Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

HOA demanded she remove her garden. Her response shows how to fight back the right way.

"You have no power here."

man, garden, wildflowers, homes, homeowner's association, community, HOA

Wildflower garden and an angry man.

Image via Canva - Photos by joannatkaczuk and SteveLuker
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 28, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

If the homeowners' association (HOA) demands that someone rip out their vibrant, wild garden, what happens if they just plant more? In a Reddit post, one redditor shared a photo of an eco-conscious insect sanctuary. They wrote in their caption, "Guess what HOA. You have no power here. So many bees and butterflies."

It can be confusing to understand what rights a homeowner has when compared to the mythical reach of a HOA. This person's garden might be unique, but the approach can be something every homeowner can learn from. If you're HOA feels a little bit more like a tyrant, there are ways to protect your rights without losing sleep.

These are seven steps to follow when facing a difficult homeowners' association:

governing body, gardens, purchasing a home, policies, reddit post, redditors, sanctuary Image of a wildflower garden posted by aImage credit reddit.

1. Understanding the rules

If you're going to be interacting with an HOA, it's best to know the rules behind this governing body. A 2025 article in Better Homes & Gardens explains the importance, writing, “Before purchasing a home, the buyer should read through the policies and see if they are comfortable with the rules,” said Sarkie Ampim, an agent with Coldwell Banker Warburg. "If a homeowner isn’t sure about something, then they should reach out directly to the board for clarification to avoid any possible conflict.”

2. Document everything

documentation, property management, accountants, respect, assertiveness, legal action, correspondence, meeting notes Document management on a computer.Image via Canva - Photo by The best photo for all

This means keeping a record of all correspondence, which includes emails, texts, and letters. If you're in a meeting or speaking to board members, it's advisable to take notes. National Property Management Group, an organization comprised of certified managers and accountants located in LA County, shared in a 2025 letter, "Keep written records of complaints, meeting notes, and communications related to disputes. This ensures transparency and protects the HOA if legal involvement becomes necessary."

Documentation protects you if things somehow escalate or legal action is required.

3. Be respectful and be assertive

Sometimes emotions can get heated. If an HOA is being difficult and unreasonable, it's still important to remain calm and professional. A 2024 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that more assertive people experience reduced feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression. Staying assertive without being aggressive will make it easier to gain allies, and the HOA will be less likely to simply dismiss any of your concerns.

4. Get to know your neighbors

Simpsons, homeowners, HOA meetings, neigbors, group chat, informal gatherings, relationships "Well, howdy-do neighbor." media1.giphy.com

This may not come as a surprise, but other homeowners could be experiencing similar issues. There's always power to be gained with numbers. A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine found that strong neighborhood relationships led to better mental health and quality of life. When dealing with the HOA, try hosting informal gatherings or creating a group chat to share your concerns and strategies.

5. Attend HOA meetings regularly

Everyone can find themselves with a difficult, busy schedule to navigate, but go to HOA meetings. Ask questions. Request clarification on things that you don't understand. ProManage Experts, a community management and administrative service, share that attending meetings leads to shared democracy in action (express concerns, share opinions, share ideas), transparency (stay informed on upcoming projects and ongoing initiatives), and effective conflict resolution (address, discuss, and resolve issues fairly and impartially). If they see you're invested and watching what they're doing, fewer corners will be cut and they're less likely to push questionable actions.

6. Use legal resources when needed

negotiat terms, real estate, attorney, mismanage funds, court, defense, dispute, leverage problems Law office with legal statue.Image via Canva - Photo by Edward Olive

Sometimes it's necessary to get a real estate or HOA attorney involved. You might find yourself in the position of a suer or a defendant. A letter from an attorney can prompt a more cooperative response from the HOA. Also, an attorney can help clarify your legal rights, offer guidance, negotiate terms, or, when necessary, represent you in court.

7. In some instances, leverage the problems against the HOA where they have fallen short

Running an HOA can be extremely difficult. Most HOA members have lives deeply invested outside the needs of the community. They might be mismanaging funds, failing to maintain common areas, or violating the rules themselves. Having built relationships with your neighbors, have multiple people make similar complaint to add more weight to your argument or defense. A 2025 article reported in The U.S. Sun found one homeowner in a dispute over his doorbell camera. The dispute led to an audit where bookkeeping discrepancies by the HOA turned attention and scrutiny toward them.

It's important to know when to pick your battles. Not every problem or disagreement is worth fighting over. Try to find the best way to maintain peace of mind and avoid HOA drama. Getting plugged into your community and participating with an open mind and with positive, assertive action seems to be the best course for living within a difficult HOA.

assertivedisputesdocumentationhoa dramahomeownerlegal resourcesleverage problemsmeeting notespeace of mindprotect rightsreddit postwild gardenhomeowners' association

The Latest

man, garden, wildflowers, homes, homeowner's association, community, HOA
Culture

HOA demanded she remove her garden. Her response shows how to fight back the right way.

four day workweek, economy, jobs, employee burnout, employment
Work & Money

The Netherlands is slowly transitioning to a 4-day workweek and it's been especially good for women

psychologists, intelligence, smart people, good habits, behavior, wisdom, 10 signs, emotional intelligence
Science

Psychologists reveal 10 signs that someone is secretly smart and may not even know it

million dollar challenge, entrepreneur, hustle culture, burnout, success, failure, inspirational story, life lessons, resilience, health, family
Past Events

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year. His plan spectacularly backfired.

