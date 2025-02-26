Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Fighting for her right to perform, transgender entertainer Sir Lady Java pushed equality forward

"It's got to stop somewhere."

Fighting for her right to perform, transgender entertainer Sir Lady Java pushed equality forward
File:SLJ-HL1.jpg - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanFeb 26, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

“If you can’t be yourself, who can you be?” Sir Lady Java asked in 2022. By fighting for a place for herself in 1960s Los Angeles, the transgender entertainer and activist also made space on and off the stage for those who followed her.

Sir Lady Java was born in Louisiana, and with her mother at her side transitioned in her youth. She eventually moved to Los Angeles. There, she began working as a cocktail waitress at The Redd Foxx Club, owned by the comedian of the same name. It was there she was spotted by columnist and nightlife entrepreneur Gertrude Gipson, who encouraged her to get onstage. Known as a great beauty and a scintillating performer, Sir Lady Java’s star soon started to rise. She eventually played two shows a night, dancing, singing, doing impressions and striptease. According to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, she became “first transgender woman of color to perform” in the city’s nightclubs, and she did so alongside the likes of Sammy Davis, Jr., Ray Charles, James Brown, Richard Pryor, and more luminaries of the time, including Lena Horne, one of her longest-standing inspirations.

File:SLJ-HL1.jpg - Wikipedia en.wikipedia.org

As Java’s profile rose, however, so too did attention from authorities. Billing herself as a female impersonator, the discriminatory Los Angeles city ordinance Rule 9 would soon be used against her. The rule declared “No entertainment shall be conducted in which any performer impersonates by means of costume or dress a person of the opposite sex" and that any venue with such entertainment would now require a permit. This was not a time when transgender identity was as recognized or understood but Java was clever. The first time the police came knocking–at a club in the middle of a performance, no less–she shook them off. The “three-piece rule,” which had been used in many cities to ensnare gender-bending performers, declared that a person had to wear “at least three articles of clothing that corresponded to the sex they were assigned at birth, or they would be arrested for cross-dressing,” the NHM shared, so Java wore a man’s watch, socks, and a bow tie with her bikini, and the cops had to leave in defeat, she remembered. “I had three attorneys in the building and there was one judge to see me, that’s the kind of crowd that I drew,” she recalled proudly.

However, when The Redd Foxx Club applied for a permit to have Java perform, they were turned down. Being denied her right to work based on discriminatory laws, Java took to the streets to protest and to the courts–she appears in a now-famous photograph with Redd Foxx, who was also under threat of arrest if he hired her. They stand outside his club, she in a chic white dress and matching pumps holding up a sign that said “Java vs. Right to work” with a big smile on her face. Beloved by local press and leaders like the aforementioned Gipson, she was able to draw attention to her cause. Java took her case to the California Supreme Court to sue police with the assistance of the ACLU attorney Jean Martin. However, they lost, as the ACLU wrote, “on a technicality — the court ruled that a club owner had to bring the suit against Rule No. 9 for it to be heard.” But Martin and Java couldn’t find club owners to help. It seemed, at least for the moment, that Java and other performers like her would no longer be allowed in Los Angeles.

But Java didn’t back down and continually rallied her fellow performers and supporters around her to protest the laws. About two years later, in 1969, Rule 9 was nullified when another lawsuit related to cabaret went to court, and Java returned to the stage in her signature gorgeous costumes, feathers and sparkles, visible as she was always meant to be. To be as vocal as she was at a time like this was groundbreaking and she’s remembered as a trailblazer for transgender rights. "It's got to stop somewhere, and it won't unless somebody steps forward and takes a stand,” Java said. “I guess that's me."

Upon her passing in November 2024, Java was remembered in publications across the country, and still now. There is also an archive of her press materials at Harvard, and she appears in the 2022 bookLegends of Drag. As actress Hailie Sahar, Java’s chosen daughter, wrote in Out: “Like so many trans girls, I saw myself reflected in her strength, grace, and unapologetic authenticity. For a young trans girl navigating a world that often felt cold and unwelcoming, Sir Lady Java was an icon, a beacon of hope, and living proof that staying true to yourself was a powerful act of defiance.” Sahar will play Java in an upcoming film.


activistdiscriminationlos angelessir lady java

The Latest

Tattooed man getting mugshot taken
Science

New psychological study suggests being ugly could actually help you in court

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed
Heroes

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed

A woman drinks tea next to a surprised man
Culture

American woman humorously questions British husband's tea-making etiquette

More For You

Senators with image of school kids eating lunch.

Senators Smith and Blessing reach across the aisle to feed school children.

