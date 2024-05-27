NEWS
GOOD PEOPLE
HISTORY
LIFE HACKS
THE PLANET
SCIENCE & TECH
POLITICS
WHOLESOME
WORK & MONEY
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy
© GOOD Worldwide Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Good
Good

Couple's wedding rings went missing as they were about to get married. Then two strangers stepped up.

As the couple said their vows, they realized they didn't have their wedding rings with them and started panicking.

Couple's wedding rings went missing as they were about to get married. Then two strangers stepped up.
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | RDNE Stock project

In the early winter of 2023, sweethearts Calivé and Shannon Jackson eloped from their homes in Trinidad and Tobago to get married. They had planned to tie the knot on the beaches of Playa Del Carmen, a modern Mexican town by the Caribbean Sea. They arrived at the wedding destination on December 16, 2023, as planned. During the ceremony, something happened that made their big day even more special in their memories.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | edwardeyer
Representative Image Source: Pexels | edwardeyer

They had planned every nip and detail of the wedding a year before. On D-day, their ceremony was going on smoothly, with a backdrop of sunlight falling on powdery sands and turquoise waters of the Mexican beach. They both were slightly nervous. Their eyes were wet with happy tears, “It was pretty embarrassing how we were crying so hard,” Calivé told CNN

Just then, when the time came for them to exchange their rings, the couple encountered a fly in the ointment. To their utter shock, they had lost the rings. They rummaged through their pockets and sifted through their stuff, but the rings were nowhere to be found. In this notable moment of their life, everything came to a standstill, at least for a few moments.

 

via GIPHY

 

 

“Everything paused all at once then, everyone started looking; us, our wedding planner, our officiant,” she said. “Someone ran back to our room and still didn’t find them; we searched our photographer’s backpack and didn’t find them either.” Their conundrum was finally solved by an Argentinian couple, two of the onlookers who noticed that the wedding couple looked distressed and approached them to offer help.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | caleboquendo
Representative Image Source: Pexels | caleboquendo

Once they knew what was wrong, the Argentinian couple readily offered their wedding rings to the bride and groom. The couple tied the knot by exchanging the borrowed rings. They were stunned by how perfectly the rings fit them. “We didn’t think they would fit,” she said. “But they fit so perfectly it felt like some kind of magic.” However, Calivé realized that she didn’t even ask the names of the Argentinian couple. They returned with their rings, as soon as the ceremony was over.

via GIPHY

 

A few weeks later, Calivé posted about the heartfelt gesture of the Argentinian couple on X. Her post has been viewed over 3.4 million times. “We are beyond grateful. Our wedding day was already special because we were there to celebrate our love, our happiness, the home we built with each other and we thought we were there alone,” Jackson told CNN.

 

Later that day, the Jacksons did find their rings inside a pouch at the bottom of an equipment bag. The little hiccup caused in the ceremony by the missing rings will forever remind them of two strangers who shared their priced heirlooms with them, in the most auspicious moment of their lives. “We can never thank those two enough for that,” the Jackson couple said.

 

More Stories on Good