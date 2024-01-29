Couple adorably reminds priest to announce their first kiss: 'Do what you have to do'

A wedding ceremony is one of the most special things in a couple’s life. Most people wait for it, plan for it and even over plan for it. Most people consider the moment they say “I do” and the kiss a part of their core memory. But what would happen if there’s a minor mishap and the priest forgets to announce the kiss? This is exactly what happened at this Australian couple’s wedding, as seen in the video posted by @ladbibleireland on TikTok. The Irish priest officiating their wedding, who also happens to be the groom’s family priest, forgot to announce the moment the couple had been waiting for. The couple didn’t back off and adorably reminded the priest to announce their kiss. Their way of asking for the announcement and the priest’s reaction has left the internet in splits. Nonetheless, it’s bound to make you laugh.

Image Source: TikTok | @ladbibleireland

As the video begins, the couple is standing hand in hand for the ceremony. As soon as they say "I do", the priest moves on and comes forth, forgetting to announce the kiss. The bride adorably asks if they can have their kiss and repeats “first kiss” again and again before the priest finally gets what she’s talking about. The hall screams “kiss kiss” and erupts in a fit of laughter. The priest waits for a moment before he registers it and hilariously replies, “You can’t expect an old bachelor to remember something like that.” He continues with "do what you have to do" and the couple finally has their kiss. The laughter in the hall instantly turns into applause.

Image Source: TikTok | @ladbibleireland

It would truly be a memorable moment for the couple throughout their lives. The video has gone viral and the internet can’t stop talking about the almost-missed kiss. People also couldn’t stop talking about the priest’s humorous response as he gave the couple the permission to kiss. After all, nobody could have thought that they would get a “Do what you have to do,” instead of “Now you may kiss the bride.” It’s a unique moment regardless.

Image Source: TikTok | @jimyluv

Image Source: TikTok | @ise.14sb

People on TikTok only had hilarious things about the forgotten kiss. One individual, @clivebbbott, wrote, “Brilliant, more priests like him are needed.” Another user, @__tinarenee__, wrote, “Our pastor did the same thing!” Well, maybe the moment isn’t so unique after all, but truly funny. Several people commented how nobody can beat Irish humor and the quick-witted response of the priest. A few others also pointed out that announcing the first kiss is actually a movie thing to do or Irish people usually don’t follow the custom, explaining the reason the priest might have forgotten to announce the first kiss. Others also commented that they highly doubt that this was their first kiss. It was still a very cute moment to witness as the couple shyly asked for the kiss to be announced. With the number of people who watched and interacted with it and reposted it, the internet found it noteworthy too.