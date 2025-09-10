HOA demands residents 'not' charge their cellphones, and 3 more outrageous rules and fines

If you are fortunate enough to have the resources to buy a home, congratulations! Unfortunately, finding a great home doesn't necessarily correlate with having great neighbors, which means you might be dealing with a challenging homeowners association (HOA).

Sometimes the difficulties experienced with an HOA can be more than a simple problem. In actuality, it might be downright painfully ridiculous. Facing aggressive warnings, fines, and even legal action could be some of the more difficult realities facing a homeowner who doesn't adhere to their HOA's rules. The good news is that there's a better way to deal with these types of HOAs. The bad news is that you might find yourself in the position that the following people did.

These are four of the most outrageous stories about homeowners dealing with difficult HOAs:

Do not charge your cellphones at home?

In 2024, residents in Honolulu, Hawaii, suffered a devastating fire. The Honolulu Fire Department determined the cause of the fire was from lithium-ion battery e-bike charging equipment. In a logical, yet fearful reaction, the HOA demanded that residents no longer use lithium-ion batteries. Unfortunately, most cellphones run on lithium-ion batteries. Disgruntled homeowners shared the ridiculous rule on Reddit with a picture of the posting titled, "Stop charging your cellphone, apparently. Sure, thanks HOA." Yahoo! News reported on the story stating, "Rules restricting the charging of e-bikes would be less wildly disproportionate, though still inconvenient."

Just because it's not your car doesn't mean we can't fine you for it

In a 2025 story shared by The U.S. Sun, a homeowner, Alberto Hernandez, was fined over $2,800 by his HOA for people parking in front of his garage. Hernandez said, "They were not my cars." He continued, "So, I thought it was unfair that they sent me the ticket just because I am the property owner.” Another resident, Liliana Alvarez, couldn't fit her truck into the garage and unloaded her groceries in front of her home. She received fines totaling over $1,800. She said, "They're charging us ridiculous fines and they have no respect for privacy." Residents are allowed to appeal through a Zoom call, but most have been unable to win their appeals.

A heatwave is not an excuse for offering neighbors cold water

A 2025 article in the New York Post shared that an Arizona homeowner received multiple $100 fines for sharing free cold water bottles with neighbors. David Martin was providing water bottles to neighbors for five years during the hot days in the summer desert. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he and his wife thought it could bring camaraderie and good spirits to the community during a troubling time. The HOA began fining him and shared this statement: “The Association does not object to a resident providing water bottles within the community; however, the community’s rules do not allow a resident to advertise water bottle distribution from a portable ice chest, located next to their garage that is visible from neighboring property." Martin failed an attempt to have board members removed over the disagreement and is determined to win a legal fight. Martin said, "It’s not just about water, it’s about the community as a whole.”

A Florida mom was arrested for brown grass and a dirty mailbox

After allegedly violating the guidelines for her local HOA, a Florida woman was arrested. A 2025 story in People spoke on the lawsuit filed by the HOA, which led to a judge giving Irena Green 30 days to fix the community violations: brown grass, dents in her garage, a dirty mailbox, and issues surrounding a cargo van. Green said, "I sold my van to comply. My mailbox was cleaned to comply. I bought seeds and watered my grass to comply." After complying with the proposed issues, she was later arrested for missing her next court date. After her family presented the evidence that she had cleaned up her yard, she was released. In response to the whole preposterous experience, Green said, "It makes me feel horrible. I work hard to buy this home for me and my kids in a better neighborhood and environment, and to be taken to jail and to be treated like that for brown grass at my own home...that’s horrible.”

The basics for dealing with an HOA

It can be confusing and frustrating to deal with a difficult HOA. A 2025 article published in Better Homes & Gardens offered five must-know tips for dealing with your HOA.

Pay your dues on time! This is how the HOA can repair and maintain common areas. Falling behind on your dues can make you an unfortunate target of retaliation. Review and follow the rules. It's best to know the rules of a community before you buy a home. Violation of these rules can bring financial penalties and possible legal action. Handle neighbor problems through the HOA. Navigating problems with neighbors is one of the best reasons an HOA exists. A manicured walkway is nice. Dealing with a neighbor who is a rule breaker and a jerk is a whole other experience. Be clear about your issue and seek help from the HOA rather than doing things yourself, which can cause greater problems. Establish rapport right away. Be kind and receive kindness in return. Go to meetings, learn about changes, and get to know the members of your HOA. Having an established relationship will make for an easier time if a difficult conversation occurs in the future. Keep tabs on the HOA. If you're following the rules, they need to as well. It's fair to ask the HOA for receipts to view the budget and other checks and balances.

HOAs are designed to help the residents of a community. However, sometimes things can get downright weird. If you need help, seek an HOA attorney. Hopefully, you will never have to experience the pains these other homeowners went through.