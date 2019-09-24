Fox News anchor rips Trump for his role in the Ukraine blackmail scandal
As the drums of impeachment beat louder and louder in Washington, D.C. over Donald Trump's alleged attempt to blackmail the president of Ukraine, the talking heads at Fox News are in full spin cycle.
Multiple reports claim that Trump attempted to extort Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by withholding $400 million in military aid while demanding he call for an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Trump's likely Democratic opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.
Hunter Biden was a paid board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company, while Joe Biden was Vice President.
Fox News has been spinning the story, claiming that Joe Biden is actually the one who tried to extort the country. They're also discrediting the whistleblower who brought the scandal to the attention of the Director of National Intelligence, saying they didn't have "firsthand knowledge" of Trump's call with Ukraine's president.
Sean Hannity says the story is the media's "rage-filled psychotic effort to smear President Trump."
However, Shepard Smith, one of the few Trump critics on a station that is the closest America has ever had to state-controlled TV, shut down all the conspiracies on Monday night.
"There is no known evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong," Smith said. "The whole thing involved corruption in Ukraine. A corrupt prosecutor, who much of the world was pressuring the Ukraine to remove. Earlier this year the Ukrainian officials said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son, Hunter."
"The real issue here is a phone call," Smith continued. "The claim that the president pressured a foreign leader to investigate a political rival and the failure to pass the whistleblower complaint to Congress," Smith said on his show.
This isn't the first time Smith has ripped into Trump.
Earlier this month, Trump doctored a map from the NOAA to make it appear as though Alabama was going to be hit by a hurricane, just so he wouldn't appear wrong about a tweet. Smith called him out for it using his own insult, calling his actions "fake news defined."
When history is written about the Trump presidency, among the heroes will be the few brave Republicans and those in conservative media who had the guts to stand up against the president. While many on the right like to take pride in their patriotism, the ones who truly love America are those who put country before party and stood on the right side of history.