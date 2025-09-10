Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

HOA demands residents 'not' charge their cellphones, and 3 more outrageous rules and fines

"Sure, thanks HOA."

homeowner's association, HOA, rules, fines, residents, navigating an HOA, bad news

Angry HOA and a confused neighbor.

Image via Canva - Photos by Mlenny and Amie Roussel
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesSep 10, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

If you are fortunate enough to have the resources to buy a home, congratulations! Unfortunately, finding a great home doesn't necessarily correlate with having great neighbors, which means you might be dealing with a challenging homeowners association (HOA).

Sometimes the difficulties experienced with an HOA can be more than a simple problem. In actuality, it might be downright painfully ridiculous. Facing aggressive warnings, fines, and even legal action could be some of the more difficult realities facing a homeowner who doesn't adhere to their HOA's rules. The good news is that there's a better way to deal with these types of HOAs. The bad news is that you might find yourself in the position that the following people did.

outrageous stories, great home, neighbors, problems, aggressive warnings, trouble-shooting, ridiculous rules Homeowner Association BlocksImage via Canva - Photo by AndreyPopov

These are four of the most outrageous stories about homeowners dealing with difficult HOAs:

Do not charge your cellphones at home?

Hawaii, Honolulu, fire department, lithium-ion battery, cellphone, e-bike, fire, reddit, reddit thread Low cellphone battery media2.giphy.com

In 2024, residents in Honolulu, Hawaii, suffered a devastating fire. The Honolulu Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was from lithium-ion battery e-bike charging equipment. In a logical, yet fearful reaction, the HOA demanded that residents no longer use lithium-ion batteries. Unfortunately, most cellphones run on lithium-ion batteries. Disgruntled homeowners shared the ridiculous rule on Reddit with a picture of the posting titled, "Stop charging your cellphone, apparently. Sure, thanks HOA." Yahoo! News reported on the story stating, "Rules restricting the charging of e-bikes would be less wildly disproportionate, though still inconvenient."

Just because it's not your car doesn't mean we can't fine you for it

parking violation, tickets, violations, fines, appeal, unloading groceries, cars, truck Violation ticket placed on windshieldImage via Canva - Photo by pixelshot

In a 2025 story shared by The U.S. Sun, a homeowner, Alberto Hernandez, was fined over $2,800 by his HOA for people parking in front of his garage. Hernandez said, "They were not my cars." He continued, "So, I thought it was unfair that they sent me the ticket just because I am the property owner.” Another resident, Liliana Alvarez, couldn't fit her truck into the garage and unloaded her groceries in front of her home. She received fines totaling over $1,800. She said, "They're charging us ridiculous fines and they have no respect for privacy." Residents are allowed to appeal through a Zoom call, but most have been unable to win their appeals.

A heatwave is not an excuse for offering neighbors cold water

desert, COVID, hot weather, water bottles, resident complaints, ice chest, garage, community Water cooler in the desert.Image via Canva - Photo by Shannon Fagan

A 2025 article in the New York Post shared that an Arizona homeowner received multiple $100 fines for sharing free cold water bottles with neighbors. David Martin was providing water bottles to neighbors for five years during the hot days in the summer desert. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife thought it could bring camaraderie and good spirits to the community during a troubling time. The HOA began fining him and shared this statement: “The Association does not object to a resident providing water bottles within the community; however, the community’s rules do not allow a resident to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable ice chest, located next to their garage that is visible from neighboring property." Martin failed an attempt to have board members removed over the disagreement and is determined to win a legal fight. Martin said, "It’s not just about water, it’s about the community as a whole.”

A Florida mom was arrested for brown grass and a dirty mailbox

brown grass, mailbox, judge, arrested, comply, garage dents, community violations, jail Mailbox.Image via Canva - Photo by smuay

After allegedly violating the guidelines for her local HOA, a Florida woman was arrested. A 2025 story in People spoke on the lawsuit filed by the HOA, which led to a judge giving Irena Green 30 days to fix the community violations: brown grass, dents in her garage, a dirty mailbox, and issues surrounding a cargo van. Green said, "I sold my van to comply. My mailbox was cleaned to comply. I bought seeds and watered my grass to comply." After complying with the proposed issues, she was later arrested for missing her next court date. After her family presented the evidence that she had cleaned up her yard, she was released. In response to the whole preposterous experience, Green said, "It makes me feel horrible. I work hard to buy this home for me and my kids in a better neighborhood and environment, and to be taken to jail and to be treated like that for brown grass at my own home...that’s horrible.”

