HOA demanded she remove her garden. Her response shows how to fight back the right way.

If the homeowners' association (HOA) demands that someone rip out their vibrant, wild garden, what happens if they just plant more? In a Reddit post, one redditor shared a photo of an eco-conscious insect sanctuary. They wrote in their caption, "Guess what HOA. You have no power here. So many bees and butterflies."

It can be confusing to understand what rights a homeowner has when compared to the mythical reach of a HOA. This person's garden might be unique, but the approach can be something every homeowner can learn from. If you're HOA feels a little bit more like a tyrant, there are ways to protect your rights without losing sleep.

These are seven steps to follow when facing a difficult homeowners' association:

1. Understanding the rules

If you're going to be interacting with an HOA, it's best to know the rules behind this governing body. A 2025 article in Better Homes & Gardens explains the importance, writing, “Before purchasing a home, the buyer should read through the policies and see if they are comfortable with the rules,” said Sarkie Ampim, an agent with Coldwell Banker Warburg. "If a homeowner isn’t sure about something, then they should reach out directly to the board for clarification to avoid any possible conflict.”

2. Document everything

This means keeping a record of all correspondence, which includes emails, texts, and letters. If you're in a meeting or speaking to board members, it's advisable to take notes. National Property Management Group, an organization comprised of certified managers and accountants located in LA County, shared in a 2025 letter, "Keep written records of complaints, meeting notes, and communications related to disputes. This ensures transparency and protects the HOA if legal involvement becomes necessary."

Documentation protects you if things somehow escalate or legal action is required.

3. Be respectful and be assertive

Sometimes emotions can get heated. If an HOA is being difficult and unreasonable, it's still important to remain calm and professional. A 2024 study published in the National Library of Medicine found that more assertive people experience reduced feelings of anxiety, stress, and depression. Staying assertive without being aggressive will make it easier to gain allies, and the HOA will be less likely to simply dismiss any of your concerns.

4. Get to know your neighbors

This may not come as a surprise, but other homeowners could be experiencing similar issues. There's always power to be gained with numbers. A 2025 study in the National Library of Medicine found that strong neighborhood relationships led to better mental health and quality of life. When dealing with the HOA, try hosting informal gatherings or creating a group chat to share your concerns and strategies.

5. Attend HOA meetings regularly

Everyone can find themselves with a difficult, busy schedule to navigate, but go to HOA meetings. Ask questions. Request clarification on things that you don't understand. ProManage Experts, a community management and administrative service, share that attending meetings leads to shared democracy in action (express concerns, share opinions, share ideas), transparency (stay informed on upcoming projects and ongoing initiatives), and effective conflict resolution (address, discuss, and resolve issues fairly and impartially). If they see you're invested and watching what they're doing, fewer corners will be cut and they're less likely to push questionable actions.

6. Use legal resources when needed

Sometimes it's necessary to get a real estate or HOA attorney involved. You might find yourself in the position of a suer or a defendant. A letter from an attorney can prompt a more cooperative response from the HOA. Also, an attorney can help clarify your legal rights, offer guidance, negotiate terms, or, when necessary, represent you in court.

7. In some instances, leverage the problems against the HOA where they have fallen short

Running an HOA can be extremely difficult. Most HOA members have lives deeply invested outside the needs of the community. They might be mismanaging funds, failing to maintain common areas, or violating the rules themselves. Having built relationships with your neighbors, have multiple people make similar complaint to add more weight to your argument or defense. A 2025 article reported in The U.S. Sun found one homeowner in a dispute over his doorbell camera. The dispute led to an audit where bookkeeping discrepancies by the HOA turned attention and scrutiny toward them.

It's important to know when to pick your battles. Not every problem or disagreement is worth fighting over. Try to find the best way to maintain peace of mind and avoid HOA drama. Getting plugged into your community and participating with an open mind and with positive, assertive action seems to be the best course for living within a difficult HOA.