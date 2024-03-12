'Barbie' director being rejected for every writing program she applied to shows why you should never give up

One cannot probably deny the fact that "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig is a master storyteller. But did you know that the famous Hollywood star was rejected from all the master's programs she applied for? The 40-year-old has received multiple accolades for everything ranging from her acting, and direction, to her screenwriting. Her movie '"Barbie" which she directed and co-wrote collected a massive amount of $1.4 billion at the box office. The movie also managed to paint the hearts of people and the theatres a bright pink and got nominated for the best-adapted screenplay at the Oscars 2024. Could one ever believe that no good writing program wanted this prodigal writer? However, in a 2016 interview, the director shared that she was rejected from multiple writing programs that she applied to in 2006.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

The director adds, "I applied as a playwright to Yale, Julliard, and NYU and got back a universal 'No thanks.'" This pushed her to enter the world of independent films reported CNBC. In the next year, she had a co-writing credit on a film called "Hannah Takes the Stairs." She also co-starred in it. Although the director didn't give up on her dream, getting into the industry on her own led to other challenges. She shared that negotiations were quite difficult for her at least initially. Gerwig shared that she was worried that she might be asking for too much in a 2020 interview with the outlet. She adds that she had the mindset that she shouldn't negotiate and just take whatever they were offering. She was afraid that she wouldn't be able to make a movie.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY. (L-R) Billie Eilish and Greta Gerwig attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair )

Gerwig might not have won the Oscar for "Barbie" but she has proved that she's bigger than the rejections she has faced. The director has been nominated for four Academy Awards with one for her movie "Lady Bird." She also starred in the popular movie called "Frances Ha." The director, actor, and writer has received a lot of acclaim critically as well as from an audience perspective considering her spectacular record at both the box office and the awards. Gerwig also has writing credits on "Snow White" which is going to be released the next year. She has also been approached by Netflix for the adaptation of "The Chronicles of Narnia."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, winners of the Best Comedy Award for 'Barbie,' pose backstage during the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

The Hollywood star has become a paradigm of taking a rejection in your stride and creating something worthwhile out of it. She started with mumblecore films and has expanded from acting and co-writing to directing independent and major studio films. When asked what she thinks about why the schools rejected her, Gerwig answered that she didn't know, maybe they made a mistake. It just goes to show that if you want to make a film with all your heart, you can do it, just like Gerwig did regardless of the curveballs.