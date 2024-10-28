People stunned after learning the rent for a tiny NYC apartment that has no bedroom

Renting an apartment in New York—and many other cities—has become a daunting challenge, especially for young adults trying to secure affordable housing. Even the tiniest spaces come with sky-high price tags, making it hard for many to find a decent place to live. Recently, real estate agent Omer Labock (@omerlabock) gave viewers a glimpse of a New York apartment that left them stunned. While the interiors didn’t win everyone over, the apartment's layout was certainly unique. Most people expect at least a bedroom, kitchen, and living room, but this place was designed differently.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| RDNE Stock Project

“You won’t believe how this apartment is set up—it doesn’t really have a bedroom,” Labock explained, noting that while the space was compact, it had its charm. He filmed the elegant wooden interiors, but viewers were shocked to see the kitchen fully integrated into the living room, with a fridge, stove, and other appliances lined up against one wall. Moving on, Labock pointed out that there wasn’t a traditional bedroom. Instead, there was a small loft space accessible by ladder. “This is where you’ll be sleeping,” he said, as he climbed up to the empty platform above the living room.

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Satoshi Hirayama

The sleeping space seemed unusual and had no bed, table or any other furniture. It was just a short distance from the ceiling and could be used only for storage or sleeping. "I successfully made it up here but my hands are shaking, that was not fun. This is what we call a sleeve loft. You could easily put a mattress down here and use it as a bedroom, chill area,” the realtor explained. He moved on to show a clean and spacious bathroom which seemed quite decent. Furthermore, the man revealed that there is one more space to explore. With a spiraling set of stairs, Labock was led to a whole other room.

This seemed as big as the living room but had no material or furniture in it, making it seem more spacious. “You can use this like a second living room or like an office. There is also a closet down here,” Labock said. The space was a great additional touch but somehow the fact that there was no concrete bedroom seemed putting off. The realtor revealed that the extraordinary apartment cost a whopping $4,695 a month. On hearing the amount, people drew the line. @a_guy_from_newsbrunswick wrote, “Landlords from NYC are really price gouging.”

@transwarptrekker said, “That would so never meet building regulations here in the UK. A ladder and nothing to stop you from falling.” @oralpleasure remarked, “So, essentially it’s a kitchen and a basement.” Many argued that the downstairs area is a safer and smarter option as a bedroom compared to the tiny, clustered loft area. @allo_rose exclaimed, “Why would anybody sleep up there and not downstairs?” @lifeentrance pointed out, “That apartment isn’t overpriced per se, it’s just not very attractive for that price.”

