A mom built an 'apartment door' for her daughter who can never live alone, and it's beautiful.

She redesigned her daughter's bedroom door to honor the young woman she is becoming.

By Adam Albright Hanna,
Oct 03, 2025

For many, a first apartment is a rite of passage, a symbol of independence. But for 18-year-old Leah, who lives with a rare and severe form of epilepsy, that milestone is out of reach. So her mother, LissaJade, found a beautiful and creative way to bring that experience home to her.

In a now-viral TikTok video, LissaJade (@Lissa.jade1) revealed the touching transformation of her daughter's bedroom entrance into a private "apartment door." She painted the door a rich cerulean blue and adorned it with a wreath, a mailbox, a doormat, and the number "206." She even installed a working doorbell.

"Due to my daughter's diagnosis, she won't ever have a home of her own, so I created an apartment door for her bedroom," she wrote in the video.

The heartfelt gesture resonated deeply with millions, especially other parents of children with profound disabilities. "TO BE LOVED IS TO BE SEEN," one commenter wrote. Another added, "You're giving her the freedom of being an adult while also acknowledging you'll be there for her in an instant, no matter what. 🥰"

In a follow-up video, LissaJade shared more about Leah’s journey. It took 11 years and visits to doctors in three different states before Leah was finally diagnosed with CHD2, a rare genetic condition causing seizures and intellectual disabilities, as well as Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy. Before undergoing multiple brain surgeries to implant neurostimulators, Leah was enduring up to 80 seizures a day.

Despite the interventions and taking 30 pills daily, Leah’s condition has had a lasting impact. "She will never experience the mundane things we all take for granted daily, but she has something we all lost, and that's to see the world through a child's eyes," LissaJade wrote. "With brain damage and regression, it has frozen her in time... With CHD2 also came intellectual disability that made her around 5 to 7 years old."

But Leah’s spirit remains unbroken. Her mother shared that after a terrifying, near-fatal seizure in 2021, Leah woke up days later, squeezed her hand, and said, "I still fight!"


It is that incredible tenacity that LissaJade’s project honors. It acknowledges Leah as the young adult she is, while creating a safe and loving space for the child she will always be. As her mom wrote, "I'm not sure why God blessed me to be her mama, but I'm beyond thankful." One commenter perfectly captured the feeling of thousands who have followed their story: "What an honor to watch you be her mama. Thanks for sharing Leah with us❤️."

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.

