Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Tax pros share the 5 'craziest,' 'dumbest' things they've seen people try to write off

"Strip club costs"

taxes, tax professionals, tax stories, finances, financial experts

Tax pros share 5 weird things they've seen people try to write off.

Photo credit: Canva, Dean Drobot (left, cropped) / Minerva Studio (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedOct 21, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

It’s fair to assume that most of us don’t enjoy doing taxes—especially if you're self-employed and have to fill out 9,000 forms, keep mountains of documents, and decide exactly which expenses you're allowed to write off. On the latter front: If you’ve spent any reasonable amount of time combing through the Internal Revenue Service website or chatting in person with a rep at your local H&R Block, you’ve probably felt the sting of deduction confusion.

As a music journalist, I’ve had people advise me, "You should keep track of every vinyl record you buy and every gallon of gas you spend driving to a concert." I’ve also been told, in no uncertain terms, not to poke that particular hornet’s nest. (To my credit—and possible financial detriment—I’ve always played it safe.) But some people brazenly go for it, requesting to write off any and every expense that feels even tangentially related to their work.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Influencer wedding

With that in mind, what are some of the strangest, craziest write-offs people have attempted? To start answering that question, I consulted a real tax pro. Logan Allec, a CPA and owner of tax relief services company Choice Tax Relief, noted that his company works with "a lot of small -business owners who haven’t filed taxes in years." As a result, Allec says they’re "extremely aggressive" with their deductions to minimize penalties and interest, and they "often have to draw the line with them in a stern way."

The "craziest" (or at least "largest") deduction attempt he can think of was on behalf of an "influencer client who landed a large brand deal." As part of said deal, "she had to use certain products manufactured (and provided to her at no cost) by the brand at her wedding and post a certain number of social media posts featuring these products."

"Somehow, she got the notion that—because she did a few product placements as part of a brand deal and had her photographer take some nice photos of these products that she could post on social media—her entire $75,000 wedding was deductible," Allec said. "Yes, she wanted to deduct the catering costs as meals and entertainment, the venue fee as rental expenses, and various other expenses as supplies. My team and I had to explain to this individual that her wedding was overwhelmingly personal, not business-related, in nature, and that the most we would be comfortable deducting was a pro-rated amount of the photographer's fee based on the number of product placement photos over the total number of photos she got in her package."

Wild. But there's more—I also plunged down a Reddit rabbit hole looking for some additional answers to round out this story. Here are four other notable responses:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Strip club costs"

In a thread focused on the "strangest expense" tax pros have been asked to write off, one user wrote, "I was working at the IRS, and the guy I was auditing had taken clients to a strip club. I actually allowed the expenses since he met all the requirements of 274, and entertainment was 50% deductible at the time." (We assume that by "274," they’re referring to this. We can’t say for sure.)

Matchmaking

Another Redditor said a client had a "match.com expense" listed among their office supplies. Probably stretching the textbook definitions just a tad. "Client was sitting there with girlfriend, and I laughed and said must have been before you guys got together," they wrote. "It was not—they’d been dating for 5 years. I told him it was not a write off, which was the least uncomfortable part that conversation."

Johnny Cash

Given the above subheading, you might expect that this to involve someone in the entertainment business—or perhaps some big-shot executive taking a potential client out on the town. Not quite. "When I was a tax auditor MANY years ago (>50), I had a minister who deducted his trip to see Johnny Cash in concert as an entertainment expense," someone wrote in a thread about the "dumbest" deductions tax pros have encountered. "His justification: he wanted to see if he behaved like a Christian on stage."

A very, very nice car

I don’t pretend to be a tax expert, so I’ll defer to the Redditor who took issue with writing off "a 250K Ferrari, used exclusively for business purposes." They added that they have this request in writing, still framed on their desk. "They sent a fax response about it, and I didn't care enough to ask why the f—- they thought it was reasonable," they wrote. "I’m sure they had a lovely story for it. Partner didn't wanna push back and signed off on it. Life umm, finds a way."

