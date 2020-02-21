GOOD

'The Wrong Trousers' clip shows why it's one of the greatest animated shorts of all time

Tod Perry
02.21.20
via Wallace and Gromit

Most of the animation you see these days is done by computers. It seems that we see fewer and fewer films made with stop-motion animation, a time-consuming art where objects are manipulated and photographed 24 times per second to create the illusion of motion.

One of the greatest works of stop-motion art was 1994's "The Wrong Trousers," by Nick Parks featuring his characters Wallace and Gromit.

Here's a clip of the short film where Gromit, a dog, and Wallace, an inventor, attempt to catch a penguin who stole a diamond. The breathtaking animation in this scene helped the short win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.


www.youtube.com

Culture

Hero strikes panic into the hearts of phone scammers after he reveals their identities and location

via Jim Browing / YouTube

Jim Browning is a YouTuber from the UK who has an amazing ability to catch scammers in the act.

In this video, he responds to a scam email claiming he bought a laptop by breaking into the scammer's computer. In the process he uncovers where the scammers work, their banking information, and even their personal identities.

"I got an 'invoice' email telling me that I had paid for a $3800 laptop," Browning writes on his YouTube page. "No links... just a phone number. It's a real shame that these scammers emailed me because I was able to find out exactly who they were and where the were."

Business

Owner of a pet rescue live streams herself tracking down the woman who stole her car

HG B / YouTube

Danielle Reno of Missouri left her car running and it was stolen by thieves. But she wasn't going to let her car go so easily.

For 48 hours this owner of a pet rescue tracked the charges being made on her credit card. Ultimately, she found her car at a local Applebee's, and then went after the thieves.

Communities

A disturbing new survey says 8 million people have used crowdfunding to cover medical costs

via National Nurses United/Twitter

An estimated eight million people in the U.S. have started a crowdfunding campaign to help pay for their own or a member of their household's healthcare costs, according to a survey released Wednesday.

The poll, which was conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago, also found that in addition to the millions who have launched crowdfunding efforts for themselves or a member of their household, at least 12 million more Americans have started crowdfunding efforts for someone else.

Health