Slideshow The Planet

Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever

by Katie Felber

September 6, 2017 at 14:30
Copy Link
Launch Slideshow
Or, view as list

Russian designer Evgeny Kazantsev has created a series of surreal illustrations that imagine what the world would look like once natural disasters and technology drastically alter human existence.

In Cataclysm Happens, Kazantsev constructs an eerie picture of the effects of climate change on humanity. 

In Past in the Future, he goes on to imagine a world in which humans have used technology to transcend the constraints of nature and—quite literally—engineer new and improved lives.

*All images via Evgeny Kazantsev, courtesy of bang! bang! illustration agency, Burjui Design Bureau, and Gefest Insurance Company. 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week

On Saturday, Jake Olson’s lifelong dream came true to a packed house in Los Angeles.  by Penn Collins
Money

A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes

The retailer will also be launching a non-gender-specific line for children.  by Penn Collins
Sports

Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest

“I promised myself that I would come back here differently.” by Jolene Latimer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever
Recent
Here’s What Happens When Stores Carry Books By Women, People Of Color — And No One Else 8 days ago Paralympian To Cross 40 Miles Of Rugged Australian Outback In His Wheelchair 9 days ago Athletes And Sports Teams Respond To Hurricane Harvey 9 days ago Michael Moore Warns Trump Is ‘On Track’ To Win Re-Election In 2020 9 days ago America’s Biggest Brewers Are Using Their Factories To Provide Water For Harvey Relief  9 days ago Joe Biden Believes We Are ‘Living Through A Battle For The Soul Of This Nation’  9 days ago Mexico Won’t Pay For Trump’s Wall But Pledges To Help Harvey Relief Efforts 9 days ago New Data Reveals Best And Worst Places To Be Gay In America 9 days ago A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess 9 days ago Disaster Prep Lessons From Monsoon Season 9 days ago The Killings Of Black Men Are More Likely To Be Labelled ‘Justifiable’ 12 days ago During His Phoenix Speech, It Became Painfully Clear Donald Trump Doesn’t Know What ‘Clean Coal’ Means 12 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers