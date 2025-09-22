Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

An HOA president told a dad to keep his kids inside. His response went viral.

After receiving multiple noise complaints, she demanded he bring his children inside; he refused to stop them from just being kids.

HOA, homeowners association, viral video, TikTok, parenting, kids playing, neighborhood dispute, community rules, noise complaint, parenting debate

Two young kids play in the yard with a sprinkler

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Sep 22, 2025

The sound of children playing outdoors is, for many, a nostalgic and welcome sign of a healthy neighborhood. For others, it’s just noise. This modern-day friction was perfectly captured in a doorbell camera video that has since gone viral, showing a tense exchange between a father and his Homeowners Association (HOA) president.

The video, shared on TikTok by the account Daily Dose Of Masculinity (@masculineessence_), begins with three young girls shrieking as they run indoors, followed moments later by the HOA president ringing the doorbell. When their father answers, she gets straight to the point.

"So, I am going to ask you to keep them inside," she states plainly.

HOA, homeowners association, viral video, TikTok, parenting, kids playing, neighborhood dispute, community rules, noise complaint, parenting debate Two young children play with bubbles outsideCanva

The father, looking perplexed, asks for a justification. "For what reason?" he replies.

She explains that her visit is not a personal whim but a response to a flood of grievances from others in the community. "I have like 10 houses now contacting me," she says. "They are like barking at me and running."

Initially, the father attempts to reason with her, but his tone shifts as he becomes more frustrated with the demand. "That's what's wrong with this world because people like you and those other people don't let kids be kids, okay?" he says.

Deciding the discussion is over, he delivers a curt and final dismissal: "We appreciate you stopping by. Have a nice night."

HOA, homeowners association, viral video, TikTok, parenting, kids playing, neighborhood dispute, community rules, noise complaint, parenting debate Children playing outsideCanva

The clip, captioned "HOA president gets mad at girls for playing," became an immediate flashpoint for online debate, with viewers passionately defending both sides. Many sided with the father, arguing that children's outdoor play should be protected. As user @d33dspizza commented: "Our neighbors stopped over and said they loved hearing our kids playing and yelling outside… because theirs are all grown and moved out and they miss hearing it."

However, many others sympathized with the HOA president, who was acting as an intermediary for numerous concerned residents. They pointed out that context, like the time of day, is crucial. "She was being respectful and came to reason with him instead of calling the police after getting so many complaints. It’s nighttime… people work in the morning," wrote @syb1375.

HOA, homeowners association, viral video, TikTok, parenting, kids playing, neighborhood dispute, community rules, noise complaint, parenting debateBaby passes out

Giphy


The sheer volume of complaints gave some users pause. "Not looking for a fight, but when 10 different households send a noise complaint, that’s a problem," user @Ilovehentaixdd weighed in. "We don’t know what noises they are making, so I can’t really take a side here."

Another commenter, @martin_arce, acknowledged the difficult position of the HOA representative, writing, "I wouldn’t be rude to her though. His neighbors demand it from her, and she’s gotta do it as her responsibility. And also, your neighbors’ demands aren’t unreasonable."

At its heart, the viral encounter raises a familiar question for anyone living in a planned community: where is the line between maintaining neighborhood peace and allowing for personal freedom? But for the father at the center of the viral clip, the debate was already settled, and his daughters would not be kept inside.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

community ruleshoahomeowners associationkids playingneighborhood disputenoise complaintparentingparenting debatetiktokviral videopast events

The Latest

body image, fitness, mental health, kindness, gym motivation, body positivity, women's health, viral video, Instagram, self-worth, intergenerational friendship
Past Events

A fitness coach was having a bad body image day. An older woman's words changed everything.

grief, parental loss, memorial, family, love, legacy, heartwarming, Instagram, viral story, mental health, coping with loss
Past Events

A woman framed her late father's final seven words. Their message is a lesson for us all.

future predictions, Reddit, AskReddit, social commentary, ethics, environmentalism, healthcare reform, technology, modern life, societal progress
Past Events

17 everyday things we do now that the future will find bizarre

kindness, viral story, heartwarming, parenting, skateboarding, gender stereotypes, community, good news, breaking stereotypes, teenagers
Past Events

Mom brings daughter to skate park dominated by teenage boys. A 15-year-old's words leave her speechless.

More For You

know your worth, setting boundaries, workplace drama, great resignation, consulting, IT stories, Reddit, career advice

Man typing on a computer

Canva

His old boss wouldn’t stop texting him. So he charged them for every response.

Leaving a job doesn’t always mean leaving it behind. One Redditor, u/antiworkthrowaway234, knew that all too well. After managing critical IT infrastructure for a company, they figured their exit wouldn’t stop the calls from coworkers needing help.

So they got ahead of it. “I was the only one who knew about tons of our IT infrastructure, and I anticipated that I was going to get tons of texts and phone calls from former coworkers,” they shared.

Keep ReadingShow less
Aviation emergency, Heroic pilots, Aircraft malfunction, Air safety, Atlanta incident, Flight control issues, Brickyard Flight 4439, Trim runaway, Pilot crisis, Aviation safety

Pilot handles the controls in the cockpit

Canva

Pilots' heroic actions save flight during terrifying malfunction: "We can't pitch down!"

