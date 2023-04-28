People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister.
Pam's brother doesn’t quite grasp the concept of half-siblings.
This is Pam.
Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.
So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:
Letter with love from her brother.
via PamTina_/Twitter
OMG.
GIF of a teary Oprah.
GIF from media1.giphy.com.
As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).
Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:
"My little brother found out I\u2019m not his fully sister and I came home to this...”
-I\u2019m crying..pic.twitter.com/DAC0yUUBt4—\ua9c1Pam\ua9c2 (@\ua9c1Pam\ua9c2) 1532413776
It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.
@PamTina_ When my sister realized we didn’t have the same dad she told me I could share hers and she was gonna tell him to adopt me😢 — corazon🌙 (@corazon🌙) 1532556170.0
Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.
The feels!
GIF from media2.giphy.com.
Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter.
This article originally appeared on 08.17.18