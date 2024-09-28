Musical weatherman inserting song lyrics into his daily weather forecast is an absolute blast

Some people might find weather reports a drab affair but that certainly is not the case if you're watching Adam Krueger, the Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston. "WeatherAdam" has turned weather reports into an entertainment segment of his own and the internet can't get enough of it. He loves nothing more than sneaking in lyrics from popular songs while making it look like he's doing the weather and many of his videos are going viral. He often mixes in lyrics of pop and heavy metal songs. Like a hip DJ, he often accepts requests from his millions of followers, who suggest everything from song lyrics, dialogues from movies and TV shows, and even random phrases. He creatively sneaks in bits of dialogue and lyrics from these requests and integrates them into his weather forecasts seamlessly. Most of his mashup videos have gone viral among his audience, leading to him being christened “WeatherAdam.”

Krueger, who boasts of 1.8 million followers on Instagram recently accepted one of his fan’s request to insert the lyrics of Disturbed’s “Down With The Sickness.” The creative weatherman was first seen driving to work in the video. Then, he opened the weather news report saying, “There’s a lot of cedar pollen flying around in the air this morning, you may wake up having to clear your throat like ‘oh wah ah ah,’ I mean that’s how I felt this morning.” The guttural sounds of ‘oh wah ah ah’ are part of this song by lead singer David Draiman. Kreuger then went on to insert the song lyrics “drowning this in my sea of loathing,” and “when silently in changes, violently it changes,” in the forecast. He wrapped up his report by talking about cedar pollen and brilliantly quoting the lyrics, “If you’re having some trouble in dealing with these changes, living with these changes, unfortunately, we’ve got more to come here,” finishing it off with, “Get up, come on, get down with the sickness.” Like his previous videos, this video also garnered over 70,000 likes in just a week. Earlier the pop band Metallica had also commented on his clip where he mashed up with the lyrics of “Enter Sandman”.

Even the pop star Snoop Dogg had reposted one of Adam’s weather forecast clips, quoting him as the “Weatherman on one!”

Krueger has created mashups with over 200 songs. In addition to “Down With The Sickness” and “Enter Sandman,” other songs he has inserted into his musical forecasts include “Get Low” by Lil Jon, Eminem’s “Without Me”, Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, Taylor Swift’s “Karma”, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” and more. “I’ve been sneaking lyrics in the weather for a little over a year now,” Adam told Bored Panda in an interview. “It started when my social media followers started daring me or challenging me to say phrases and lyrics in the weather. This particular day, we were expecting a big burst of cedar pollen, which makes a lot of people feel sick. That’s why I decided to use ‘Down with the Sickness’ lyrics” he said.

