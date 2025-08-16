Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

"Managing UP" author reveals the 5 simple phrases that give you authority in any conversation

"It changes the entire dynamic."

impact language, Melody Wilding, relationships, authority, Managing UP, conversations, techniques

Melody Wilding is an award-winning executive coach and licensed therapist.

Photos from melodywilding.com
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 16, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Not everyone has been gifted the ability to read a room and then act accordingly. Some of us need to really work at it. Leadership skills are a practice that Melody Wildling has been coaching the smartest, top performers at the world's most successful companies for over a decade. She recently shared the 5 simple phrases that will help give you authority in conversations at work. But, this well-established author's techniques can also help your outside relationships, too.

In her latest novel "Managing UP," she talks about the best ways to gain position and status at work. Status that's acquired even when you don't hold a position of authority. There are necessary tools to gain respect and recognition where it's missing. The rewards come with implementing real-world tactics that help you gain influence and a competitive edge.

CNBC make it, simple phrases, clarity talk, messaging, conviction, professionals, people of influence, top performers, leadership A group of people talking around a coffee break.Image via Canva - Photo by bernardbodo

In her article for CNBC make it she writes, "When you speak with this level of clarity and conviction, others naturally start looking to you for leadership and respecting you more." These are 5 phrases that can give you more authority in any conversation at work or anywhere:

'Our options are A, B, and C. My recommendation is...'

dense communication, flowing explanations, structure, easily followed, precise, clear, concise expressions Young woman enjoys serious conversation with grandmother.Image via Canva - Photo by SDI Productions

Melody writes, "Instead of communicating in long, flowing explanations, use structure to present possible solutions and make a clear recommendation." The premise being overly formal and dense communication can be quite difficult to follow and engage. People will find themselves confused and be bored.

Connection can be intensified through simplifying and structuring your ideas. A study in 2025 published by Cornell University found that being precise and clear had more value than winding, technical explanations. A strategy of less narrative fluff doesn't mean less authority, it means greater impact.

'Here's what I'm seeing...'

humble, tentative phrases, professional judgement, framing questions, perspective, action framing, value messaging Women having a conversation.Image via Canva - Photo by Mike Jones

Melody writes, "In an effort to sound humble, you might preface your ideas with tentative phrases..." She continues, "Even if you don't know the answer or feel caught off guard, focus on what you do know. This builds trust in your professional judgment."

It's impossible to know all the answers all the time. But, just because you may be missing some information in a conversation, doesn't mean you don't have anything to add. An article in verywellmind on the best ways to say 'I don't know' shared a great response could also be, "I didn't think about that in the way you've framed it, but it's a great question." This technique can suggest you have a different perspective, but also that you recognize the other person's perspective too.

'Which means...'

relationships, work, efforts, outcomes, stronger empathy, connection, stronger relationships, respect Men in suits having a conversation.Image via Canva - Photo by Werner Pfennig

"The disconnect typically comes down to emphasizing activities instead of outcomes..." said Melody. "... you're describing what you did, but not why it matters to the business. Instead, highlight the end results of your efforts." This concept is very much about not just saying what you're talking about, but why it actually matters.

It has real world relevance in that learning how to frame our communication can establish stronger empathy and connection. A 2024 study on empathy in the National Library of Medicine found framing our actions around relational outcomes, "I heard what you said and adjusted based on how you are feeling," shows empathy in a meaningful way. It builds stronger relationships and demonstrates respect to be given and received.

'What we need next is...'

effective communicators, coaching, calls to action, psychology, relationship satisfaction, confidence, needs Good conversation with great friends.Image via Canva - Photo by PeopleImages

"The most effective communicators I've coached have mastered the art of making clear calls to action," Melody explains. "Be specific about the action you'd like the person to take." The clean and simple, don't end messages vaguely. You're putting the burden on other people to figure out what your asking.

This concept flows neatly into our daily interactions with other people. Being clear about what we expect when it comes to plans, emotional needs, or even asking for help. A study in 2023, published in the Journal of Social Psychology found people who communicate their needs and feelings clearly are more likely to have greater relationship satisfaction. This behavior signals confidence and others will take notice.

'What's behind your reaction?'

body language, executives, deeper conversations, body cues, tone, hesitation, nonverbal signs, reading the room It's all in your body language.Image via Canva - Photo by PeopleImages

Melody states, "Those with leadership acumen read the room. They don't ignore or push harder when a C-level executive seems hesitant. They probe deeper to uncover objections and concerns." Being able to recognize body cues, tone, hesitation is critical for good leadership. The ability to pause and observe, great leaders want to really understand what's happening.

Just like in a meeting environment, friends, family, basic relationships, people don't necessarily openly share their fears or hesitations. Being present and able to sense something is off and gently ask questions about it is definitely 'boss' behavior. An article Can Asking Specific Questions Deepen Any Relationship? from 2023 in Psychology Today states, "Opportunities abound in conversation to follow up and ask people about their personal experiences, and to listen and respond with care. It takes time, trial and error, and digging deeper at a shared speed and around topics that work for you and the person you are connecting with."

Melody Wilding has offered up fantastic phrasing. Words that strongly indicate a well established position that will hold value in any environment. But, the thoughts, meanings, and feelings behind these words are what grab people's attention. Being a strong conversationalist requires listening and responding. Blind leaderships fails. Strong relationships require intuitive, open, honest communication. It's what great relationships are all about.

business peopleconversation authorityleadership skillmanaging upsimple phrasescommunicationself esteemconfidencereactionscoachingeffective communicatorsconciseimpactpreciseauthority figures

The Latest

impact language, Melody Wilding, relationships, authority, Managing UP, conversations, techniques
Life hacks

"Managing UP" author reveals the 5 simple phrases that give you authority in any conversation

guitar, airlines, emily wolfe, flying with an instrument, musicians
Culture

Airline backtracks after outrage for refusing to pay for working musician's broken guitar

movies, directors, films, film openings, movie credits
Culture

These 3 movies have the most brilliant opening-title sequences, according to critics

mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting
Life hacks

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

More For You

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

Keep ReadingShow less
apology, amends, restitution, relationships, repentance, forgiveness, spiritual balance, moral repair

Couple talk while sitting on a bench.