Now that you've read about bizarre tax stories, you might as well check out our recent piece about the "funniest," "weirdest" things realtors have encountered while showing houses.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

taxestax professionalsfiling taxestax write-offsweird storyfunny storyfinancial adviceirsmoney issuesmoney

The Latest

taxes, tax professionals, tax stories, finances, financial experts
Money

Tax pros share the 5 'craziest,' 'dumbest' things they've seen people try to write off

Michael Jordan, Novant Health, free clinic, uninsured healthcare, North Carolina clinic, Wilmington NC, NBA philanthropy, healthcare access, Jordan donation, community clinic, patient care, primary care, affordable healthcare, health insurance, healthcare disparity, social impact, NBA legend, Jordan clinic, nonprofit health, underserved communities
Past Events

NBA legend Michael Jordan opens up fourth North Carolina health clinic for the uninsured

hand gestures, body language, communication, nonverbal communication, speech
Life hacks

Talk with your hands a lot? Experts say it means something wonderful about you.

nonprofit, influencer, AirTag, experiment, charitable donations, sneakers, German Red Cross, TikTok
Culture

Influencer's AirTag experiment has many questioning where our charitable donations really go

More For You

frugality, generational divide, money savings, older generations, younger generations

Young people are confused by these frugal habits of older people.

Photo credit: Canva, Helgy (left, cropped) / Dean Drobot (right, cropped)

4 frugal habits of older generations that younger people find weird or obsolete

We may try to fight it, but it’s a natural part of the human life cycle to think everything our parents do is weird. (Apologies, Dad, but I’m still trying not to laugh every time you start off your voicemails with, "Ryan, this is your dad calling.") There’s also a good chance your parents, regardless of generation, have different approaches to saving money—and there might be 100 reasons for that, from their technology preferences to their level of handiness around the house.

It’s an interesting exercise to think about these differences. What are some frugal practices of our parents'—or even grandparents'—generation that seem totally old-fashioned or bizarre to you? Can we learn something from lifestyle choices that feel outdated? Maybe we need some perspective—or, in some cases, just a good laugh.

Keep ReadingShow less
frugal recipes, economy, health, eating, groceries

It doesn't have to be expensive to provide your family tasty, nutritious food.

Photo credit: Canva

6 frugal meals for families that feel like you’re eating like a king

Grocery prices are getting higher and it’s getting harder for families to make quality meals at home. This is especially true for those who live in food deserts and have a harder time accessing fresh foods to cook. Fortunately, there are options for those who want to feed their families cheaply without relying on fast food or cooking boxed macaroni and cheese again.

Another thing about these types of meals is that they can be made in bigger batches to fit larger families or provide leftovers to freeze and eat later. Additionally, many of them can be made with frozen vegetables or fruits, which can be just as healthy as the fresh options without sacrificing taste. Here are a few meals that might fit your budget and keep your family satisfied.

Keep ReadingShow less
social security, retirement, economy, money saving tips, america

There are some states where you can live entirely off of Social Security benefits.

Photo credit: Canva

A surprising new map shows the 10 states where people can live entirely on their Social Security

According to the Pew Research Center, 73.9 million people in the United States collect some form of Social Security benefit. By design, it has become a primary source of income for retirees in our country to help boost their accounts and pay for needs during their golden years. As the economy ebbs and flows, it can still be difficult for retired people to make ends meet even with Social Security benefits. However, a new map could help those folks find a place to live where their Social Security funds stretch further.

A new map created through data collected by Realtor.com has found ten states in the U.S. in which retirees could live comfortably off their Social Security benefits alone—provided their mortgage has been paid off. That is considered the most important factor. While other costs such as food, transportation, and health care are factors, the difference in those costs from state to state is minimal compared to the cost of shelter. If the cost of housing is lower, the more surplus Social Security money a person can have to use elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
money saving tips, best websites, lower bills, economy, deals

There are websites that can help lower some monthly expenses.

Photo credit: Canva

Consumers share 6 little known websites that offer valuable, money-saving services for free

As prices are going up and are projected to keep rising, many people are looking for ways to save money, whether it’s on entertainment, services, or needs. It can be difficult to parse through what is truly saving you money versus what could be available to you for cheap, if not free. Thanks to the internet, there are some little known options out there that could help.

A community of consumers started a thread online discussing and sharing the websites that many people aren’t talking about but should. These websites provide a bunch of necessary services to either help people find the best deal, offer help on certain needs for free, or provide oodles of entertainment without you needing to pay a dime. Here are six of the recommended resources that can help stretch your wallet more during these economically trying times.

