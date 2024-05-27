Couple's wedding rings went missing as they were about to get married. Then two strangers stepped up.

In the early winter of 2023, sweethearts Calivé and Shannon Jackson eloped from their homes in Trinidad and Tobago to get married. They had planned to tie the knot on the beaches of Playa Del Carmen, a modern Mexican town by the Caribbean Sea. They arrived at the wedding destination on December 16, 2023, as planned. During the ceremony, something happened that made their big day even more special in their memories.

They had planned every nip and detail of the wedding a year before. On D-day, their ceremony was going on smoothly, with a backdrop of sunlight falling on powdery sands and turquoise waters of the Mexican beach. They both were slightly nervous. Their eyes were wet with happy tears, “It was pretty embarrassing how we were crying so hard,” Calivé told CNN.

Just then, when the time came for them to exchange their rings, the couple encountered a fly in the ointment. To their utter shock, they had lost the rings. They rummaged through their pockets and sifted through their stuff, but the rings were nowhere to be found. In this notable moment of their life, everything came to a standstill, at least for a few moments.

“Everything paused all at once then, everyone started looking; us, our wedding planner, our officiant,” she said. “Someone ran back to our room and still didn’t find them; we searched our photographer’s backpack and didn’t find them either.” Their conundrum was finally solved by an Argentinian couple, two of the onlookers who noticed that the wedding couple looked distressed and approached them to offer help.

Once they knew what was wrong, the Argentinian couple readily offered their wedding rings to the bride and groom. The couple tied the knot by exchanging the borrowed rings. They were stunned by how perfectly the rings fit them. “We didn’t think they would fit,” she said. “But they fit so perfectly it felt like some kind of magic.” However, Calivé realized that she didn’t even ask the names of the Argentinian couple. They returned with their rings, as soon as the ceremony was over.

A few weeks later, Calivé posted about the heartfelt gesture of the Argentinian couple on X. Her post has been viewed over 3.4 million times. “We are beyond grateful. Our wedding day was already special because we were there to celebrate our love, our happiness, the home we built with each other and we thought we were there alone,” Jackson told CNN.

Mid wedding, as we were about to exchange rings, we realized we couldn't find our wedding bands.



This Argentinian couple, who we never met before that moment, took off their own rings and gave them to us so we could get married.



They fit us better than our original rings. https://t.co/sOepM1E9Wv pic.twitter.com/noGc5V3SOq — Undefeated Gay Champion (@itisclive) March 20, 2024

Later that day, the Jacksons did find their rings inside a pouch at the bottom of an equipment bag. The little hiccup caused in the ceremony by the missing rings will forever remind them of two strangers who shared their priced heirlooms with them, in the most auspicious moment of their lives. “We can never thank those two enough for that,” the Jackson couple said.