the cutesy love story, and sharing their personal stories of how and when they fell in love. u/motormouth08 recalled the moment when she knew that she wanted to marry a guy. It was a pre-cellphone era and she was utterly sick one day. She had a sore throat and hadn’t eaten much for days. But then, when she felt better, she called her boyfriend and told her that she could afford to eat some pudding. Since calls were not so prominent during those days, he returned with two gigantic cans full of chocolate and tapioca, to make sure that she had the pudding she wanted to eat. They got married a year later. u/his_stargazer responded to the story with the comment, “The feeling of being cared for is indescribable!”

Comment by u/reasonable_star_959 adoring the couple (Image Source: Reddit)

This woman, who is head-over-heels in love with her husband, says, that now, the mac-and-cheese soup has become such a beautiful relationship booster for them that he would make it for her even in her afterlife. In addition to mac-and-cheese, the beautiful couple has other little things that add an eternal spark to their relationship. Sharing the “best memory with her husband,” the woman said in r/love that when times are hard and she’s having nightmares, her husband always steps up to comfort her. “He pulls me in close and I lay my head on his chest, I love the way his hair tickles my nose. He holds me tight and tells me stories. He makes up the most random stories about characters, the weird adventures they go on, and how they fall in love every single time. He always knows how to make me smile and make me feel safe,” she wrote.

Comment by u/zenarian-369 appreciating the couple (Image Source: Reddit)

Meanwhile, people in the comments also shared other recipes that gave momentum to their love stories, including mashed potatoes, meatloaf soup, fettuccine pasta, grilled corn, spaghetti, and more.