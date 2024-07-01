Woman has the most mesmerizing reaction every time her boyfriend picks her up from train station

Returning home from work and getting a glimpse of your favorite person can instantly brighten up your day. A TikTok user (@dr_jk_) recently posted a wholesome video of how his girlfriend gets excited to see him every time she returns from work. He shared that his girlfriend travels to work on a train but needs a ride to and from the station. His girlfriend acts in the most wholesome way whenever he drops and picks her. These happy moments were captured by the sweet boyfriend who decided to compile them in a video and share it on social media.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | William Fortunato

The video begins with the floating caption that reads, "Picking up and dropping off my girlfriend every day for the train." In the opening frames of the clip, we see the man recording his girlfriend coming towards the car with a happy face, almost hopping in joy. The clip further transitions to another day that shows a visual of his girlfriend hastily walking towards the car with a wide smile on her face, quickly reaching for the door handle. In the next frame, we can see the woman quickly walking toward the car with a phone in one hand and a bag in another. She has a childlike smile on her face which her boyfriend describes with a caption saying, "It's the little speed when she sees the car."

The video goes on to show several instances of the couple's drop-off and pick-up routine, with a focus on a few details. Incredibly, each time, the woman lights up upon seeing her boyfriend. In one particular clip, captioned as "long day," the woman seems exhausted from work. Yet, when she opens the car's door, her smile returns to her face. In another segment of the video, the man shows his viewers how his girlfriend waves after she is dropped off at the train station. The floating caption reads, "When I drop her off, we always wave through the rails." It quickly changes to another clip of him picking up his girlfriend, who's holding a bag that looks much like a grocery bag. The floating caption explains, "Shop for date night in."

The man also recorded a few instances when his girlfriend hurt her toe and was limping to the car. Even with a hurting toe, we can see her pace increase as she sees the car. The TikTok clip has captured the hearts of viewers and garnered over 1.5 million views along with 100,000 likes. The comments section is filled with wholesome reactions.

Image Source: TikTok I @fmj572

Image Source: TikTok I @apple_tinker

One user, @big.man.tingz, commented, "Treasure this. My wife used to give me the same big smile and a little slip when she saw me. She is no longer with us but never forgotten. This made me cry." Another user, @dct1977, commented," This is one of the most simple and moving TikToks I’ve ever watched. Having no words makes it so much more authentic and emotional. Your relationship is pure gold and I wish you both all the very best."

You can follow JK (@dr_jk_) on TikTok for more updates on the couple's life.