Life-changing napkin: How an improvised document transformed Lionel Messi's life

Thomas Edison once famously said, "A single piece of paper can't decide my future." However, for Lionel Messi, a single piece of paper did change the course of his life. While the football GOAT had a glamorous career with Barcelona, his starting days in the profession weren't magical. His first contract with the club wasn't signed on any fascinating document but a 'napkin'. The insignificant piece of paper marked the beginning of one of the most extraordinary careers in football history.

Image Source: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during a training session at Estadi Johan Cruyff on January 05, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

The story behind this signed piece of napkin began when the Argentine player was only 13 years old and was already on trial with Barcelona. His father Jorge Messi was growing frustrated over the prospect of his son's association with the Catalan club. Lack of commitment from the club's end was suspected to be one big reason behind Jorge's anxiousness, per Independent.

To settle the nerves of Messi's family, Carles Rexach, sporting director of the club at the time, made the decisive move of pulling out a 16.5cm by 16.5cm napkin at the Pompeia tennis club in the company of Josep Minguella, transfer adviser to the club, and Horacio Gaggioli, the Argentine agent who brought Messi to their attention. On that piece of napkin, he drafted a formal agreement to acknowledge the club's interest in signing the player.

Image Source: Lionel Messi of Barcelona before the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Eibar at Camp Nou Stadium on May 21, 2017, in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Rexach did his best and wrote an agreement on the napkin in Spanish. Translated in English, it reads, In Barcelona, on 14 December 2000 and the presence of Messrs Minguella and Horacio, Carles Rexach, FC Barcelona's sporting director, hereby agrees, under his responsibility and regardless of any dissenting opinions, to sign the player Lionel Messi, provided that we keep to the amounts agreed upon."

A signed piece of napkin was what it took for Messi to remain loyal to Barcelona. Without any further ado, Barcelona president Joan Gaspert confirmed the deal, keeping away other potential suitors vying for the teenager's signature.

Image Source: Bonhams Auction House

Recently, Bonhams Auction House put the napkin up for auction. With a starting price of £300,000 (nearly $3.8 million), the historical document was sold at a whopping amount of £762,400 ($9.7 million). The identity of the buyer, however, has not been revealed. In a press release by the auction house, Ian Ehling, head of Fine Books and Manuscripts said, "What a wonderful result for one of the most thrilling items I have ever handled. Yes, it's a paper napkin, but it's the famous napkin that was at the inception of Lionel Messi's career."

The napkin on which Barcelona committed to sign a 13-year-old Lionel Messi has been sold in an auction for £762,400! 🤯#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/0JRFguxYCB — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 17, 2024

Messi's journey to Camp Nou wasn't always smooth as he had encountered health issues before his move to Spain. Thankfully, with the help of the club's assistance, he overcame his health complications and stepped on the field for Barcelona - a move that not only transformed the club's fortunes but also took him to great heights as a player.

At 11 years of age, Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone disorder, or GHD.



Basically means his growth was stunted.



His list of accomplishments puts him up the greatest to ever play the game but his career was almost over before it even began 💔 pic.twitter.com/9S3xI183bW — Edmund 💉 (@EdmundOris) June 24, 2022

Currently, he is the team's all-time top scorer, with over 600 goals in official competitions. Not only that, his performances in the Blaugrana outfit have seen him bag prestigious trophies during his time in Spain making him the star he is today.