Bride left heartbroken after fiance ditched her at the altar. She had a wedding anyway

On September 15, 2022, Kayley Stead arrived at Oxwich Bay Hotel in Gower, Swansea, Wales, with her family and friends. Their suitcases were flinging with party dresses and jewels they were going to wear at Kayley’s wedding the following day. On the big day, a make-up artist and a hairdresser rang the doorbell and shook her awake. While the make-up and powders smudged her blushing face and rollers curled her hair, her phone suddenly rang. Her heartbeat came to a standstill and she realized that she wasn’t going to walk the aisle that day, as her partner of four years had walked out, reported The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayley Stead (@kayleystead2206)

The night before the wedding, while Kayley and her family stayed in the AirBnB, the groom, Kallum Norton, was staying in a nearby caravan with his friends and family. The two had decided not to speak to each other till the wedding to keep the mystery of all the plans each party had made for their wedding. Only later on, Kayley came to know that Kallum had left the caravan the previous evening and was now gone.

Representative Image Source: A bride getting ready with her bridesmaid before her wedding ceremony (Getty Images)

According to Metro, Kayley didn’t panic at that point, knowing that her partner had a habit of going on long drives or walks while he felt nervous. She was sure that her groom would return. But he never did. Another call from Kallum’s dad shattered even the little remnants of hope she had. An hour before the wedding ceremony, Kallum’s dad called her and said that he was four hours away, and would not return or attend the wedding.

Representative Image Source: Sad lonely gen z girl lying on sofa with phone, scrolling social media, Internet addiction, wasting time. (Getty Images)

Frozen in cold disbelief, Kayley informed everyone around her. But first, she needed to accept the reality of the situation herself. As shock lifted off and grief settled in, Kayley’s makeup washed down in puddles of tears. "It was an absolute shock, I had no indication he was going to do this but seeing my girls distraught as well made me want to turn the day around,” she said, per The Mirror. "I didn't want to remember the day as complete sadness.” She said that “it didn't feel like a real-life situation,” but rather like an episode of “Hollyoaks or EastEnders.”

To lighten up the heavy mood, the videographer present at the venue said, “Why don’t you carry on, girls? You’ve spent all this money, you’re not getting it back, all your guests are there, why don’t you just go?” That’s when a bulb lit up in Kayley’s head. “That’s when I was like, I’m going to do it. I’d spent all this money, I’d been looking forward to the food, a dance with my dad, and spending time with my family, so why not?”

Representative Image Source: Cheerful young bride dancing in front of guests during wedding reception at night (Getty Images)

The braveheart bride stood up bold and proud and decided that she would go ahead with celebrating the day, regardless of whether the groom was there or not. She ditched her heartache just the same way her groom had ditched her and went ahead to turn the devastating day into an unforgettable episode of happy memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayley Stead (@kayleystead2206)

She stepped inside the party room and sang Lizzo’s “Good As Hell,” which was soon joined by her bridesmaids. She scooped out creamy hunks from her tiered wedding cake and danced the night out with her bridal party and groomsmen who had stayed at the venue. The photo booth, which originally carried the label “Mr and Mrs” was transformed with a sign that read “Kayley’s Shindig.” “There were so many special moments, like my wedding entrance, the sparkler walk, the first dance and punching the wedding cake. There was still happiness in the day,” she told Metro. As planned for the original wedding, the photographer snapped some gorgeous photos of the celebration. “You can probably see a few tear streaks down my face, but I love the photos.”

After the celebration came the weighty moment to adjust her mind to her new situation. She canceled her tickets to Turkey, where she and Kallum were to go on their honeymoon, which of course, never happened. Besides, when The Sun caught up with Kallum, who is now a PC (police constable) with Gwent Police, he dismissed the topic altogether by saying, “I don’t want to talk about the article.” Given that he was the one who initially proposed to Kayley for the wedding, this is just heart-wrenching and over the top, wrong. Heartbroken by this explanation, Kayley said, “I don’t expect anything different, but I do expect someone to own their actions and be responsible for what they did.”

Representative Image Source: Blondhaired woman using smart device in garden, face is lit by the tablet screen. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Kayley’s friends started a GoFundMe page to help her recover the finances she spent to organize the 12,000-pound wedding. Till now, 732 people have shown support with money totaling £13,335 ($17,840). Jordie Cullen, a friend of Kayley wrote on the page, “Kayley has a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She always puts others' needs before her own,” and added that "she did not deserve to be left on the morning of her wedding day with no explanation and zero contact from the groom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayley Stead (@kayleystead2206)

You can follow Kayley Stead (kayleystead2206) on Instagram for more updates on her life.