Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

21 products that are gaslighting us into thinking they’re essential when they’re not

From whole body deodorant to the wedding industry, thousands of people shared the products they believe are completely unnecessary.

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle

Female shopper looking for help

Canva
By GOOD Staff,
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Adam Albright-Hanna
Adam Albright-Hanna
See Full Bio
Aug 24, 2025

Some things in life are actually necessary—clean water, decent healthcare, basic human decency. But then there are the things that feel like they’re gaslighting us. The things we’re told we can’t live without, even though we survived just fine before they existed. Things like "smart" fridges, lawn fertilizer services, and yes—whole body deodorant.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience the question: What's a product or service that feels like it's gaslighting all of us into thinking it's necessary? More than 8,000 responses poured in. The answers were passionate, funny, and surprisingly unified.

Here are 21 products, services, and systems people called out for pretending to be essential—when they might actually be optional, overpriced, or flat-out invented.

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle Woman applies deodorantCanva

1. Whole body deodorant

"Take a shower," said Shannon H.
“How did we ever manage all those years without it!! 😂😵💫” added Karen R.
Others noted it may help people with medical conditions—but for the average person, it's definitely a marketing creation.

2. Health insurance

It topped the list. Erica L. explained: “My doctor prescribes, the pharmacist issues meds, nurses care for people, surgeons do surgery—Health Insurance stands between health care and patients and says no, exclusively on whether they think it’s financially effective to treat you.”

Important note: Health insurance can provide life-saving access for many—but what people are frustrated by here is the profit-first system, not care itself.

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle Newlywed leaving the receptionCanva

3. The wedding industry

Multiple people slammed the high cost of modern weddings.
JoElla B. put it plainly: “We spend too much time and money planning one day, and not enough thought on how to blend two lives in a mutually beneficial one.”
Others called out expensive dresses, venues, and pressure to perform for social media.

4. Bottled water

Carole D. said: “Water in plastic bottles! Get a cup!”
While bottled water has value in emergencies, it’s often just filtered tap water—sold for profit in plastic.

5. Baby product overload

“Most baby products,” wrote Kelli O. “They really aren’t as needy and complicated as companies want us to think.”

6. Fabric softener

“It’s bad for clothes, bad for the Earth, bad for the wallet, and totally unnecessary,” said Gail H.
Some experts agree—many softeners contain chemicals that can reduce fabric lifespan and irritate skin.

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle A hand reaches out to touch a smart appliance on the wallCanva

7. Smart appliances

“Adding ‘phone controls’ to every appliance instead of making them last as long as they used to,” wrote Sherry S.
When your fridge needs a software update, something’s gone off the rails.

8. Makeup and anti-aging products

“Anything anti-aging,” said Melissa T., “Please just let me age into the gargoyle I was meant to become.”
Others questioned products designed to “fix” eyelashes, eyebrows, pores, and graying hair.
April S. added, “Products that women are convinced they MUST have in order to be ‘beautiful’ and therefore ‘loved.’”

9. Cosmetic surgery

Ron P. called out the industry as a whole. And while body autonomy matters, many commenters questioned whether insecurities are being commodified and sold back to us.

10. Ticketmaster and “convenience fees”

“Let’s go back to waiting in line at a record store,” wrote Nicole C.
Zaida B. added: “Convenience fee for online purchases—then charging $10 more at the actual event.”

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle A woman shows off her engagement ringCanva

11. Engagement rings

James P. didn’t mince words: “Engagement rings.”
The diamond industry has long been criticized for manufactured scarcity and marketing-fueled necessity.

12. Lawn chemicals and services

“Plant native grasses and you don’t have the pests or need for constant watering,” wrote Jamie B.
Environmental groups have raised similar concerns over runoff and unnecessary pesticide use.

13. AI and generative tech

“This stuff squeezes the lifeblood and individuality out of the human experience,” said Teresa L.
Saskia D. and others echoed skepticism about its necessity, even as many of us are being pushed to use it.

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle A wreath made of flowers sits on displayCanva

14. Funeral services

Amy W. shared: “My parents both have already paid to have themselves cremated and are very adamant that they do not want anything big done for them. In their words, ‘I won’t care, I’m dead.’”
Of course, some families find comfort in tradition—but the cost and pressure can feel overwhelming and predatory.

15. Rinse and repeat

Amy D. nailed it: “It’s just to sell more. Not even sure you need it at all.”

