Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever
Russian designer Evgeny Kazantsev has created a series of surreal illustrations that imagine what the world would look like once natural disasters and technology drastically alter human existence.
In Cataclysm Happens, Kazantsev constructs an eerie picture of the effects of climate change on humanity.
In Past in the Future, he goes on to imagine a world in which humans have used technology to transcend the constraints of nature and—quite literally—engineer new and improved lives.
*All images via Evgeny Kazantsev, courtesy of bang! bang! illustration agency, Burjui Design Bureau, and Gefest Insurance Company.
The effects of climate change are reimagined in this dusty image of a modern city.
A waterfall is frozen over as humans attempt to climb it.
Tides creep up on a desert city and threaten to wipe it out.
Abandoned gondolas in Italy’s once-populated canals.
A glacier towers over a beach as humans look on.
Futuristic city with elevated freeways radically reimagines transportation.
Elevated monorails slice through Swedish countryside with ease.
Dome city provides protection from potential technological or atmospheric harm.
An underwater city, made possible through technological advancement, is envisioned.
The development of structures on the surface of the moon is not too far away.
