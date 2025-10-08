Skip to content
A nurse saw her chemo patients struggle with their clothes. So she invented her own solution.

Her simple, handmade shirts started as a small act of kindness and have grown into a nationwide inspiration.

By Adam Albright Hanna,
Oct 08, 2025

For patients undergoing chemotherapy, treatment days are filled with profound challenges, both big and small. Whitney Carpenter, an oncology nurse at Levine Cancer Institute in South Carolina, noticed one of the smaller, more persistent struggles: the simple act of getting dressed. Her heartfelt solution has since grown from a personal project into an inspiring community movement.

As she explained in a CBS News feature, many of her patients receive treatment through a chest port, a small device implanted under the skin. Accessing this port often requires patients to stretch their collars or partially undress, leaving them feeling uncomfortable and exposed. While specialized "port shirts" with built-in access exist, they can be prohibitively expensive.

Seeing the daily impact on her patients' dignity, Carpenter decided to act. Using her own sewing skills, she began creating custom shirts with discreet, easy-access openings—and providing them to her patients completely free of charge.

“Because you get to know these people and you care for them in the most difficult time of their lives,” Carpenter explained. “It's such a rewarding and fulfilling job to have, but just that little act, I hope, makes them smile."


The impact was immediate. The shirts offered comfort and preserved modesty, but they also served as a tangible reminder that someone cared. As a CBS News reporter noted, "Patients feel seen. It’s personal, not just clinical."


What began as one nurse’s quiet act of compassion has since blossomed. After her story gained national attention, volunteers from the community stepped up, inspired to help her sew and supply even more shirts to patients in need. Her individual effort has sparked a larger conversation about patient-centered care and the power of small innovations.

Whitney Carpenter’s simple, practical act of empathy has provided comfort to countless patients, proving that sometimes the most profound care comes not from a prescription, but from a needle and thread.

This article originally appeared earlier this year. It has been updated.

