8 common appliances people have been using wrong their entire lives without knowing it

Answering the burning questions about flying

A P-3 Orion like the one Captain Steve flew. Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum

One of Captain Steve’s most popular video series comes from questions he receives directly from passengers mid-flight. Yes, you read that right—he hands out paper and pens, inviting passengers to jot down their questions for him to answer. The result? A treasure trove of thoughtful and often humorous insights into the life of a pilot.

In one video, he explains his military background in response to a question: “What did you fly in the military?” Captain Steve shares, “I was in the Navy and flew P-3s, a four-engine turboprop airplane. We hunted submarines and flew over the open ocean at just 200 feet. It was absolutely fantastic—it was the best of the old world of flying.” Aviation enthusiasts can’t get enough of stories like this, where he blends technical details with a dose of nostalgia.

He also answers quirky questions, like one from a young passenger who noticed that pilots’ uniforms seem to fade faster than flight attendants’. His response? “Up here, we get a lot of sun and UV rays. And no, I don’t wear sunscreen—though I probably should!”

Another video reveals a fascinating detail about the sheer number of checklists pilots use on a Boeing 777. He breaks it down for viewers, sharing that there are 10 "normal" checklists (like engine start, taxiing, and landing) and a whopping 209 "non-normal" ones for specific situations. “My favorite is the volcanic ash checklist,” he says with a laugh. “It’s a four-page checklist that can basically be summed up in four words: Volcanic ash is bad.”

"Volcanic ash is bad. Don’t fly into it." — @captainsteeeeve

Calming nervous flyers, one tip at a time

Perhaps Captain Steve’s most impactful videos are the ones aimed at nervous flyers. With a calm and reassuring tone, he explains turbulence in a way that makes even the most jittery passenger feel at ease. “I want you to think of turbulence like a river,” he says. “A river has currents—sometimes it’s smooth, like a lake. Sometimes it’s a little more rapid. The air currents are no different. They pick up speed and sometimes get a little bumpy. That’s when you feel the airplane move.”

"I want you to think of turbulence like a river. Sometimes it’s smooth. Sometimes it’s a little bumpy." — @captainsteeeeve

For those who experience anxiety before a flight, Captain Steve offers a practical and unexpected tip: talk to the crew. “When you’re boarding, ask the flight attendant if you can visit the pilots. Let them know you’re a nervous flyer, and they’ll explain the route of flight or anything else that’s worrying you. That reassurance will make all the difference.”

"Ask the flight attendant if you can visit the pilots. That reassurance will make all the difference." — @captainsteeeeve

His videos are a reminder that behind the cockpit door are real people who care deeply about your safety—and want you to feel comfortable on your journey.





Making aviation fun and approachable

Captain Steve’s videos aren’t just about calming nerves—they’re about sparking curiosity and making aviation accessible to everyone. He answers niche questions like, “Where does the plane’s gas come from?” and even dives into quirky details like the purpose of those little winglet doodads on the outside of planes. By blending humor, knowledge, and his genuine love for flying, he’s building a community of aviation fans.

"I’m Captain Steeeeeeve… fly safe!" — @captainsteeeeve

Why Captain Steve’s work matters

Captain Steve’s videos go beyond entertainment—they serve a purpose. For nervous flyers, his calm explanations make the idea of stepping onto a plane a little less intimidating. For curious passengers, his insights offer a glimpse into the intricate world of aviation. And for aviation nerds, his detailed answers and stories are nothing short of gold.

The next time you find yourself scrolling through YouTube or Instagram, take a moment to check out Captain Steve’s videos. Whether you’re someone who dreads turbulence, wants to know what it’s like to hunt submarines, or enjoys learning about planes, his content is bound to leave you smiling—and maybe even a little less afraid of the skies. After all, who wouldn’t feel reassured with Captain Steve at the helm? Fly safe!

This article originally appeared earlier this year.