Man surprises wife of 60 years with perfect gift to make up for the dream wedding she never got to have

Six decades ago, two young sweethearts, Gary and Linda, eloped from their houses to marry each other. So many years have passed, but the flame of love still burns bright in their hearts. So, they decided to celebrate their 60th anniversary by renewing their wedding vows in front of their generations of family. Dressed in a sea-green overtop and a floral brooch, Linda re-walked the wedding aisle on April 13 this year. 6 News WOWT reported on the Omaha couple’s story.

Gary said it was a bucket list item for them to get married again. “I wanted her to have a wedding,” said Gary Manna. The love birds first married in 1964 in Reno, Nevada. Since then, they had five children over all these years. As the children were not a part of their original wedding, they attended the ceremony with cheery excitement.

While the couple’s two daughters in floral dresses were swinging the bouquets in their hands, their eldest son Mike officiated the ceremony. “The main thing was to honor them. 60 years. There are not that many couples that have stayed together for 60 years. They were a great example to us, my brothers and sisters,” said Mike Manna.

Throughout their married life, Linda and Gary have discovered themselves bonding with each other over music and faith. They have spent little time apart and they want to keep it that way, even when it’s time for the next chapter.

The wedding ceremony was organized by the Dreamweaver Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to creating joyful experiences for elderlies. The foundation partnered with Brookestone Meadows, a nursing home, to arrange everything. “Having a life-limiting illness is how we’re able to grant their wish and fulfill their bucket list dream. sometimes it might be a birthday party. But sometimes it’s an anniversary celebration,” said Kelly Jacobs of Dreamweaver Foundation.

Apart from being an extra-special and heartwarming occasion, the wedding ceremony was also a wholesome family reunion. The couple said all their children, grandkids and great-grandkids gathered together at the same place after years.

Mike posted on his Facebook that it was a “big day” for the entire Manna family. There were two weddings arranged on the same day. In addition to his parents’ ceremony, his niece's wedding was also scheduled for the same day. April 13 will always be a day to remember for the great family.