The opposite of déjà vu feels so strange that it gives people chills

Many people are familiar with the concept of déjà vu — an odd feeling that an event or a situation has already occurred before. People often associate the same with a positive feeling, somewhat like nostalgia or a feel-good kind of emotion. However, studies have revealed that there is also a totally opposite and eerie feeling, per Medical News Today. The term “jamais vu” has been attributed to the feeling of experiencing something very familiar but finding it quite unreal.

Both concepts have a lot to do with the functioning of the brain and researchers have shared their input on the same. The term “jamais vu” is French for “never seen,” and refers to experiences that feel completely new to a person. Sharing an instance, the study mentioned the thought of having written down a word several times and repeatedly questioning whether it has been written correctly. The study suggests that jamais vu takes place more often than déjà vu for many people. It’s only the lack of knowledge about the concept that keeps us from comprehending and acknowledging the same.

Chris Moulin, a researcher in the Laboratoire de Psychologie and NeuroCognition at the Université Grenoble Alpes in France, added to the definition, saying, “We describe jamais vu as the opposite of déjà vu — it is the feeling that something is unreal or unusual, whilst at the same time knowing it is something you are very familiar with.” The idea of getting jamais vu may feel more unsettling and rare to people, per Cutting Edge.

However, it is simply the fact that a very familiar experience has a new perspective added to it. For instance, looking at the same room where nothing has changed with a fresh perspective can cause one to feel that something has changed or is new. Neuropsychologist Dr. Karen Sullivan explained how the same may be working out in our brains. “Jamais vu is an experience of recall without recognition — a temporary disconnection between our perception and memory,” she said.

“It is likely that brain pathways that are typically in sync become temporarily disconnected,” she added. This disconnection is what causes jamais vu to take place. Dr. Dung Trinh, the founder of Healthy Brain Clinic, pointed out that jamais vu could be the result of a temporal lobe dysfunction. The latter could be caused due to stress, fatigue and fluctuating dopamine levels among other factors.

Dr. Moulin explained that jamais vu is closely connected to delusions but is not the same. The former lasts temporarily while the latter is in a more concrete manner that may cause discomfort. “In healthy populations, it’s just for a fleeting moment. In delusions, it happens in a distressing and convincing manner,” he said. The researchers pointed out that jamais vu is not something to be worried about as long as it’s temporary and can be overridden. However, if it is persistent and repetitive, it is recommended to consult a psychologist.