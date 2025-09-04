Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

This list of common mistakes will make you feel so much better about your own.

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL

Image of dishwasher with a quote card overlayed on top

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 04, 2025

It’s a universal experience: that sudden, forehead-slapping moment when you realize you’ve been doing a basic task completely wrong your entire life. A recent viral thread on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating invited people to share these humbling discoveries, and thousands responded with hilarious and all-too-relatable confessions.

From laundry blunders to kitchen catastrophes, here are eight of the best stories that will make you laugh, question your own habits, and feel a little less alone in your mistakes.

1. The dishwasher debacle

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL A dishwasher filled with dishesCanva

Redditor u/Pedal_up_hill hilariously confessed:

"I just found out I’ve been using my dishwasher wrong for 7 years, and honestly, I’m questioning my life choices.
So, picture this: I’m at a friend’s house last night, casually sipping on a lukewarm cider (by choice, don’t @ me), when I see them load their dishwasher. And then it hits me.
THEY PUT THE SOAP IN THE LITTLE COMPARTMENT.
For SEVEN years, I’ve been just chucking the soap tablet straight into the bottom of the dishwasher, like some feral raccoon who accidentally found modern appliances. 'Why isn’t my dishwasher working well?' I’d think, as I scraped dried pasta off plates. I thought it was just vibes."

Safe to say, their dishwasher probably heaved a sigh of relief.

2. Fabric softener-only laundry

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL Liquid fabric softener being poured into a cupCanva

How does a science teacher not know how to wash clothes? Redditor u/ElectromechanicalYes revealed:

"I dated a guy (a science teacher!) who thought all you needed to wash clothes was the fabric softener. I like to think I helped him suddenly seem much cleaner."

It’s a reminder that book smarts don’t always translate to life smarts.

3. The Mysterious Missing Part

This one might make you feel better about your own blunders. Redditor u/Null_Singularity_0 shared:

"I overheard a conversation at work, someone was talking about how their sister found a strange plastic thing inside their dishwasher and just threw it away. For years afterward, she didn’t understand why her dishwasher was working so poorly. The thing she threw away was the spinny arm thing that sprays the water.
So remember: no matter how dumb you feel, there is always someone dumber."

4. Lint rollers are reusable?!

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL Woman uses lint roolCanva

Redditor u/ZenMoonstone confessed:

"I used to think a lint roller was a one-time-use thing. I had no idea you could pull off the tape for a fresh roll underneath."

Imagine how many lint rollers they wasted before discovering this life-changing fact.

5. Microwave preheating?

This one is a doozy. Redditor u/Opening_Dig_5307 recalled:

"My friend's girlfriend used to preheat the microwave like you would an oven."

We’re just going to hope she never tried broiling something in there.

6. Fuel pump struggles

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL Gasoline nozzle filling up car tankCanva

Redditor u/Cowboy_on_fire told a classic tale of gas station confusion:

"I have a mate that spent 5+ years holding the trigger on the gas pump the entire time he was pumping. When I showed him the lock and explained that it will shut off when the car is full, his facial expression was priceless. Like a man who just found an entire world inside his own house."

Sometimes, life’s greatest joys are in the simplest discoveries.

7. The stove’s hidden slot

Redditor u/pckldpr uncovered an oven mystery:

"It’s like learning your stove has a slot in the door to clean the inside of the window…"

Their revelation had the thread buzzing with people discovering this hidden feature for the first time. Turns out, you can also flip up the tops of some stoves to clean underneath.

8. Mattress protector fail

Redditor u/SquirrelMoney8389 shared a mistake that left them shaking their head:

"I got an old stained mattress removed by the company I bought it from after buying a big fancy new one from them. As they took it out to the truck, they unzipped and removed the full mattress-top protector that had been on the top the whole time, leaving a gleaming fresh untouched mattress underneath."

Their response? Quietly shutting the door and pretending it never happened.

These confessions show that no one has it all figured out. We’re all bound to miss the obvious sometimes—and if we’re lucky, we end up with a great story to tell.

@blondiegyrl

Things you have been using wrong!😲

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

appliancescommon mistakesdishwasherfunnyhousehold tipslaundrylife hacksredditrelatabletilviral storypast events

The Latest

common mistakes, life hacks, Reddit, viral story, funny, relatable, household tips, appliances, dishwasher, laundry, TIL
Culture

8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

retail stories, entitlement, Karen, Reddit, viral stories, marriage humor, public freakout, malicious compliance
Past Events

Woman demands a store clerk take less money for groceries. Her husband was not having it.

flying with kids, airplane etiquette, seat swap debate, toddler travel, Mumsnet drama, mom travel story, family flying tips, travel parenting, airplane parenting, toddler tantrums, internet opinions, viral parenting story, travel with toddlers, parenting forums, flying while pregnant, child seat swap, flight seat issues, mom opinions online, airplane row drama, toddler on plane
Past Events

Pregnant mom asks for first-class seats, the internet couldn’t wait to deliver a reality check

Michael Black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, YouTube journey, entrepreneurship, homeless challenge, financial resilience, inspirational story, autoimmune disease, father cancer, Nas Daily, viral video, rebuild from nothing, personal growth, business startup, emotional journey, health crisis, viral documentary, Instagram creator, motivation story
Past Events

Millionaire goes broke to prove he can make $1M in a year. Reality hits hard.

More For You

HOA, bad neighbors, parenting, TikTok, viral video, kids playing outside, noise complaint, community rules, doorbell camera,

Kids jump rope outside

Canva

HOA president told a dad to keep his kids inside. Dad instantly shuts her down.

A father’s doorbell camera captured the moment a seemingly quiet evening was interrupted by a neighborhood dispute that has since sparked a massive online debate. A viral TikTok video (now deleted) shows a Homeowners Association (HOA) president confronting the dad with a simple demand: keep his kids inside.

