People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome

And if it wasn't awesome at first, it was re-purposed into something that was.

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome
Feb 18, 2025
It's 2:00 AM. Why you can't sleep doesn't even matter. You simply can't. These days, it's less about infomercials and more about social media scrolling, but either way, you still can't escape those relentless, bombarding ads. And sometimes, you just can't resist clicking that "Buy Now" button, no matter how hard you try. But fear not. There are times when, in the sober light of day, that package arrives and turns out to be the BEST THING YOU OWN.

A person took to Reddit to ask, "What 'WTF' product did you buy off an infomercial that turned out to be worth the money?" Thousands of people responded with some of the most delightful infomercial success stories ever.

Let's start with one I can personally attest to: The Snuggie. Yes, many of us were caught off guard with this one. 3:00 AM on a sleepless winter night, and a lady popped up on TV wearing a blanket WITH SLEEVES? Obviously, this was a must-buy. And boy, do they hold up. Many agree, even those who initially received one as a joke. Said one user, "I got a Snuggie in a work Secret Santa/gift exchange thing, and I'm not going to lie, it's beige and ugly, but man, is it ever the best thing."

Another concurred, as did their cat: "People who hate on Snuggies have never owned one. Those things are amazing. Mine was sage green, and my cats stole it from me. They liked to crawl into the sleeves."

One person argued, "Why not just get a nice, fluffy bathrobe?" and they were put in their place. "Try putting a bathrobe, or any other garment with sleeves on it, shirt, or jacket, or whatever, on backwards, and you'll have your answer. Plus, bathrobes are designed to end above your feet. They don't double as a blanket. And my cats can't fit in the sleeves." (Starting to think that person's cat has access to Reddit.)

One person swears by the Wubble Bubble Ball, which is described on their website with this slogan: "The Amazing Wubble Bubble Ball: looks like a bubble, but plays like a ball." While a few people disagree and say the "ball" pops too easily, a Redditor shared, "I got my little sister one of those Wubble Bubble Balls, and it's amazingly fun. Definitely worth the twenty bucks."

I suppose if that malfunctions, could still be a giant distraction for a cat?

On a different Reddit thread, a commenter asked, "Have you ever bought a product from a TV infomercial? If so, how was it?"

The first response was less than a stellar review: "The GD 'ShamWow.' You'll say 'wow' every time. As in, 'wow, it almost cleaned that spill' or 'wow, I should have just used a paper towel.'"

But they were firmly called out by more than one Reddit user. One earnestly said, "Believe it or not, they're actually great at getting up large amounts of water. We had flooding, and they absorbed a crazy amount of water."

Another had a creative, and possibly even more exciting, use for the item: "I dunno. I like them. We sewed my puppy a jacket out of ShamWows so she would dry faster after a bath in winter."

One person bravely opened up and admitted that, in a very weak, late-night moment, they caved and got… well, nearly everything.

"One morning I woke up a few hours before work.... couldn't go back to bed. I ended up buying the following:

  • Steak knife set (huge set): Worked out okay. Got several sets for 'ordering within the next 15 minutes.' Gave them away as gifts. Was pleased with everything.
  • Ronco food dehydrator: Love it. Make some sweet beef jerky with this thing. Always been happy. Banana chips are good too.
  • ShamWow: I don't even know if I used them, but I'm sure they're sweet.
  • Slap Chop: Vince is awesome, so I bought it. I actually really enjoy this.

That's all I can think of for now. I spent probably $300, and I regret nothing."