Keep ReadingShow less
cruise ships, cruise living, retirement, living on a cruise ship, cost of living

A retired teacher says it's cheaper to live on a cruise ship than at home.

Photo credit: Canva, Robert Trull from Pexels

77-year-old retired teacher moves onto a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a traditional home

If you’ve ever found yourself on a cruise, luxuriating around the buffet for your fourth ice cream of the day, your bathing suit still dripping-wet from the hot tub, you’ve probably wondered to yourself, "Is it possible to live this life year-round? Could I make that math work?" Well, depending on your financial situation and cost of living, it might be a viable option. Take, for instance, a 77-year-old woman from Orange County, California, who recently pursued the ocean life by moving onto a cruise ship—reportedly her planned home for the next 15 years.

After her lease expired at a popular retirement community in Laguna Woods, Sharon Lane, a retired foreign language teacher, purchased a cabin onboard the Villa Vie Odyssey. “Not only was it affordable to me, [but] it would actually cost me less money to live here like this, have everyone taking care of me instead of me taking care of everybody," she told NBC Los Angeles. The decision reportedly took her about 10 minutes, and she relocated on June 16, 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less
steve wozniak, money, happiness, economy, worth

Steve Wozniak has no regrets selling his Apple stock early.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Steve Wozniak responds to Internet commenter's criticism with a profound answer about happiness

Steve Wozniak, one of the top electronic engineers of his generation, cofounded Apple Inc. alongside Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne. “Woz” as he’s affectionately called, was different from his two other co-founders, selling his stock in Apple in the 1980s. Had he kept the stock, there is no doubt that he would be significantly richer today, perhaps even becoming a trillionaire. A debate regarding this issue arose on an online message board, with critics arguing that Woz made a bad move. That’s when a rebuttal from Woz himself popped up.

The conversation occurred on a forum on Slashdot, a social news site that billed itself as “News for Nerds.” In the thread about Wozniak’s lawsuit against Internet scammers, commenters engaged in a discussion about whether Wozniak would be a multi-billionaire today if he hadn’t sold his stake in Apple in the 1980s. One comment read, “Smart man. Great engineer. Bad decision. Happens to all of us.” Little did they know that Wozniak was lurking in the forum.

Keep ReadingShow less
dave ramsey, inflation, wages, economy, raises

Dave Ramsey doesn't believe cost of living wage increases are fair.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Dave Ramsey calls cost of living raises 'insulting' and shares how he decides what to pay people

Financial guru Dave Ramsey has been a go-to source for financial advice since the 1990s, and people still regularly seek his opinion. On an episode of Ramsey’s Entre Leadership podcast, a manager from Lincoln, Nebraska discussed an issue regarding raises at his company. Employees are frustrated because their system includes a two percent cost of living raise to compete with inflation, along with a merit-based raise of up to three percent. The employees feel that, if they don’t get the total three percent of their raise, it’s an indication that the company doesn’t believe they’re doing a good job. But, in most cases, there was no clear outline or benchmarks of what would qualify a person for a higher raise versus a smaller increase. Ramsey didn’t pull any punches in his response.

“A two percent raise in a nine percent inflation economy is insulting,” said Ramsey. “[In some years] we’ve had no inflation. We’ve had a contraction, meaning a recession. We haven’t tried to monitor all that. It's reflected indirectly in what it costs to hire someone for a position.”

Keep ReadingShow less
fake tip, petty revenge, restaurant server, viral Reddit, tipping culture, server story, dating red flag, customer service, hospitality fail, fake money, revenge story, Reddit viral, server revenge, relationship test, first date, social etiquette, restaurant drama, dating behavior, waitress story, server wins
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Tima Miroshnichenko

Server ingeniously settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

It is said that hospitality is not just about serving food to customers but also serving souls. However, if the customer starts displaying utterly rude behavior, they have to be put in their place. In August 2023, a Reddit user shared a story about their friend who encountered a customer like that in r/pettyrevenge. The man presented the server with a $100 tip that they discovered later, was fake. They were furious but they did something that left the customer dumb-mouthed. They were lauded by people for how they handled the situation.

The server in question received an irate customer one day. The man was one of the regular customers, usually remained quiet, and didn’t tip well. Most of the time, he visited the restaurant with his friends or by himself, where he would sit in the bar and watch a sports game. “I’ve never had a problem with him until he came in one time with a date,” the server wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025