Grandma saves 20 years of voice messages from her granddaughter and it's an emotional rollercoaster

Having childhood memories to look back on as an adult is a big blessing. It helps you look back at who you were and have a map of your growth and progress over the years. Other memories are reminders of moments that can be cherished for a lifetime. This granddaughter, named Pailey Hope (@therelativedistance) shared a video that features 18 voice messages from her grandmother that she has saved for over 20 years. These voice messages consist of the happy moments of her life and the milestones of her life, from getting her first scooter as a child to getting her first job. As the girl grows, her voice changes and so do her emotions. People found the grandmother's effort to store her granddaughter's memories very heartwarming.

The video shows an old phone that records voice messages and the granddaughter, who is around 4 years old, saying, "Hey grandma, it's me. I mean me, Pailey. And I just got a new scooter. It's pretty; I love it." She tells her grandmother to call her back if she gets the message and then hangs up. In the next message, she asks her grandma if she could come over and watch G-force with her as a 6-year-old. At 7 years old, she asks her grandmother if she is home and could tell her mom that she loves her. At 13, her first significant voice change happens. She tells her grandma that she just wanted to say goodnight and she loved and missed her. She also adds that she misses Oliver too and to give him kisses on her behalf.

Another voice shift and another voice message comes when the girl says that she's almost 15 and wants to leave a voice message for her grandma. She says that she's sorry for being "a terrible, terrible kid for 15 years." In the final message featured in the clip, the girl is 17 years old and tells her grandma that she has gotten a job. She says that she got it on the spot after having an interview. She adds that she got a job at Subway and that she's really happy.

In the comments, people compared it to the "Interstellar" scene where Coop hears years' worth of recordings in 3 hours after getting stuck on another planet. A user, @Marissa, wrote, "This felt like that interstellar scene." To which the creator replied, "It really does, if only I could talk back to my younger self." Another user, @Camille wrote, "I’m 25 and I wish I could know what my voice sounded like as a kid. My family never recorded anything and I barely have photos past 4 years old." @Estaphanie replied to her comment and wrote, "I felt this. As a mom, I love going back and listening to my baby’s videos; their voices have changed so much. I wish I could listen to little me." This just goes to show that different mediums like photos, videos and voice recordings can mean so much to a person as an adult and the creator is super lucky to have a voice recording of all her important moments.