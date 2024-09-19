Denver Zoo gets Maury Povich to announce the paternity of baby orangutan Siska in an epic reveal video

The Denver Zoo came across a unique problem a few days ago. As reported by Scary Mommy, they didn’t know the father of 4-month-old orangutan baby Siska. It was either 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya. They decided to take a paternity test to find the answer and shared the same on Instagram with photos of Berani and Jaya and the caption: “The DNA results are in and we're delighted to share that we now know who Siska's father is! Stay tuned tomorrow for this special announcement from an extra special guest... Are you Team Berani or Team Jaya?”

Of course, how could you make such an announcement anything short of legendary? A comment from Instagram user, @raymarcreations, read, “If you don’t do a fake Maury Povich show to announce it... worst dropped ball in a long time.” Maury Povich, who recently received the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, is known for his talk show titled "Maury" where he announced DNA test results. While the comment section was divided between Team Jaya and Team Berani, Denver Zoo had the foresight to call on the real Maury Povich to announce Siska’s father, who did it in his classic fashion in the next video posted by the zoo’s Instagram page wearing his tux and holding a Manila envelope. He announced, “We want to thank the Denver Zoo for everything they do, but this is really important. When it comes to orangutan 4-month-old Siska, Berani, you are the father!” This was followed by a clip of the cheering and celebrating zoo staff.

The zoo captioned the video, “Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska, our four-month-old Sumatran orangutan!" It further read: "Huge shoutout to @officialmauryshow for being so willing to help us share this special news! Thank you for helping make this announcement one for the books!”

Maury Povich also hailed as the father of paternity test results when he ran his talk show from 1991 to 2022. He assumed his role once again for this special announcement. Although several people joked about getting Povich to announce the results on the page’s post, people didn’t really expect it to actually happen. Instagram user, @river.bear.and.winter, commented, “Oh my god, as a 42-year-old, pay your SEO a million dollars for coming up with this!” Another user, @moonpie1220, wrote, “You actually got Maury! Also, congrats Berani!” People were also interested in knowing more about the family. @juliajamesphotography wrote, “What a fun announcement! Which one cuddles with Siska all the time?” To which Denver Zoo replied, “Siska hasn’t left Eirina’s side yet but Berani cuddles with five-year-old Cerah, his other daughter and Siska’s half-sister!” The internet celebrated Maury Povich for making the announcement worth it for the zoo and Siska.