Photo credit: Ohio Capital Journal/Canva

Republicans and Democrats unite to provide free breakfast and lunch to Ohio students

A bipartisan proposal could help feed young bodies and minds. Republican State Senator Louis W. Blessing III and Democratic State Senator Kent Smith worked together across the aisle to propose S.B. 109, a law that would provide free breakfast and lunch to all students in public and chartered nonpublic schools throughout the state of Ohio. Given that one in five children in Ohio go hungry according to Feeding America, this law could provide a positive impact statewide.

If passed, Ohio will become the ninth state to implement a free school meal program alongside California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Vermont. As a side benefit, this movement would also encourage children to attend and stay in school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Actress Demi Moore

Demi Moore in 2010.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Demi Moore reveals she still visits with Bruce Willis every week, even during Oscar season

At 62 years old, Demi Moore is the "it girl" again. In a career that has spanned over 40 years, she’s finally racking up statues in award season for her horror/comedy performance in the Coralie Fargeat directed film, The Substance. But as she makes the press junket rounds, it's clear that she has never lost sight of what truly matters to her in life—her family. She continues to maintain her incredibly close relationship with her ex-husband, Bruce Willis.The two were officially married for thirteen years and had three daughters: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Despite their romantic relationship ending in separation, they've kept a tight bond.

In a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, co-host Clayton Davis brings up Bruce, who was diagnosed in 2022 with frontotemporal dementia. "When Bruce got diagnosed, and you were there for him, it brought so much joy and hope. Someone said, 'She's almost like the ideal ex-wife.' Being there for him really allowed people to see that there’s life after divorce. You guys share children together, and there’s a way to do this."

Keep ReadingShow less
Tony Evers

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wants to help constituents with their denied health insurance claims.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Wisconsin’s governor wants to audit denied health claims by insurance companies

Wisconsin’s governor Tony Evers wants to hold insurance companies accountable and push for initiatives to improve the health care of its citizens. As part of Governor Evers’ state budget plan, he intends on auditing insurance companies when they repeatedly deny claims made by his constituents.

Evers’ 2025–2027 Executive Budget includes sweeping changes in how Wisconsinites access health care. Along with auditing health insurers who frequently deny claims, Evers is pushing to reduce appointment waiting times at medical facilities, eliminate sales tax for over-the-counter medications, prevent surprise medical billing and report unpaid medical debt to collection and credit bureaus, extend postpartum coverage for new mothers and their babies, mental health initiatives, and invest money into hospitals throughout the state to improve health care (especially in rural areas). Those aren’t the only proposals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paralympian John McFall

John McFall

commons.wikimedia.org

Paralympian doctor approved for space mission to break final frontier for people with physical disabilities

John McFall is a doctor, an athlete, a space enthusiast—and he happens to have a prosthetic leg. When he was 19, he had a motorcycle accident and had to have his right leg amputated. But that didn’t stop him from walking. In fact, it didn’t stop him from running either, and he went on to become a medal-winning Paralympian sprinter representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Paralympics.

Paralympian pictogramAthletics pictogram (Paralympics).svg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

Keep ReadingShow less
A person in a Tooth Fairy costume and a frightened child

Parents are debating whether the Tooth Fairy tradition is creepy, helpful—or both.

Photo credit: Canva

Parents spark Tooth Fairy debate by saying the custom creeps out their kids

Some traditions feel normal only because we accept them, never pausing to peel back the layers and consider how strange they truly are. A great example is the Tooth Fairy, a character who magically appears in children’s bedrooms, removing recently lost baby teeth from under pillows, and leaving behind a modest sum of money.

Wait, what?

Keep ReadingShow less
Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

In a world that can often feel so deeply divided, one Alaskan mayor reached out to his Canadian friends and neighbors to express his loyalty and appreciation for their invaluably important ties. And the feeling was mutual.

We can't ignore that fires have been stoked recently between the United States and Canada. Tensions are certainly higher than usual over threats of raised tariffs, looming trade wars, and all-around blustering. But let's zoom in a little to find the wonderfully hopeful partnership, and really, the friendship that still exists. There’s so much history between not only the nearby towns, but the two countries who have been longtime allies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Jeremy Bishop

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Earth's abundance of water is what makes it a "blue planet." Scientists have long speculated about how all this water ended up here. Some studies suggested that water arrived on Earth through collisions with icy comets or asteroids. However, the question persisted: Did Earth's water come from outer space or from within? A 2014 study provided insight into this mystery when scientists discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within hot mantle rocks. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anni RoenkaeRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anni Roenkae

Keep ReadingShow less
Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints
Photo credit: Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boy

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find took place in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025