The basics for dealing with an HOA

It can be confusing and frustrating to deal with a difficult HOA. A 2025 article published in Better Homes & Gardens offered five must-know tips for dealing with your HOA.

  1. Pay your dues on time! This is how the HOA can repair and maintain common areas. Falling behind on your dues can make you an unfortunate target of retaliation.
  2. Review and follow the rules. It's best to know the rules of a community before you buy a home. Violation of these rules can bring financial penalties and possible legal action.
  3. Handle neighbor problems through the HOA. Navigating problems with neighbors is one of the best reasons an HOA exists. A manicured walkway is nice. Dealing with a neighbor who is a rule breaker and a jerk is a whole other experience. Be clear about your issue and seek help from the HOA rather than doing things yourself, which can cause greater problems.
  4. Establish rapport right away. Be kind and receive kindness in return. Go to meetings, learn about changes, and get to know the members of your HOA. Having an established relationship will make for an easier time if a difficult conversation occurs in the future.
  5. Keep tabs on the HOA. If you're following the rules, they need to as well. It's fair to ask the HOA for receipts to view the budget and other checks and balances.
HOAs are designed to help the residents of a community. However, sometimes things can get downright weird. If you need help, seek an HOA attorney. Hopefully, you will never have to experience the pains these other homeowners went through.
aggressive warningschallenging neighborshomeowners associationlegal actionoutrageous finesridiculous rulescellphone charging restrictionsbrown grassviolationsfeesflorida momdifficult hoas

The Latest

remote work, return to office, pandemic jobs, work from home, CEO backlash, Reddit stories, employee rights, corporate culture, remote jobs, tech layoffs, company culture, workplace trends, flexible work, job resignations, team morale, leadership missteps, viral Reddit, remote workforce, tech companies, job satisfaction
Past Events

A CEO told remote workers to “go work somewhere else,” so they did

girl dad, father daughter, parenting, viral video, TikTok, family, wholesome, relationships
Past Events

A little girl told her dad why she'd move out someday. His reaction is every 'girl dad' ever.

workplace boundaries, unpaid labor, quiet quitting, great resignation, Reddit, viral stories, employee rights, micromanagement
Past Events

A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it down instantly.

bangs haircut, funny photoshop, reddit viral, hairstyle makeover, curtain bangs, viral photo, husband prank, clip-on bangs, haircut humor, before and after, photoshop challenge, reddit story, internet reacts, photo edit, wife makeover, viral transformation, reddit thread, glow-up, beauty experiment, funny internet
Past Events

Husband fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs, now everyone wants her to

More For You

A man and woman look at laptop and smile

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

Keep ReadingShow less
food, generations, gen x, boomers, food trends

These foods seem to be disappearing, according to Boomers and Gen Xers.

Photo credit: Canva, supapornjarpimai (left, cropped) / millann from Getty Images (right, cropped)

Gen Xers and Boomers say that these beloved foods they loved growing up are disappearing

Your experience with food is probably shaped by many factors: your genetics, heritage, geography, upbringing—it’s really a complex concept when you start breaking it down. "The top thing that influences taste is your cultural background," said Dan Schmitz, then-director of Global Product Development at Abbott, in 2018. "And specifically, what cooking you grew up with." But according to some people, there’s also a kind of randomness to the foods we consume—and the ones that seem to disappear.

Have you ever felt like a meal has shrunk in popularity, seemingly banished from everyday society? If you consult online forums, a lot of people appear to be having that experience. Perhaps they’re just nostalgic for the foods of their youth. Maybe they’ve just moved to an area of their country—or even another country—where the meal in question isn’t as popular. But many Gen Xers and Boomers seem convinced that certain dishes have gone extinct.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness, act of kindness, pilot, airline story, pregnancy, good news, viral video, TikTok, travel, customer service, humanity

A pregnant woman smiles on an airplane seat.

Canva

Gate agents refused to wait for a pregnant passenger. His five-word response left everyone speechless.

