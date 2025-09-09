Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Young woman fired for wearing the same shoes as her boss costs company big time

A young woman challenged her unfair dismissal and the judge agreed.

employment tribunal, workplace discrimination, Gen Z workers, ageism, UK employment law, dress code bias, Maximus UK Services, Reddit story, viral justice, workplace equality, unfair dismissal, young professionals, Elizabeth Benassi, employment judge, workplace double standards, youth empowerment, labor rights, office culture, Gen Z resilience, legal victory

Representative Image: Lacing up was just the start.

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffSep 09, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Starting your first full-time job can feel like walking a tightrope, especially when you're the youngest person in the office. Elizabeth Benassi, now 20, faced more than the usual growing pains when she joined Maximus UK Services back in 2022. What unfolded was a case of double standards—and it all began with her shoes.

Benassi had shown up to work in trainers, unaware that the company enforced a strict dress code. According to The Tribune, her supervisor, Ishrat Ashraf, immediately reprimanded her. But here’s the kicker: others in the office wore the same kind of footwear, and no one else got called out.

Representative Image: The shoes should make the outfit, but Canva

Though Benassi's coworkers were close in age, she was the youngest among them. Joining the company at just 18, she later shared that she often felt left out and micromanaged. Her job ended after just three months—and she decided not to walk away quietly.

Taking her case to court and winning

Benassi took her case to an employment tribunal in Croydon. In a landmark ruling, the judge sided with her and ordered Maximus UK Services to pay £29,187 (about $37,809) in compensation.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Employment Judge Eoin Fowell stated, “This was a breach of the dress code, although she was not aware of it. Ms. Ashraf spoke to her about it straight away, and Ms. Benassi apologized.”

The situation escalated. Benassi wrote to her manager afterward, expressing concern: “This morning you mentioned that I am not allowed to wear trainers to work. Despite not being aware of this, as I have never worn trainers to work before, I apologized for this, and you rolled your eyes. I have now realized that I am not the only one wearing trainers today, and I have not seen anyone receive the same chat that I have.”

Unbeknownst to her, Ashraf had already escalated the matter to Operations Manager Abdul Ali.

Benassi also testified that she felt dismissed by her coworkers and superiors because of her age. “I didn't want to be treated differently, or as I had put it, 'as the baby of the group,'” she said.

When asked about the situation, company representatives claimed she was let go due to “poor performance” during her probationary period. But the tribunal wasn’t convinced—and concluded that her dismissal was unjustified.

Support pours in from unexpected places

Her story later appeared on Reddit, where users rallied around her in the comments.

Reddit | u/woffingshire

One Redditor, u/legrenabeach, wrote, “As if wearing a less comfortable shoe somehow makes you a better employee. Magically. Companies should bloody stop this dress code nonsense and realize we live in the 21st century.”

Reddit | u/panda-bears-are-cute

Another user, u/dingdingding888, added, “Good for her standing her ground at that age. Ageism exists at work, and as someone who looks young, I often get tested.”

u/secret_account07 chimed in with: “That’s weird. How are they unprofessional? I’ve seen lawyers in court wear those with a suit lol. Better on the body than dress shoes. If she was wearing flip-flops or Air Force Ones, I’d kind of get it. But how are those unprofessional?”

Elizabeth Benassi might have walked into work one day in the wrong shoes—but she walked out with a powerful win for young workers everywhere.

This article originally appeared last year.

ageismdress code biaselizabeth benassiemployment judgeemployment tribunalgen z resiliencegen z workerslabor rightslegal victorymaximus uk servicesoffice culturereddit storyuk employment lawunfair dismissalviral justiceworkplace discriminationworkplace double standardsworkplace equalityyoung professionalsyouth empowermentpast events

The Latest

Deanna Dikeman, leaving and waving, family photos, aging parents, grief, saying goodbye, love and loss, photo series, driveway photos, emotional goodbye, family tradition, memory, aging, documentary photography, parent-child bond, photojournalism, visual storytelling, heartfelt goodbye, poignant story, touching photos
Past Events

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years, including final farewell

employment tribunal, workplace discrimination, Gen Z workers, ageism, UK employment law, dress code bias, Maximus UK Services, Reddit story, viral justice, workplace equality, unfair dismissal, young professionals, Elizabeth Benassi, employment judge, workplace double standards, youth empowerment, labor rights, office culture, Gen Z resilience, legal victory
Past Events

Young woman fired for wearing the same shoes as her boss costs company big time

neighbor code, minimal habits, good neighbor, community, advice column, Miss Manners, texting
Culture

The Neighbor Code: The 5 absolute bare minimum habits that make you a good neighbor

music, scary songs, creepy songs, halloween, playlists
Culture

These 'scariest' and 'creepiest' songs are perfect for your 2025 Halloween playlist

More For You

identical twins, twin study, nature vs nurture, IQ difference, South Korea, United States, adoption story, twin reunion, personality traits, mental health, resilience, Science Direct, intelligence gap, separated twins, sibling study, cultural impact, childhood trauma, DNA test, twin psychology, developmental science

Split twins offer rare insight into the "nature versus nurture" question.

