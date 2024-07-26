Man who went to BBC for an interview ended on live TV and decided to wing it

With the busy and spontaneous lifestyle we experience, mistakes or gaffes are inevitable. However, when a situation goes unplanned, the only thing to do is give your best. Goma did the same a few years ago when he encountered a crazy situation but his flawless reaction has us impressed even today. The man was a technician who had arrived at the BBC News studio to give a job interview, per IOL. However, things went hilariously downhill from there. Goma was mistaken for a technology expert and journalist with whom he shared the first name, Guy Kewney.

Coincidentally, the duo had some tasks to accomplish at the studio on the same day and when Goma arrived, he was mistaken for the expert and was ushered for the panel talk. Goma was guided onto the show that was airing live with TV host Karen Bowerman. Things unfolded very quickly and before he could understand and react, he found himself seated in front of the camera live. BBC shared the video of his interview which starts with the man puzzled and baffled.

Bowerman introduced Goma as Guy Kewney and the man immediately realized what went wrong. Smiling to himself, having no idea how to undo the blunder, he stayed seated in confusion, staring around in awkwardness. The show began as usual and Goma was perplexed. He decided to accept his fate for the next few minutes and see how things unfold. To his surprise, the host began to ask him questions regarding Apple Computer's legal battle with the Beatles at the time and the man was bewildered at the thought.

“Guy Kewney is the editor of technology news website ‘Wireless,’” the host said. Goma heard the words and let out the most subtle yet hilarious gasp silently. Before he could say anything, he found all the attention and cameras on him in anticipation of an answer to the boggling questions he had no idea about. When asked, “Are you surprised about the verdict?” Goma responded as professionally as he could, “I was very surprised about this verdict on me. When I came, they told me something else and I’m coming and you got to interview, so yeah, big surprise.”

The next question thrown at Goma was about costs and downloading online given the feud happening. Having no clue how to respond, Goma said, “If you go to see, everywhere, people are downloading into the internet and website. I think people should get what they want the easy way and so fast.” Seeing no end to the questions, the technician found himself distressed with another question. When asked about the music industry and downloads as per his previous response, all Goma could say was, “Exactly,” before finding words to make up a phrase. The host went on to thank the man and didn’t realize the hysterical scenario that had taken place. The video concluded by explaining that "Goma didn’t get the job but became a legend on the internet.”