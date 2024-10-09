NASA Astronaut captures breathtaking space timelapse revealing the immense scale of hurricane Milton

As Hurricane Milton barrels briskly towards its landfall in the Gulf of Florida, the government has asked residents of Florida to evacuate while they can. A stunning video captured from space has put into perspective the sheer size and power of the monstrous Milton hurricane. A timelapse video of the storm was recently shared on X from the spacecraft's window by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew), whose return to Earth has been delayed due to the hurricane. “Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago,” he wrote in the tweet.

Representative Image Source: NASA handout image taken from the International Space Station, Hurricane moves through the Caribbean Sea on September 26, 2022. (Photo by NASA via Getty Images)

Dominick is onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Endeavour, currently docked to the International Space Station (ISS) for the Crew-8 mission. According to Space, Endeavour flew to ISS in early March, along with fellow NASA astronauts Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Alexander Grebenkin of Russia's space agency Roscosmos. They were supposed to land on Earth on October 7, but the intensity of Milton delayed their homecoming by overshadowing the waters where the astronauts were going to splash down. They are set to make their descent on October 13.

Image Source: Crew-8 astronauts (L-R) Alexander Grebenkin, Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick & Jeanette Epps. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Milton is expected to make its landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast, near Tampa and St. Petersburg, between October 8 and October 9, and has the potential to be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” per NBC News.

155mph category 4 Hurricane #Milton is undergoing some changes at the moment, as the eye of the storm is clearing again since it "closed" Monday night.



Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane when it reaches Florida Wednesday night. This is a very serious… pic.twitter.com/mo2hdoIiTJ — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 8, 2024

In the short footage, Dominick captured the enormous size of the hurricane while peering through Endeavour’s window, beside which he sleeps and awaits the hurricane to loosen its stronghold over Earth’s waters.

We flew over Hurricane Milton about 90 minutes ago. Here is the view out the Dragon Endeavour window. Expect lots of images from this window as this is where I’m sleeping while we wait to undock and return to Earth.



Timelapse coming in a separate post.



1/6400 sec, f8, ISO 500 pic.twitter.com/zkhJdTlag7 — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

When viewed closely, the footage also captures a portion of another spacecraft blocking the view of the Earth from Endeavour’s window. This spacecraft is Crew Dragon spacecraft Freedom and it is also docked to the ISS along with Endeavour. Freedom flew to ISS on September 29 for the Crew-9 mission, which is also supposed to bring back two NASA astronauts aboard Boeing Starliner whose eight-day mission stretched into a long eight-month mission.

Cover Image Source: NASA’s Boeing Crew Butch Wilmore (L) and Suni Williams on June 01, 2024 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On board "Freedom" are NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov. Alongside them, two seats have been left empty for the return of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore when the group returns to Earth in February 2025, per CNN. NASA chose the "Freedom" capsule to bring the stranded astronauts back home after their Starliner spacecraft started showing several helium leaks and thruster issues soon after arriving at the space station and hence was considered too risky to be considered for their return flight. Dominick’s timelapse footage tells the story of the entire scenario mixed up with the horrifying reality of Milton gushing toward the coast.

Timelapse flying by Hurricane Milton about 2 hours ago.



1/6400 sec exposure, 14mm, ISO 500, 0.5 sec interval, 30fps pic.twitter.com/p5wBlC95mx — Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024

On X, Dominick’s video has attracted over 7 million views in less than 24 hours. People are expressing their disbelief at the leviathan size of Milton. “Hard to wrap your head around the sheer size and power of these storms,” commented @AjamesMccarthy. Others noted the enormous power of technology that has enabled the astronaut to share such an amazing perspective of nature. @gazza_jenks said, “Man, we live in the future. To have HD video from space so easily accessible on social media still breaks my brain. What a time to be alive.”