16. Credit Card Surcharges

Shawn S. took aim at the extra fees popping up at checkout: “That is the cost of doing business and shouldn’t be the burden of the purchaser.”
Many questioned why customers are increasingly being asked to pay extra simply for the convenience of using a card.

17. Constant phone upgrades

“Apple are notorious for releasing the same shit every year,” said Steph S.
Diana H. added, “Needing to upgrade our phones so frequently.”
Built-in obsolescence and marketing cycles drive most of the demand.

consumerism, marketing, unnecessary products, saving money, minimalist living, social commentary, life hacks, lifestyle A collection of supplementsCanva

18. Vitamins and supplements

“If I took every supplement they say I NEED I wouldn’t need food. Nor could I afford it,” said Tausha L.

19. Fake pockets on women’s pants

Jessica W. said, “I have to buy men’s pants for work because women’s pants would just get torn up too fast!”
Form over function, and then they charge more for it.

20. Disposable everything

“The ‘convenience’ of disposable everything,” said Rick R.
It’s killing the planet—and draining wallets.

21. Tipping

“I’m sick of supplementing for corporations that refuse to pay a living wage,” wrote Susan V.
Tipping culture has evolved into something far removed from its original intent, and for many, it now feels like a burden shifted onto the customer.

The bigger picture

People aren’t saying all these things should vanish tomorrow. But when we start seeing convenience sold as necessity, and insecurity turned into billion-dollar markets, it's worth asking: who benefits from all of this?

And more importantly—who pays?

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

consumerismlife hackslifestylemarketingminimalist livingsaving moneysocial commentaryunnecessary productspast events

The Latest

sibling love, prom dress, viral story, handmade gown, family support, winter ball, Filipino designer, Michael Cinco, creative teen, fashion inspiration, emotional story, prom makeover, supportive brother, DIY fashion, uplifting news, Facebook viral, brother sister bond, feel good story, prom night, student designer
Past Events

Brother sews incredible prom dress for sister after finding out parents can’t afford one

eggshell parenting, emotional trauma, Dr. Kim Sage, parenting styles, authoritarian parenting, parent-child bond, childhood anxiety, TikTok psychology, trauma bonding, hypervigilance, parentification, emotional abuse, conditional love, childhood wounds, relationship trust, mental health, parenting help, psychologist advice, family dynamics, healing childhood
Past Events

Psychologist explains 'eggshell parenting' and how it impacts kids during their formative years

fake tip, petty revenge, restaurant server, viral Reddit, tipping culture, server story, dating red flag, customer service, hospitality fail, fake money, revenge story, Reddit viral, server revenge, relationship test, first date, social etiquette, restaurant drama, dating behavior, waitress story, server wins
Past Events

Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

adoption, foster care, sibling adoption, Disney World trip, viral TikTok, emotional reunion, surprise trip, family love, Hannah Robinson, TJ adoption, inspiring story, healing trauma, GoFundMe, heartwarming, family bond, social media story, brother and sister, custody battle, viral video, emotional TikTok
Past Events

Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime

More For You

viral stories, good news, TikTok, heartwarming, community, neighbors, kindness, feel good stories

An elderly man with a cane smiles

Canva

An 85-year-old invited his neighbors to an epic party with one hilariously badass condition

Every moment deserves to be celebrated, and Doug, an 85-year-old from Philadelphia, embodies this sentiment perfectly. His recent neighborhood party invitation went viral after his neighbor, Michelle Larosa (@meeesher on TikTok), shared their delightful interaction online. Doug’s party had one charmingly hilarious catch—it was scheduled to continue until “the cops arrive.”

Larosa first encountered Doug on her doorstep, captured through her Ring camera, cheerfully holding out a handwritten invite for his winter celebration in February. Touched by his personal visit, Larosa called him her “sweet neighbor” in the TikTok video's text overlay.

Keep ReadingShow less
pizza story, food service, Reddit kindness, fast food manager, homeless man, meat lovers pizza, viral Reddit, unexpected kindness, pizza restaurant

Pizza will find a way.

commons.wikimedia.org

Employee scolded for buying homeless man a pizza, customer came up with an idea to help

Acts of kindness can brighten someone’s day, but sometimes they don't go as expected. It's disheartening when good deeds are punished. On Reddit, former pizza joint employee u/Huge_Buddy_2216 shared how his manager criticized him for buying dinner for a homeless man. However, the story took a surprising turn when a customer found a clever way to help.

