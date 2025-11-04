Experts say this is the best time and day to do your grocery shopping

Shopping for groceries can be a big hassle. You’re trying to find the best deals among big crowds of people, facing long wait times in the checkout lane, and, sometimes, whatever you came to buy is sold out. A “quick trip to the store” has become less of a concept over the years. However, people and experts have analyzed the data to answer the question on the mind of every person with a grocery list: “What is the best day and time to shop for groceries ?”

According to lifestyle experts , NASDAQ , and regular folks online, the best day and time of the week to shop for groceries to save money and time are Wednesdays, early in the morning. This is because many grocery stores typically start marking down items on Wednesdays , and being there when the store first opens allows you to get first dibs on discounted items, deals on food close to its "best by" date, and the freshest baked goods, cuts of meat, and produce for the day.

Unsurprisingly, the worst time to shop for groceries is in the afternoons during the weekend, as that’s when many folks have time off from work. It’s also best to avoid shopping for groceries between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on any weekday. This is because that’s usually when parents pick up their children from school and then stop at the store. After that, it bleeds into a general rush of customers who just got off work at 5:00 p.m..

Early-morning grocery shopping during the middle of the week is generally considered a good idea. This is because with fewer other shoppers to compete with in the store, you can focus on your list, have more items available to you, and check out more quickly. What could be a frantic shopping trip that eats up your afternoon could turn into a calmer experience that lets you focus on your shopping list while feeling less amped up and less vulnerable to impulse buys. Shopping in the morning could improve mental health, since it takes a task off your plate first thing when you wake up that you don’t have to worry about after your workday, when your energy is more depleted.

@stephgrassodietitian Grocery shopping on Wednesdays might become more popular now #groceryshopping

Another reason to consider going to the grocery store early on a Wednesday is to confirm whether it’s the best time for you to shop at that store. Since you’ll have fewer customers around to compete for the staff's attention, you can ask the store manager what time their store gets its freshest bread, produce, etc., and when they mark down prices. This way, you can definitely know which days are best to shop for whatever products you tend to buy more frequently.

Being an early morning shopper also lets you become a more familiar face to the grocery store workers since you’re not lost in the crowd of hurried shoppers. By being known as a “regular” and befriending some of the staff over time, they might clue you in on upcoming discounts or go out of their way to show you the best and freshest foods you tend to buy most often.

Set your alarm and try out getting up early to shop for your groceries on a random Wednesday to see the difference for yourself. The worst case is that you find another time not to shop.