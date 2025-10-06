A rude neighbor kept taking her parking spot. So she finally taught him a very expensive lesson.

There are few things more frustrating than a neighbor who consistently ignores basic rules. For one woman, this frustration boiled over after her designated parking spot was repeatedly taken by a rude neighbor, leading to a final, decisive action that has the internet cheering.

In a viral post on Reddit, user u/shibainumom0625 explained that she lives in a condo with two assigned parking spaces. Despite this, one particular neighbor continuously parked in her spot. At first, she tried the polite approach. "My fiance has asked them to move their vehicle, and they would apologize and move their vehicle," she wrote. But the apologies were empty, and the behavior continued.

After several verbal warnings failed, she escalated her response. "After several of these conversations, I began leaving notes on the vehicle warning them that their car would be towed if they parked in one of our spots again," she explained.

The notes, like the conversations, were ignored. The final straw came on a day when she arrived home with a car full of groceries and, once again, found the neighbor's car in her spot, leaving her with nowhere to park. "Today, I was finally fed up and decided to have the vehicle towed," she wrote.

The aftermath was predictable. "As I was finishing up my groceries, the woman asked me where her car was and I was honest and up-front with her and told her I had it towed due to several warnings being ignored," she recounted. The neighbor became irate, yelling at her and claiming she couldn't afford to get her car out of the tow lot.

While the homeowner admitted to feeling a bit bad, she also felt the action was necessary. The Reddit community overwhelmingly agreed.

"If she didn't want her car towed, she shouldn't have parked in your spot. You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes," one user, u/ajd041, commented, perfectly summarizing the general sentiment.

Another user, u/NoHandBananaNo, dismantled the neighbor's excuse: “Yep, if she can't afford to get her car towed, she can't afford to park in your spot, it's that simple.”

The consensus was clear: after exhausting all polite options, the homeowner was well within her rights. As user u/famine90 put it, “Sounds like it was her fault for parking there. You were more than patient with her, gave several warnings, and acted well within your rights.”