For a group of friends heading on a girls' trip in the summer of 2024, a delayed flight created a nightmare scenario: a frantic, 18-minute dash through the Dallas airport to catch their connection. For one of them, Kiley, who was seven months pregnant, the sprint was nearly impossible.

Her friend, Brittany Kamerman, ran ahead to the gate to plead with the airline staff for a little more time, as Newsweek reported. She explained that their first flight was delayed and that their pregnant friend was doing her best to catch up.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage proposal, epic proposal, Google Earth, GPS art, Guinness World Record, Japan, romantic, creative proposal, grand gesture, travel

An image of a smiling couple; a Google Maps screenshot of Japan

YouTube / Yassan's GPS Drawing Project

Man quits job and travels 4,451 miles across Japan for a marriage proposal you have to see to believe

For those seeking love in life, there is no particular map. So, Tokyo man Yasushi Takahashi crafted his own map to marry the love of his life. He decided to leave his job and venture on a remarkable journey to pop the question to his girlfriend of eight years. He sketched out his avant-garde marriage proposal using a tool called “GPS art.”

According to Google, GPS art is “the art of drawing by traveling,” using one’s feet as the paintbox. To use it, one turns on the GPS tracker while traveling through specific locations. When the journey is complete and the route map is uploaded to a mapping tool like Google Earth, it joins the route one has taken and displays the shape formed out of it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deanna Dikeman, leaving and waving, family photos, aging parents, grief, saying goodbye, love and loss, photo series, driveway photos, emotional goodbye, family tradition, memory, aging, documentary photography, parent-child bond, photojournalism, visual storytelling, heartfelt goodbye, poignant story, touching photos

An elderly couple waves good-bye

Canva

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years, including final farewell

Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
neighbor code, minimal habits, good neighbor, community, advice column, Miss Manners, texting

Neighbors give a thumbs up.

Image via Canva - Photos by SolStock and petrograd99

The Neighbor Code: The 5 absolute bare minimum habits that make you a good neighbor

Everyone has at least one neighbor who's a little more challenging than the others. Maybe they're a bit nosy, inconsiderate, or just unagreeable. A reader shared a difficult neighborly correspondence with an advice column called Miss Manners on AL.com. Their complaint was about "a neighbor who texts me on a fairly regular basis, asking me for all kinds of different things--usually food items." The column's simple advice was, "If you take a long time to respond to these texts, she will stop sending them."

Sometimes it can be difficult to find the simple solution to fitting in with your neighbors. Everyone has a different personality, and nobody can really control the behaviors of a neighbor. The best solution to dealing with neighbors might just be to become the best neighbor you can be, for as little work as possible.

Keep ReadingShow less
music, scary songs, creepy songs, halloween, playlists

You should put these these scary, creepy songs on your Halloween playlist.

Photo credit: Canva, photology2000 (left) / Pressmaster (right)

These 'scariest' and 'creepiest' songs are perfect for your 2025 Halloween playlist

There are many ways to scare someone through music. You can achieve that goal through an unnerving, discordant sound collage—the kind of subliminal, primal atmosphere you might encounter in a horror film. You can also creep someone out with bleak lyrics—maybe even in the context of a quiet, otherwise unfrightened folk ballad. Just like with sad songs, it’s not a "one size fits all" situation.

That freedom gives us a lot of wiggle room when assembling our "creepy music" playlists. And with Halloween on the horizon, there’s no better time to revisit this age-old question: What are the creepiest songs ever recorded? To find our answer, we’ll consult some trusted sources: expert analysis, critic picks, and opinions from the fine strangers of the Internet.

Keep ReadingShow less
cats, toddlers, pets and kids, viral video, Reddit, heartwarming, good news, animal friendship, cute animals, security camera

Security camera catches cat in the bedroom

Reddit

Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

A 22-second black-and-white video posted to Reddit is quietly taking over the internet’s collective heart—and it’s easy to see why. In the short clip, a curious cat hops up onto a young toddler's bed in the middle of the night. The child stirs slightly, then instinctively reaches out, grabs the cat, and pulls it in for a snuggle. The cat, unfazed and clearly used to this nightly ritual, closes its eyes and settles in.

The moment is as pure as it gets: gentle, natural, and overflowing with trust.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025