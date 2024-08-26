Woman who bought late grandfather's car surprisingly finds a 20 years old heartfelt recording

When we lose a loved one, we hold onto the things that remind us of them. Their belongings suddenly become priceless possessions because of the emotions they evoke in us. When a woman named Julie (@juliannaharveyx) bought her grandparents’ car, she too found something that stirred a childhood memory of talking to her grandfather, a.k.a. “Pop-pop.”

The TikTok video in which Julie shared this heartwarming recording was filmed inside her grandpa’s 2003 car. The voice recording was taken by a Cadillac’s built-in recorder. “My pop-pop passed away in December 2022. I just recently bought my grandparents’ car and found the recording of us from almost 20 years ago,” she wrote in the overlay text of the video.

Behind the text, the video shows her hand pressing a black button on the built-in recorder. As she presses the button, a long “Hellloooo!” reverberates. Then her grandfather’s voice comes on. “Hello! Is that you, Julie?” her grandfather can be heard saying in the recorder. “Did you want to talk to pop-pop while we’re driving around in the car? Do you want to make a new message?” There is a momentary silence. Then the grandpa teases her by saying “Cat got your tongue? Did you forget how to speak, did you?” She just said, “I don’t have a big mouth!”

Millions of people were touched to the heart by Julie’s short video. So many people said that they were weeping, sobbing, and crying. Many were reminded of their own grandparents and how it breaks their hearts to know that they will never hear their voices again. @femcides commented, “I’m in literal tears this feels straight out of a movie and he sounds so sweet.”

Image Source: TikTok | @danielle8darroch

Image Source: TikTok | @knowmenoudont9

@paiji_ wrote, “I just realized after 20 years I don’t remember my grandpa’s voice,” with a heartbreak emoji. @amber_shenae_nay shared their own experience of loss, “I have a voicemail from 2017 before my papa passed and occasionally I’ll listen to it, so bittersweet to hear their voice yet remember they are no longer here. I’m sure you were so happy to find this!”

@chris_h_spam, whose comment appears at the top of the comment section requested a “pop pop reveal.” In reply to this comment, posted a follow-up video, sharing a carousel of photographs of herself and her pop-pop sharing random moments in places like a house, outdoors, a restaurant, etc. Julie, who is now the mom of a toddler boy named Dylan, added the mellifluous track “These Memories” by Hollow Coves in the background of the carousel. “He was the best! I found out I was pregnant the night after he passed,” she captioned the nostalgic video.

