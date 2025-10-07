A mom's manicure had a secret message. Her blind son's reaction was pure joy.

When Karissa Livia got her latest manicure, she had more than just a new color in mind—she was planning a special surprise for her 15-year-old son, Shay. In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on TikTok, she revealed a set of nails adorned with tiny rhinestones that spelled out a secret message in braille, just for him.

The video captures the beautiful moment of discovery. As Shay, who is visually impaired, runs his fingers over the textured dots, his face lights up. "You got braille on your nails? Ouuu! Hype, baby, hype," he exclaims before breaking into an infectious grin. The message? A simple, loving phrase: “Love U, Shay.”

For Karissa, the creative manicure was another way to connect with her son. "I’m always trying to find ways to make him feel included in the world," she told People in an interview. After she posted a previous video where she described her nail colors to Shay, followers suggested she try incorporating braille. Her nail technician, though new to the idea, skillfully brought the vision to life.

The video, which has amassed over 21 million views, was met with an outpouring of love. "This is the gentle parenting that works," one user commented. Another added, "Imagine growing up with a love like this.”

Karissa’s approach is a testament to inclusive parenting, finding ways to share her world with Shay while empowering him to navigate a sighted world on his own terms. She often shares videos demonstrating how he uses accessibility features to master his phone, showcasing his independence and skill.

"Regardless of how he interprets something, I still think it’s important to describe things to him," she explained, noting that Shay associates colors with feelings and memories.

Her commitment to her son has clearly made a profound impact. "I want to make sure that I do everything I can to help him thrive and be the best that he can be," she said. And according to her followers, she's succeeding. As one commenter wrote, “Your boy is your biggest fan, and I’m here for that. You’re lucky to have him.”





This article originally appeared last year. It has been updated.