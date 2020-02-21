'The Wrong Trousers' clip shows why it's one of the greatest animated shorts of all time
Most of the animation you see these days is done by computers. It seems that we see fewer and fewer films made with stop-motion animation, a time-consuming art where objects are manipulated and photographed 24 times per second to create the illusion of motion.
One of the greatest works of stop-motion art was 1994's "The Wrong Trousers," by Nick Parks featuring his characters Wallace and Gromit.
Here's a clip of the short film where Gromit, a dog, and Wallace, an inventor, attempt to catch a penguin who stole a diamond. The breathtaking animation in this scene helped the short win the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film.
