A homeless dad and son were living in the woods. A widow's simple offer changed their lives forever.

It’s an enduring story of kindness that reminds us of the profound impact one person can have on another. Years ago, a father and son who had lost all hope found it again in the heart of a stranger—a widow who chose to build a longer table instead of a higher fence.

The story, originally reported by KXLY, centered on Michael Faling and his 12-year-old son, Corey. After becoming homeless, they found themselves in an impossible situation. Every shelter they contacted was either full or couldn't accommodate a father and son together, leaving them with the devastating choice to either separate or live in the woods. They chose to stay together.

The experience took a deep emotional toll, especially on young Corey. "My son would say, ‘Why doesn’t anybody like us?’ He thought we couldn’t get help because nobody liked us,” Michael recalled.

In a moment of desperation, Michael reached out to Jessica Kovac, the founder of a volunteer organization called Blessings Under The Bridge. He wasn't looking for a handout, just a lead on a basement for rent so he and his son could have a roof over their heads. “I sent her a text, just on prayer,” he said.

Kovac posted their story online, hoping someone in the community could help. The plea was seen by Mel Wood, a widow and mother of three who understood the pain of loneliness and loss. "Losing him was a new state of homelessness, and I think I’ve been trying to find my way back ever since,” she said of her late husband.

Seeing the Falings' plight, she felt compelled to act, guided by a simple philosophy: “When you have more than you need, don’t build a higher fence, build a longer table.” She offered the father and son a room in her home.

Her act of generosity was a lifeline. With a stable place to live, Michael was able to focus on getting a job and renewing his license. For Corey, the relief was immense. He could finally feel safe and be a child again, but more importantly, he learned that people did care.

For Mel Wood, the decision to help wasn't extraordinary; it was simply human. "I don’t think this should be newsworthy. I think it should just be natural," she told KXLY. "I think that’s just the way it should be."

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.