The video begins with the HOA head ringing the doorbell. When the father answers, she gets straight to the point: "So, I am going to ask you to keep them inside."

Keep ReadingShow less
hero kids, bravery, good news, community, viral stories, child safety, kidnapping prevention, feel good stories

A young girl speaks on camera while a man smiles

YouTube | TMJ4 News

A 12-year-old saw a man lead her neighbor away. Her next two words stopped a kidnapping.

In June 2019, 12-year-old Jada Miller was playing outside in her West Allis, Wisconsin, neighborhood when she saw something that made her blood run cold: a man was walking down the street, holding the hand of her 4-year-old neighbor, Caylee.

Instinct took over. Instead of running for an adult, Jada immediately ran after them.

Keep ReadingShow less
music, sad songs, music research, music polls, music science

These are some of the saddest songs ever.

Photo credit: Canva, pixelshot (left, cropped) / Ivan Samkov from Pexels (right, cropped)

These are the saddest songs ever recorded, according to researchers and listeners

Let’s get the obvious out of the way—there’s no way to truly determine the saddest song ever written, just like there’s no way to calculate which one is the best. Music is too subjective for such a task—and, for that matter, so is the word "sad." After all, you may find it comforting to hear a folk artist sing about the apocalypse, or you may take away some kind of dark humor in a punk song about death. This is nuanced stuff that lives in a quirky zone beyond hard science. But it’s still fun to ponder, and by highlighting the trends from researcher data and consistent human feedback, we can make some reasonable conclusions.

In 2013, Rolling Stone took the cultural pulse on this subject, and their resulting piece, "Readers’ Poll: The 10 Saddest Songs of All Time," spanned everything from classic country (Hank Williams’ "I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry," George Jones’ "He Stopped Loving Her Today") to '90s alt-grunge (Alice in Chains' "Nutshell," Pearl Jam’s "Black," Nirvana’s "Something in the Way"). But the top pick belonged to rock-guitar legend Eric Clapton, whose 1991 soft-rock ballad "Tears in Heaven" was inspired by the tragic death of his four-year-old son, Conor. With its heartbreaking backstory, wistful melody, and brutally bare lyrics ("Would you know my name / If I saw you in Heaven? / Would it be the same / If I saw you in Heaven?"), it’s understandable why this track would top anyone’s list.

Keep ReadingShow less
Captain Steve, fear of flying, aviation, pilot, TikTok, Instagram, turbulence, nervous flyer, ask a pilot, good news, inspirational story

Captain Steve; an airplane taking off

Captain Steve | DiscoA340

Captain Steve, the Navy vet turned internet star, is making flying less scary for everyone

Flying can be an intimidating experience, but Captain Steve is on a mission to change that, one video at a time. The Navy veteran, who once flew P-3 aircraft to "hunt submarines" is now a commercial pilot who doubles as a social media sensation. With his signature sign-off, "I'm Captain Steeeeeeve... fly safe," he’s demystifying aviation for both curious passengers and nervous flyers alike.

Captain Steve’s TikTok and Instagram accounts are filled with short videos answering the kinds of questions passengers often don’t get a chance to ask, or didn’t even know they had. From why turbulence is nothing to fear to the practicalities of pilot uniforms, his approachable demeanor and wealth of knowledge have made him a trusted and entertaining voice in aviation.

Keep ReadingShow less
petty revenge, bilingual, language skills, Reddit story, instant karma, elevator, rude people, public etiquette, comeback, mic drop

Woman with sunglasses stands in elevator

Canva

Family mocks woman in French in an elevator, assuming she can't understand. Her reply was priceless.

Speaking multiple languages has its advantages, but for one Vancouver woman, it became the ultimate weapon in a moment of unexpected linguistic revenge.

Reddit user u/Pixel__Detox, a 28-year-old woman living in a high-rise, shared how she overheard a French family openly judging her looks in an elevator—thinking she wouldn’t understand. Instead of reacting immediately, she waited for the perfect mic-drop moment.

Keep ReadingShow less
miracle stories, medical stories, coma, life support, viral stories, inspirational stories, family, love

A couple holding hands in a hospital room

Canva

His wife had been unresponsive for 12 days. As he said his final goodbye, she answered him.

In October 2015, after 12 days in a deep coma with no signs of brain activity, Lyndee Brown Pellettiere-Swapp's family made the devastating decision to take her off life support. Doctors at the Arizona hospital had given them no hope, and her organs were beginning to fail, per The Mirror.

As family members gathered to say their last goodbyes, her husband, Steve, stayed by her side, making one final plea. "The entire time, my husband kept whispering in my ear, 'I need you to fight,’” Lyndee later recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
million dollar challenge, entrepreneur, hustle culture, burnout, success, failure, inspirational story, life lessons, resilience, health, family

Backpacker smiling on the street

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year. His plan spectacularly backfired.

Making a million bucks in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
chimerism, rare disease, medical mystery, good news, health, autoimmune disease, human body, genetics, twins, birthmark, inspirational story

A doctor chats with a patient

Canva

A woman’s lifelong health issues and a unique birthmark led to a shocking discovery: she is her own twin

For most of her life, singer-songwriter Taylor Muhl lived with two mysteries: a unique birthmark that split her torso into two different skin tones, and a host of chronic health issues that no doctor could explain. While doctors dismissed the distinct line down her abdomen as a simple birthmark, Muhl’s health told a different story.

“I probably did not get any health challenges until my preteens and my teenage years,” Muhl shared in an interview with TODAY. “I would go to doctors a lot. I would get the flu all the time or sinus infections or chronic sinus infections or migraine headaches. They couldn’t find anything.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025