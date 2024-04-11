Fortnite player who paid off mom's student loan surprises her with wholesome news during live stream

Gaming is not just a leisure activity now, it has become a reliable source of income. One gamer from Houston, Texas, put his earnings from gaming to extend a wholesome gesture towards his mother. He paid off his mom's student loan with the money. When he surprised her with the amazing news during a live stream, she couldn't control her emotions and broke down in happy tears. Aydan Condrad, a 24-year-old pro Fortnite player, is one of the most popular Twitch Fortnite streamers with over 3 million followers.

Image Source: 11-year-old Ansel, the photographer’s son, plays Fortnite. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. Most Fortnite pro players make money from tournaments, as well as with their YouTube and Twitch channels. They even earn from the merchandise they sell through these channels.

Image Source: Aydan "Aydan" Conrad speaks to the media during previews ahead of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup on July 25, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Aydan, who plays Fortnite as his profession, gave a call to her mother, livestreaming it for the audience. Aydan’s mother takes college courses. He said he wanted to give her a “late Christmas present.” “I don’t need anything, Aydan, you’ve done enough for me,” she said, bringing a smile to Aydan's face. “Well, it’s too late, Mom,” he replied. “All your school loans are already paid for.” There was a pause after which, his mom responded with an overwhelming sentiment, “No, they’re not. You can’t… you can’t… It’s not a federal loan,” she said. “I don’t think you can touch that.”

“I already talked to Lina, it’s already done,” Aydan replied. His mom took another pause and then asked in a shocked voice, “What?” Tears rolled down his mom’s eyes as she realized he was saying it for real. On the other side, Aydan was also crying happy tears. “It’s not me, it’s all the people that are watching my stream right now, they made it possible,” he said. “Awww, I love them,” his mom exclaimed. PCGamesN noted that till 2020, Aydan had earned more than $160,000 in prizes throughout his career as a Fortnite player before he presented this heartwarming moment on his Twitch livestream.

While many a player would want to use their earnings to build a lavish lifestyle, it is truly a wholesome gesture seeing how Aydan put his earnings to a thoughtful cause. He is currently a content creator for New York Subliners, an American professional Call of Duty League (CDL) esports team based in New York City.