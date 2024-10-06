Artist Creates Beautiful Paintings About The Relationship Between A Father and Daughter

Previously, GOOD shared the story of a wonderful single dad who teaches other fathers how to style their daughters' hair. Now, we'd like to introduce you to another person bringing attention to the special relationship between fathers and daughters.

Ukrainian artist Snezhana Soosh has created a series of paintings that beautifully show this amazing bond.

“I always wanted to have a tender and loving relationship with my own father, but he didn't know how to show his love, so most of the time was distant and cold," Soosh told The Huffington Post.

“I was observing other fathers with their daughters and so loved each tender moment they had together. I think I drew what I lacked and very much wanted  to feel loved and protected by my big papa." Her paintings do a beautiful job at celebrating a wonderful relationship and showing the tender side of masculinity.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | I’ve got this.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dads have good shoulders to lean on.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dad is superman.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dads nurture our imagination.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dads make lots of space for us.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dads make time.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Wanting dad to be home all the time.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dads inspire creativity.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Dads guide us toward healthy introspection.

All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission. | Sharing time whenever, wherever.

See more of Snezhana Soosh's artwork on her Instagram page.

This article originally appeared seven years ago.

More on Good.is

Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral.

Daughter explains brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting.’

Devastated father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room.