More For You

chimerism, rare disease, medical mystery, good news, health, autoimmune disease, human body, genetics, twins, birthmark, inspirational story

A doctor chats with a patient

Canva

A woman’s lifelong health issues and a unique birthmark led to a shocking discovery: she is her own twin

For most of her life, singer-songwriter Taylor Muhl lived with two mysteries: a unique birthmark that split her torso into two different skin tones, and a host of chronic health issues that no doctor could explain. While doctors dismissed the distinct line down her abdomen as a simple birthmark, Muhl’s health told a different story.

“I probably did not get any health challenges until my preteens and my teenage years,” Muhl shared in an interview with TODAY. “I would go to doctors a lot. I would get the flu all the time or sinus infections or chronic sinus infections or migraine headaches. They couldn’t find anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
honesty box, community, economy, rural, neighbor

Pay what you can, support your neighbors.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

The beautiful tradition of Scottish honesty boxes celebrates the best of humanity

Being neighborly can feel like a foreign concept or something that’s no longer in supply, especially in rural areas where people can feel the most need. There are also people who might want to contribute or have a small side gig but don’t want to turn it into a flat out, must-profit business. The people within the highlands of Scotland have a concept that caters to locals and tourists that supports the rural community and less-wealthy alike: honesty boxes.

The concept of honesty boxes is fairly simple. The honesty box is an unattended, unlocked box that can be filled with food or other goods for people to take what they want and leave some money behind in a cash box as thanks. Let’s say you have an apple tree in your yard and your family cannot eat them all before they spoil or you love to knit as a hobby to pass the time and you now just have piles of mittens lying around. You can set up an honesty box somewhere along your road and fill it up with your apples/mittens to sell. There are even some farms that are so small or rural that they cannot expand to do business with grocers, so they set up honesty boxes at the end of their roads with eggs, butter, or whatever produce they grow so the community can support them at a price that seems fair to everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less
language, generations, teens, Boomers, culture, slang, words, research

Disapproving kids and a funny face grandma.

Image via Canva - Photos by BananaStock and Willowpix

People thought that only kids used new slang. Then they saw what Grandma was texting.

Words hold a shared definition that people then use to communicate. They would only be grunts and whistles without any agreed-upon value. The power and purpose in words come from a social contract set by our communities and culture. If enough people start using a word differently, the "contract" changes. Researchers studied how the meanings of words evolve and are adopted by speakers of all different ages.

There is a belief that speaker age determines semantic changes in language. Younger generations give new meaning and usage to words, and older people struggle along trying to figure these new interpretations out. The study findings suggest that's not necessarily true.

Keep ReadingShow less
waitress honesty, lost money returned, acts of kindness, inspiring stories, customer service, maine news, abc news

A waitress serves her table

Canva

Waitress discovers $1,700 cash on her table—what she did next amazed everyone

It was a discovery that could have changed everything. For Kaylie Cyr, a waitress at a Buffalo Wild Wings in South Portland, Maine, the envelope left on the table looked like the tip of a lifetime: $1,700 in cash. But a closer look revealed a name written on the front, and Cyr’s integrity immediately kicked in.

She knew it wasn’t a tip; it was a mistake.

Keep ReadingShow less
gender stereotypes, education, sexism, viral stories, parenting, representation, women in STEM, social commentary

Problematic homework question

Reddit

A student’s brilliant homework answer outsmarted her teacher's ridiculously sexist question

From an early age, children absorb societal norms—including gender stereotypes. But one sharp 8-year-old from Birmingham, England, challenged a sexist homework question designed to reinforce outdated ideas.

An English teacher created a word puzzle with clues containing “UR.” One prompt read “Hospital Lady,” expecting students to answer “nurse.”

Keep ReadingShow less
positive parenting, affection, kindness, mattering mindset, teen success, journalist, positive action

Father comforts son and young woman graduate.

Image via Canva - Photos by digitalskillet and elenavagengeim

How to power your teen's success with the 'Mattering Mindset' in five practical steps

Jennifer Breheny Wallace, New York Times bestselling author and award-winning journalist, is dedicated to creating a positive culture in schools, work, and the community. In a recent article for CNBC make it, she explored the challenge of encouraging children to succeed through positive action, a mattering mindset, instead of fear-based, unnecessary pressures.

Wallace writes, "During my six years of researching hundreds of high-achieving kids, I've found that the real engine behind long-term success is believing that your worth comes from your inherent value and your ability to make a positive impact on the world."

Keep ReadingShow less
carbon monoxide, home safety, mystery illness, medical mystery, health, wellness, diagnosis, cautionary tale, home repair

A bathroom in the middle of being remodeled

Canva

Woman's mystery illness was undiagnosed for 10 years until a bathroom remodel uncovered the truth

For years, 41-year-old Kathi Wilson of Shelbyville, Indiana, lived with a body that felt decades older than it was. She experienced unrelenting fatigue, muscle pain, and shortness of breath.

Simple tasks like walking became so difficult that she relied on a cane. Despite seeing doctors, undergoing MRIs, chest X-rays, and cardiac tests, no one could pinpoint what was wrong.

Keep ReadingShow less
consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle

Female shopper looking for help

Canva

21 products that are gaslighting us into thinking they’re essential when they’re not

Some things in life are actually necessary—clean water, decent healthcare, basic human decency. But then there are the things that feel like they’re gaslighting us. The things we’re told we can’t live without, even though we survived just fine before they existed. Things like "smart" fridges, lawn fertilizer services, and yes—whole body deodorant.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience the question: What's a product or service that feels like it's gaslighting all of us into thinking it's necessary? More than 8,000 responses poured in. The answers were passionate, funny, and surprisingly unified.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025