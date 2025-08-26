Skip to content
Doctors rediscover effective old-school method to relieve arthritis pain without pills or surgery

Learn to walk comfortably again.

This old school method could help people cope with knee arthritis.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesAug 26, 2025
See Full Bio

Arthritis is an ever-growing and painful problem. According to a 2022 study by the Center for Disease Control, 18.9% of adults aged 18 to 65 suffer from some form of arthritis (and even that number might be too low). However, scientists from the University of Utah, New York University, and Stanford University have found an old school way to help those with knee osteoarthritis relieve pain without medication or surgery. Their answer? Walk it off.

Their study found that adjusting the angle of a person’s foot when they’re walking and retraining the gait of a person with osteoarthritic knees provided comparable pain relief to medication. On top of that, the participants who adjusted and retrained the gait show less cartilage deterioration over time compared to other participants given placebo treatments.

@themovementsystem

Gait Analysis of a marathon runner. Cadence was spot on, good contact point between the foot and the gound. Primary issue to address is the narrow gait pattern. Don’t jump to clamshells and glute bridges. This can be addressed with cueing. #gaitanalysis #runninggait #marathontraining #marathonrunner #dpt #sportsphysicaltherapy #sportsphysio

In the study, 68 participants with osteoarthritic knee pain had MRIs taken, and were split into two groups—one was given a placebo treatment and the other group was trained to walk differently. Both groups then took part in six weekly lab-based training sessions in which participants in the gait training group had a device attached to their shins that guided them to keep their feet at the desired angle while walking on a treadmill. Following the training, the participants practiced their “prescribed gait” for 20 minutes each day until it turned into a natural habit and did follow-up visits to ensure that they stuck to their new gait. After a year, the participants self-reported their experience of knee pain and had a second MRI to assess their knee cartilage after the study, with both showing promising results.

“We’ve known that for people with osteoarthritis, higher loads in their knee accelerate progression, and that changing the foot angle can reduce knee load, so the idea of a biomechanical intervention is not new, but there have not been randomized, placebo-controlled studies to show that they’re effective,” said study author Dr. Scott Uhlrich to SciTechDaily.

- YouTube youtu.be

As Ulhrich said, adjusting how you walk to reduce the weight and stress on the knees isn’t a new recommendation from doctors. In fact, it has mostly been recommended to older people experiencing stiffness and pain so severe that it’s hard to move. And while gait retraining is mostly recommended by the Arthritis Foundation, one main issue is that it takes concerted effort and time from both patients and the doctors to ensure that the retrained gait becomes a permanent habit.

That said, this effort is necessary compared to other current pain management options. There is a global concern about osteoarthritic patients becoming addicted to the pain medication they’re prescribed for their ailment, creating a great need for alternative techniques and treatments to reduce pain. However, according to doctors like Ulhrich, this study reveals that this can be a way for younger people to manage their pain and develop a permanent habit that can improve and extend their quality of life until more drastic treatment measures need to be taken.

@dr.claire_physio

Link in bio 🔗 to get the exact program I used to get out of chronic knee pain #arthritis #kneepain #kneepainexercise #kneepaintreatment #meniscus #acl

“Especially for people in their 30s, 40s, or 50s, osteoarthritis could mean decades of pain management before they’re recommended for a joint replacement,” Ulhrich said. “This intervention could help fill that large treatment gap.”

It’s important to note that if you think this method might help manage your arthritic pain, you should consult your doctor before attempting this or any form of treatment. They can help you find the best methods for you and refer you to the proper care professionals equipped to help you the best way possible.

arthritis, medical treatment, gait retraining, medication, medicine