Just a few moments after taking off from Atlanta's runway 09L, at roughly 2,200 feet, the crew of Brickyard Flight 4439 encountered a pilot’s worst nightmare: the plane’s pitch trim system suddenly went rogue. Pitch trim controls the angle of the aircraft’s nose—crucial for stable flight. As the captain realized he couldn't engage the autopilot, he immediately knew something was seriously wrong, as reported by The Aviation Herald.

As the plane began pitching sharply upward, both pilots had to physically wrestle their controls, fighting desperately to push the nose down. They quickly declared an emergency to air traffic control, reporting they had a "trim runaway" and were in a terrifying "stalling situation," unable to lower their nose.

Keep ReadingShow less
acts of kindness, viral video, YouTube, charity, helping others, housing insecurity, feel-good story, generosity, social experiment, paying it forward

Woman vacuuming

Canva

She agreed to clean a house for $2. The man who hired her gave her the keys.

It was an offer most people would find insulting: clean an entire house for just two dollars. But for one woman struggling to care for her young nephew, it was an opportunity she couldn’t refuse—one that led to an unimaginable act of generosity documented in a video by YouTube creator @JohnMillionaire.

According to the video posted on his channel, the creator, who goes by John, stood on a public street asking strangers if they would take on the cleaning job. After one woman angrily rejected the proposition, he approached another who was standing with a toddler. Without hesitation, she accepted the meager pay, asking only if she could bring the child with her.

Keep ReadingShow less
family conflict, babysitting, setting boundaries, unpaid labor, childcare, family dynamics, mental health, aita, reddit stories, personal finance

Babysitter plays with two children

Canva

After years of free babysitting, she told her sister 'no.' Then came the backlash.

For years, a 29-year-old woman served as the default babysitter for her sister Lily’s two children. But what started as an occasional favor slowly morphed into a demanding, unpaid role, igniting a family-wide conflict that has since captured the attention of thousands online.

In a detailed social media post, the woman explained how the requests became less like asks and more like assumptions. “She just tells me, ‘You’re free Friday night, right?’ or ‘I’m dropping the kids off in an hour," she wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
toddler humor, parenting, funny kids, Reddit, viral stories, public tantrums, Walmart, relatable

A quote card is overlayed on top of an image of a mom and daughter at a grocery store

Canva

A man started yelling in Walmart. A 2-year-old's perfect mockery of him is hilarious.

Anyone who has witnessed a public meltdown knows how tense and awkward it can be. But for one mom at Walmart, a man's angry tirade was hilariously derailed by the one person in the store with absolutely no filter: her 2-year-old daughter.

In a viral Reddit post, user u/thats-the-tea_sis shared the unforgettable story. She was grocery shopping when an older man began loudly complaining after a trip to the customer service desk. His voice boomed through the aisles as he warned other shoppers: "Don't buy apple juice at Walmart! Walmart stinks! They won't listen to the apple juice recalls! Walmart stinks!"

Keep ReadingShow less
word aversion, pet peeves, language, English language, grammar, crowdsourcing, funny, relatable, linguistics

A woman by the street holds her hands over her ears

Canva

From 'hubby' to 'supposably,' people are sharing the words that make them physically cringe

Some words are just inexplicably wrong. They’re not offensive or profane, but the moment you hear them, your skin crawls. It’s a strange, universal phenomenon known as word aversion. Curious about which words trigger this visceral cringe the most, sour sister site Upworthy posed a question to their Facebook community: What’s a word that makes your skin crawl for no logical reason?

More than 8,500 passionate and hilarious responses poured in. Here are some of the most-hated words in the English language, according to our readers.

Keep ReadingShow less
father daughter, girl dad, moving, family, viral video, TikTok, heartwarming, acts of love, good news

Emotional woman hugs her father

Canva

'You forgot me': A dad’s emotional surprise for his moving daughters left the internet in tears

For any parent, watching your children move away to start a new chapter is one of life's most bittersweet moments. In a heartwarming viral video from June 2024, one father facing this exact moment decided a simple goodbye just wasn't enough.

The video, shared on TikTok by his daughter Brittney Swanzer (@brittneyswanzer), captures the emotional scene as she and her sister prepared to leave their family home in Ohio for a new life in California. Their father is already overcome with emotion, struggling to say goodbye.

Keep ReadingShow less
parenting hacks, playful parenting, viral video, TikTok, family, wholesome, joy, good news

A father plays with his young daughter in a field

Canva

A dad was tired of yelling for his daughter. His hilarious new parenting hack is pure genius.

Every parent knows the struggle of yelling up the stairs for their kids to come down for dinner. But one dad found a solution that replaces the yelling with pure, unadulterated joy. In a viral TikTok video posted in January 2025 by his wife, Tasha (@tashachantal), he shows off his genius parenting hack.

The video, captioned “How my husband calls our daughter downstairs,” starts with the dad standing giddily in front of the TV. He presses play, and the iconic opening notes of Barbra Streisand's "Don't Rain on My Parade" blast through the house.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025