A mom asked her 5-year-old with autism to draw her and the result was not what she expected

It's a moment familiar to almost any parent: asking your child to draw a picture of you, bracing for a delightful, if not entirely accurate, creation. For mom Rebecca Rand (@officiallysidity), this simple challenge with her 5-year-old daughter, who has autism, led to a viral moment of pure joy and profound insight.
In a TikTok video, Rand explained that she is always trying to encourage her daughter’s creativity. "We had just got this new whiteboard, so I was like, 'Okay, mommy is going to sit right here and you draw what mommy looks like,'" she recalled telling her daughter. After a period of focused work, her daughter was ready for the big reveal.
When her daughter proudly presented the finished portrait, Rand couldn't contain her surprise, immediately bursting into laughter. The drawing on the whiteboard was a charming figure that looked like a cross between a snowman and a clown, with a large, round torso and a smiling face. “This is what mommy looks like,” Rand wheezed between giggles.
But as her laughter subsided, she started to look closer and noticed something incredible. Her daughter, in her own unique way, had captured her perfectly. She had meticulously included her mom’s earrings, her specific nose piercing, and even her baby hairs. The "snowman" was, in fact, a loving and surprisingly detailed depiction. "She just hasn't perfected the neck area in portraits yet," Rand lovingly explained.
What started as a funny moment of a child’s unfiltered art became a beautiful example of seeing the world through a different lens. The drawing wasn't just a scribble; it was a collection of all the little details her daughter noticed and loved about her. Rand was blown away by her daughter’s perception and effort.
"I thought it was the most hilarious thing I had ever seen and the most stylish snowman that could ever be drawn," Rand told Newsweek. In the video, as her daughter exclaims a proud “Ta-da!” Rand offers the perfect blend of loving encouragement and humor: “I look like a snowman, but good job!”
