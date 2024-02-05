Trevor Noah leaves Taylor Swift in stitches with his respectful but funny jokes at the Grammys

There's a fine line between being funny and disrespectful. At the moment, Trevor Noah is being praised for being funny but respectful towards Taylor Swift. It might be a basic thing to do, but the internet can't stop praising him for this one simple reason. Jo Koy, stand-up comedian and actor, hosted the Golden Globes and made a supposedly distasteful joke about Taylor Swift, which the singer and her fans did not receive well. The comedian joked, "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." The camera cut to Taylor Swift and she didn't seem to find the joke funny for obvious reasons.

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Later on, the comedian also came forward to apologize and clear the air. He accepted that the Taylor Swift and NFL joke was a little flat and was meant to be a jab at the NFL but didn't come out that way. He admitted that he was trying to joke about how the NFL had to use cuts while the Golden Globes didn't but it sounded weird instead. A new month and a new show award show came in which also meant new jokes. As Trevor Noah hosted the 66th Grammy Awards he cracked several Taylor Swift jokes despite the backlash Jo Koy received. But fortunately, his jokes were tasteful enough to keep him on the good side of the fandom. Moreover, he also won hearts for leaving the Evermore singer in stitches with his jokes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift accepts the Album Of The Year award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The jokes started the moment the Folklore singer walked in. Noah said, "Are you seeing what's happening right now? As Taylor Swift moves through the room, the local economy around those tables improves." He continued, "Can you see you get this magic right now? Look at this magic. Lionel Richie, now Lionel Wealthy. Look at that." Like his Golden Globes counterpart, he also cracked an NFL joke. "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift like she's controlling the cameras at the games. Alright? Let her live." He continued, "In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, you know what I’m going to do? I’m gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I’m gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylor Swift, I’m gonna cut the cameras to someone who plays football. Cut, bam." The camera actually cut to Terry Crews, a former football player who smiled at the camera. Taylor Swift was in splits over the jokes.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Needless to say, the internet praised Trevor Noah for his jokes. An X user @tayspetsch posted, "I’m sorry I’ll be always laughing at Trevor Noah’s Taylor Swift economy jokes." Another user @LoSewsSwiftly wrote, "I would like to thank Trevor Noah for hyping the women up and skipping the misogynistic Taylor Swift jokes. I shouldn’t have to thank him, but I think we all know why." Another user @taybrinafades wrote, "Crazy. A host making a respectful but funny joke about Taylor Swift without hating on her? Looks like it can be done!" Surely, Noah has shown that it can be done and people are very impressed with it.