The employee shared that he was working at a well-known US pizza delivery chain store in the early 2000s. He wrote, “For anyone who has ever worked in the US food service industry, you're probably familiar with what a failing dumpster fire of a restaurant looks like. On many nights, it was just me and one driver taking care of the whole restaurant.”

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety relief, mental health, stress management, self-care, coping mechanisms, wellness tips, life hacks, crowd-sourcing

(L) A woman walks two dogs; (R) a man exercises outside

Canva

14 anxiety-busting hacks people actually use, from dog walks to screaming into the void

Anxiety is relentless. It creeps in during quiet moments, lingers in the background of daily life, and sometimes, it just won’t let go. But as overwhelming as it can be, people have found countless ways to manage it—some science-backed, some deeply personal, and some just plain funny.

Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked the Facebook audience, What do you do that completely obliterates your anxiety? and the responses poured in—over 1,800 in total. While many admitted that anxiety never fully disappears, people shared the habits, tricks, and unexpected methods that help them push through.

Keep ReadingShow less
women's stories, personal freedom, widowhood, viral stories, marriage, relationships, empowerment, social commentary, women's rights

A woman walks along the beach at sunset

Canva

Women share the first things they did after their husbands died and the internet is in awe

For many women, marriage meant giving up personal choices because their husbands disapproved. But after becoming widows, some found new freedom—doing things they had been denied for decades.

The conversation started when 81-year-old Betty Cartledge went viral for voting for the first time in her life after her husband passed.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace drama, great resignation, know your worth, career advice, HR, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, quiet quitting

Quote card with office background

Canva | Reddit via u/ForWango

When HR tried to slash his pay quietly, this employee blew up their whole plan

A dedicated employee shared a shocking story that’s been resonating across the internet: after pouring himself into his job, his reward was a 30% pay cut with no warning. But rather than accept the insult, he made a power move—and his old company is still dealing with the fallout.

The Redditor, u/ForWango, detailed how he spent over a year in a crucial managerial role at an international company, racking up more than 500 hours of overtime and consistently covering for coworkers.

Keep ReadingShow less
inheritance, family drama, step-parenting, AITA, Reddit, moral dilemma, legal advice, viral stories, relationships

Text card describing detail of husband's will

Canva; Reddit | u/Spiritual_Alps3413

Widow keeps entire inheritance while stepdaughter faces eviction, but she gets ultimate reality check

Inheritance disputes often lead to heated debates, especially when a family is divided. One woman recently sparked outrage after revealing that she inherited her late husband’s entire estate—nearly a million dollars—without leaving anything for his 16-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Posting on Reddit as u/Spiritual_Alps3413, the widow asked if she was wrong for keeping everything while her stepdaughter and her mother struggled to survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
viral stories, history, social commentary, 1960s, feminism, women's rights, retro, newspaper, politics

Newspaper clipping from the 1960s

Reddit

A 1963 newspaper went viral for one man's answer to 'Would a woman be a good president?'

X.com has found a new hero. The man is Vern Hause, a Wisconsin man who was once interviewed for a 1963 issue of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He was among five people asked this simple question nearly 60 years ago: "Would a woman make a good president?" Lo and behold, Vern was the only one who even entertained the idea. He's now being heralded as someone who was way ahead of his time.

The four other interviewees, including two women, all gave a definitive "no," along with their reasoning. But Vern, who became an unlikely internet hero, said, "She couldn't do any worse than some we've had."

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon, Jeff Bezos, labor practices, corporate accountability, worker rights, investigative journalism, underpayment, warehouse workers

Jeff Bezos

Photo by Van Ha via Wikimedia Commons

How one worker’s email to Jeff Bezos uncovered a scandal hiding in plain sight

When a routine paycheck turned into a financial nightmare, Tara Jones, an Amazon warehouse worker and mother from Oklahoma, refused to stay silent. In 2020, Jones opened her payment notification expecting $450—only to find a mere $90 deposited. After weeks of fruitless appeals to managers, she took an unprecedented step: emailing then-CEO Jeff Bezos directly.

Jones, skilled in accounting, recognized the error wasn’t isolated. “I’m crying as I write this email because I’m tired of calling people over and over again and no resolution,” she wrote, per the New York Times. “I’m behind on bills, all because the pay team messed up.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025