Canva

Identical twins separated at birth had dramatically different IQs in Korea and the US

Twins typically fascinate us because of their incredible similarities. But sometimes, what makes identical twins truly intriguing are their surprising differences. A recent study in Science Direct highlighted exactly this, following the astonishing reunion of identical twin sisters separated as toddlers and raised in completely different cultures.

Born in South Korea in 1974, these twin sisters spent their first two years together until tragedy struck—they were accidentally separated at a busy market. Despite the family’s desperate search, only one twin could be located. While she remained with her family in Korea, the other was adopted and raised by a couple in the United States, unaware she even had a twin, let alone other siblings.

Keep ReadingShow less
cats, toddlers, pets and kids, viral video, Reddit, heartwarming, good news, animal friendship, cute animals, security camera

Security camera catches cat in the bedroom

Reddit

Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

A 22-second black-and-white video posted to Reddit is quietly taking over the internet’s collective heart—and it’s easy to see why. In the short clip, a curious cat hops up onto a young toddler's bed in the middle of the night. The child stirs slightly, then instinctively reaches out, grabs the cat, and pulls it in for a snuggle. The cat, unfazed and clearly used to this nightly ritual, closes its eyes and settles in.

The moment is as pure as it gets: gentle, natural, and overflowing with trust.

Keep ReadingShow less
testicular cancer, cancer awareness, men's health, medical diagnosis, pregnancy test, viral stories, health hacks, cancer survivor

A young man looks down; hand holding a pregnancy test

Canva

An 18-year-old man's pregnancy test came back positive. The result saved his life.

In 2014, then 18-year-old Byron Geldard was suffering from a persistent pain in his side that doctors initially dismissed as a gym injury. But when scans revealed a tumor that had spread to his lungs, he was diagnosed with cancer. The problem? Doctors weren't sure what type it was, per The Telegraph.

It was then that specialists at the Teenage Cancer Trust unit in Cambridge, UK, made a bizarre suggestion: he should take a home pregnancy test, per The Daily Mail.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dejana Bačko, inspirational story, disability, motherhood, resilience, Para Taekwondo, viral video, good news, supermom, parenting

A mom without arms helps her daughter in the airport

Reddit

Armless mom stuns airport crowd with how she handles her baby using only her feet

Traveling with a kid can be chaotic for any parent, but for Para Taekwondo world champion and artist Dejana Bačko—who was born without arms—it’s an unbelievable display of creativity and resilience. In a now-viral airport video, Dejana maneuvers her baby’s stroller with her feet and juggles her luggage, showing the world that “impossible” is just another challenge to conquer. Millions are celebrating her strength, her calm demeanor, and her seemingly magical ability to keep her child safe while she handles everything using only her feet.

This moment is just one of many in Dejana’s journey as a mother, artist, and athlete. Born in Serbia, Dejana has spent her life defying expectations, finding creative ways to overcome challenges, and sharing her experiences with the world. Through her videos, she offers a raw and heartfelt glimpse into her life, from her child’s first steps to the intricacies of parenting without arms.

Keep ReadingShow less
Richard Gere, kindness, good news, act of kindness, mistaken identity, celebrity encounter, New York City, viral story, Time Out of Mind, homelessness

A series of photos of a woman talking to man on the street

Reddit

Tourist offers pizza to a man she thought was homeless. He was actually a Hollywood star in disguise.

A simple act of kindness turned into an unforgettable story for one woman and her family while visiting New York City. Karine Gombeau, a French tourist, was exploring the city with her husband and teenage son when she spotted a man rummaging through a trash can near Grand Central Terminal. Moved by what she saw, she decided to offer the man some leftover pizza.

"He should have my pizza instead of going through that bin."

— Karine Gombeau

What she didn’t know? That “homeless man” was actually Hollywood legend Richard Gere.

Keep ReadingShow less
youth sports, parenting, good sportsmanship, bullying, softball, viral stories, mom hero, inspirational stories

Softball pitcher prepares to throw the ball

Canva

Coaches ran onto a field to confront an 11-year-old girl for being too old. Then her mom fought back.

During a softball game in June of last year, 11-year-old Brinley Stephens hit a line drive for her team. What should have been a great moment was shattered when two coaches from the opposing team stormed the field, not to talk to the umpire, but to confront Brinley directly.

Their demand, yelled in the middle of the game and in front of a crowd of parents and kids, was shocking: “I want to see birth certificates or this game's done!”

Keep ReadingShow less
common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL

Image of dishwasher with a quote card overlayed on top

Canva

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

It’s a universal experience: that sudden, forehead-slapping moment when you realize you’ve been doing a basic task completely wrong your entire life. A recent viral thread on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating invited people to share these humbling discoveries, and thousands responded with hilarious and all-too-relatable confessions.

From laundry blunders to kitchen catastrophes, here are eight of the best stories that will make you laugh, question your own habits, and feel a little less alone in your mistakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
retail stories, entitlement, Karen, Reddit, viral stories, marriage humor, public freakout, malicious compliance

A quote card is overlayed across an image of a grocery store cashier

Canva

Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

A Reddit story about an entitled shopper is going viral for its hilarious and unexpected twist. The tale, shared by user u/Lifeneedslubricant, begins with a woman cutting in line at a convenience store and dumping her items on the counter.

After demanding to be served first, the cashier finally rang up her total: over $30. But the woman refused to pay.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025