Boxer had no one to train with so he asked his sister to help. He clearly wasn't ready for her

A boxer can practice the four main types of punches on a punching bag. However, to enhance the fluidity of their attack and defense moves, they require “boxing mitts.” These glove-like accessories are essential for good boxing training. But without a good mitts-holder, boxing mitts are of little use. It’s the positioning, stance, and communication of the mitts holder that enable boxers to train for the ring. So, when Jonathan Mounzer (@jonathanmounzer) didn’t have a mitts holder, he reached out to his sister Johanna. What happened next surprised the siblings duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Mounzer (@jonathanmounzer)

On social media, the sibling pair, Jonathan and Johanna, is famous for sharing videos of their boxing training in the form of inspiring pedal-to-the-metal montages. While the sister holds the mitts, Jonathan trains his moves as a boxer. All of it started quite unexpectedly for both of them. Jonathan once shared that, one day at home, he randomly asked Johanna to hold focus pads for him. As it turned out, she was a genius at doing this task. They continued to practice for hours and hours. She signed up at the boxing gym, and both of them started getting better day after day. While Jonathan was becoming a better boxer, his sister was discovering in her an effective boxing coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Mounzer (@jonathanmounzer)

In a video that is about to hit nearly 12 million views, Jonathan explained that when he approached his sister to help him in his training, she hadn’t trained a day in her life. She even used to think that boxing was just a cruel and violent game. But when she started training with him, her perspective changed, and she found it to be so much fun. “It turns out, she’s a natural born at this,” he said while the clip showed scenes of the duo doing their training. And now they train every day. “Just look at the mitts-monster she has become,” Jonathan exclaimed in the video.

Image Source: TikTok | @bendover_jr

On the internet, their training videos are making rounds. People don’t just like how enthusiastically the two train for the sport, but also love the wholesome connection that has surpassed a sibling relationship to a coach-boxer relationship. “Now that’s a sibling bond that can’t ever be broken,” @maz_atashband, a gym trainer, commented on the TikTok post. @kymberlybravo said that they were “meant to be siblings.” @riko_suaveh added, “This is one of the most genuinely wholesome things I’ve seen!”

Image Source: TikTok | @urmyhope328

On the subreddit r/nextfuckinglevel, where u/raciallyambiguous reshared this video, u/mylilpiglets commented, “This is such a wholesome NFL post. The world needs more Mitt monsters.” Others complimented Johanna’s technique including her stance, posture, and footwork.

Image Source: Reddit | u/xxsilvermasterxx

Many people said that this sibling duo is bound to get successful because “Your sibling can be your best partner in literally everything since you both share a connection that can't be shared with anyone else,” said u/anonymoustoaster25.

You can follow Jonathan Mounzer and Johanna Mounzer on TikTok and YouTube to watch more videos from their training sessions!