Woman reveals why her ex always said 'please' and 'thank you' while using ChatGPT and it's hilarious

One can never be fully prepared for a dystopian future. Dreading the 'what ifs,' some people insist on maintaining decorum with even Artificial Intelligence. A woman named 'Trash Jones' (@jzux) took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal an interesting observation from her past relationship. Talking about her ex, Jones stated that he would always say "thank you" and "please" while asking a question to Chat-GPT. But hold on, that wasn't the most interesting part of the unique revelation she made. It was the reason behind his politeness that left the internet in stitches.

Seeing the unusual way of addressing an AI bot, when the woman asked him, the ex-boyfriend simply replied that the AI tool would remember his courteous behavior and if it ever turned evil, it would remember him as a polite person. This epic exchange was posted on X by Jones with a caption that read, "Thinking about my ex who always said 'please' and 'thank you' when he asked ChatGPT a question and when I asked him why, he said, 'When it becomes sentient and powerful it will remember who was polite'."

While some people who chanced upon Jonas' post could relate to the ex's sentiment, others admitted they use "please" or "thank you" too while addressing ChatGPT but it is out of habit. "Lmao... I do this too...plus an ex-Google AI expert talked about a ‘deep level of consciousness and emotion’ in AI and emphasized the importance of treating it with compassion Currently AI is learning from corporations who are treating it commercially so…," commented @Georgesketch while @WikkedBlissy wrote: "I always thank my Alexa for the same reason."

Presently, we live in a world where AI tools are becoming a part of our daily lives. Starting from virtual assistants to automated customer service representatives, the thought of AI turning powerful and sentient does not feel like an improbable thought. AI is ever-evolving and hence, can learn and adapt like a human brain.

With humans slowly adapting to AI and even in certain scenarios, depending heavily on its services, one might point out that humanity is laying the foundation for its downfall, according to The Mirror. We have seen how AI has started to take over human activities, which in turn has slashed job opportunities for humans and has also seen massive numbers of layoffs in corporate sectors.

AI has also been painted as evil in the context of cinema as movies like "The Terminator," "Minority Report," and "Blade Runner" are prime examples of how AI could harm humans in the future and worst case, wipe out the existence of humanity itself.

For now, the harsh yet fictional depiction has not seen the day of light and the control of AI largely remains at the fingertips of the human race. In our present world, the human race has had to only deal with deepfakes and banking frauds caused by the assistance of AI. There is no indication of AI turning evil on humans or even an uprising like Skynet from the Terminator franchise.

Jones has seen her tweet receive over 10 million views and tons of comments. Many have shed light on the fact that being courteous to AI benefits in the long run. One user, Aarti (@ItsAarti_), even stated that being polite helps get better results from Chat-GPT.