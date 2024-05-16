Man shares powerful letter his mom sent to headmaster for bullying him and it's a deserved take down

Bullying can affect us and our mental health in lots of different ways and no one should ever feel alone when dealing with this troubling experience. Narrating a small incident on social media, an X user, Henry Wismayer (@henrywismayer), recently shared a post about how his mother penned a powerful letter to save him from getting bullied at school by his school headmaster.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Mikhail Nilov

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Wismayer shared that his mother penned a "ferocious" letter to the headmaster and confronted him for his actions. Wismayer's post opened with a caption, "Once again marking Mother's Day by sharing my mum's ferocious letter to my headmaster." Keeping the letter formal, she started with a courteous opening, "Dear Sir." The body of the letter, however, reflected her anger as it read, "Although common sense dictates that I delay writing this letter until I have cooled down, I am aware that the end of term is near and the opportunity to respond to your ill-considered and offensive remarks might soon be lost."

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by LinkedIn Sales Navigator

Wismayer's mother addressed the matter without wasting time as she wrote, "I came to your office yesterday prepared to agree with your assessment of my son's character and prospects, and willing to support you in any decision you made regarding his future."

The letter narrated that she met with the headmaster to discuss "Henry's failure to meet a commitment to attend an athletics competition." However, the headmaster only briefly commented on the subject and spent the next 45 minutes assassinating her son's character.

Wismayer's mother expressed her annoyance and narrated how the man kept pestering her son by calling him "worthless" "arrogant" "lazy" "selfish" and "stupid." She also expressed her anger over the "silly threat" that the headmaster kept on making. His words, "No University or employer will consider him when I am finished with him." She called his comments distasteful and said, "It was a strategy unbecoming of a man in your position".

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Mikhail Nilov

In the letter, the mother also called out the headmaster saying, "You were clearly out of control and had no intentions whatsoever of dealing with the matter in a rational and constructive manner." Wismayer's mother didn't hold herself back and called the headmaster the "worst sort of bully."

In a straightforward taunt to the headmaster, the mother expressed her disappointment and admitted her mistake to put her trust in him to do his job properly. In the penultimate stanza, the mother, with a polite and formal tone, tells the headmaster to leave the disciplining of her son to a different teacher as his character is filled with "prejudice and spite" and lacks the basic quality of "mercy."

Once again marking Mother's Day by sharing my mum's ferocious letter to my asshole headmaster.



"I would prefer you to leave the disciplining of my son to a teacher less blinded my prejudice and spite..."



Love you mum! x pic.twitter.com/DSUMl0PhhR — Henry Wismayer (@henrywismayer) March 10, 2024

In a follow-up tweet, Wismayer informed his followers that his form tutor told him that the headmaster was furious. Intrigued, he found the letter on his mother's computer and printed its dozen copies. He then circulated the printed letters around the school. Needless to say, his mother became a school legend and the headmaster stopped bullying him.

To those asking what happened next, my form tutor divulged that the head went apoplectic.



Intrigued, I found the letter on mum's pc, printed off a couple of dozen copies, and disseminated them around the school.



My mum became a schoolyard legend. The headteacher left me alone. — Henry Wismayer (@henrywismayer) March 10, 2024

Since uploading the post and sharing his mother's story, Wismayer has been flooded with messages of support and admiration in the post's comment section. Users have praised his mom's bravery and the power of maternal love. "Brava, Mum!" commented @hilarybmiller. Another user, @misspallen, said, "This is such a powerful letter - vocab, tone, and effect all spot-on. Big respect to your mum."

You Mum is a HERO!!!!! — Thisismaryannl (@thisismaryannl) March 11, 2024