Image via Canva - Photo by Mizuno K

I started making amends instead of apologizing and it unlocked a life-changing confidence

Sometimes it feels like we live in a world lacking accountability. Too often the best course correction a person offers is some half-hearted apology that somehow leaves you feeling at fault. "I'm sorry you were offended." Or maybe, "I didn't know that would hurt your feelings." I'm not above the behavior. Most of my life, if I wasn't avoiding a problem, I was scooting the edges with my own careful, "My bad." A little over ten years ago I started practicing making amends for my wrongs instead of just an apology. And it changed my life.

What's the difference between an apology and making an amends?

So what's the difference between an apology and an amends? Dictionary.com describes an apology as, "a written or spoken expression of one's regret, remorse, or sorrow having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another." This is a traditional 'I'm sorry' apology.

Keep ReadingShow less
private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings

Facebook on phone and used tires.

Wikimedia commons 2.0 Generic License (Image cropped and grey fill top.) and Photo from Canva by Latino Life

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

With everything getting rather expensive these days, it's not surprising when someone jumps on a seemingly great bargain. A young man named Wyatt posted in a recent TikTok video, that he found himself a sweet deal on the Facebook Marketplace. The seller had some tires that he claimed still had about 70% tread left. When Wyatt went to purchase them, they looked good. He spent around $500 and took them to Discount Tire to get them balanced. Unfortunately, the tires were bad and unusable. Wyatt ended up spending additional money to get a brand new set of tires anyway.

As it turns out this isn't that unique of an experience. There are absolutely great deals to be had on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. Sadly, experiences like Wyatt are more common than you might think. AARP, a non profit that advocates for people over 50, reported that from July to September in 2023, Facebook removed 827 million fake Facebook accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
soap, hands, dishes, laundry, washing techniques, explainer, life hacks

Dishes, laundry, and washing hands glamour shot.

Image via Canva - Photos by Elnur, dorioconnell, and V&M STUDIO

Avoid these soapy mistakes - simple guidelines for washing hands, dishes, and laundry

How many times have you actually been told and shown the proper way to do something that's basic and practical for every day life? The most memorable "how to moment" I can literally think of, learning to tie my shoes at four-years-old. Most of us go through life just winging it and following the herd. But, there is actually some good information available when it comes to using soap.

Maybe you've been told it's all the same. Lather it. Spread it. Rinse it. Problems solved. But the simple truth, what kind of soap and how much you should be using really matters. More importantly, what are you using the soap for?

Keep ReadingShow less
dying, family, mental health, grief, mortality, love, good byes

Daughter visits her mother in hospice.

Image via Canva - Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz

4 meaningful things to do when someone is dying and you don't know how to respond

This is a really difficult conversation and it doesn't have to be. Western civilization has dropped the ball when it comes to talking about death. We spend the majority of our lives completely failing to acknowledge this process until it slams us in the heart and face.

We're all heading to this exact spot, trudging down a path with our loved ones. Most of us have lost at least one person that broke our hearts and, odds are, it's a lot more than that. Repression and denial are favorites for many of us navigating this challenge, but it's not the healthiest choice. For those avoiding a family member or close friend that's not going to be with us much longer, here are some suggestions for a more powerful and wonderful experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Dunn, psychologist, Phd, happiness, charity, depression, service, helping others

Elizabeth Dunn on her Ted Talk

Image from YouTube video.

Elizabeth Dunn shares why all giving doesn't make people happy. But one kind always works.

What's better than being depressed? How about being happy. For most of us, living is a constant mix of ups and downs. The older we get and the more experiences we have in navigating the trials of life, hopefully finding a routine of positive habits can help us manage our moods better.

One of the most productive tools for feeling good is service. Yes, having a big chunk of money or great things occurring are super positive influences for a moment. But showing up for friends, family, and strangers boosts are inner morale like no other. Surprisingly, how we do that has a dramatic affect on it working.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity, Jennifer Aniston, sleep tips, 7-9 hours sleep, good night's sleep, recovery, sleep patterns, dreams, sleep cycles

Jennifer Aniston and a comfortable looking bed.

Photo from "The Morning Show" Jennifer Aniston and via Canva by anytka.

Jennifer Aniston swears by these 4 tips for a good night's sleep and science agrees

Many people are suffering the ill effects of poor sleep habits. A Gallup poll in 2024 found that only 42% of the people surveyed felt that they got enough rest. On average about 27% of us are not getting the nightly requirements for healthy sleep.

Jennifer Aniston, an actor known for many roles including the iconic show Friends, has been forthcoming with her own difficulties in finding a good night's sleep. With the stresses of random hours for a filming schedule, travel, meals, and unfamiliar places for rest, it's no wonder the entertainer could have sleep difficulties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Party skills, strangers, events, social skills, confidence, self esteem, interpersonal skills

Group of people talking.

Image via Canva

People are empowering introverts by sharing their favorite 'small talk' topics

Not everyone has been gifted the gene that allows them to spark up conversations with complete strangers. They stand in front of a group of new people and it seems like they've known everyone and been besties forever. Perhaps you've always had this skill or learned to attain it over time, navigating each unique social settings with ease.

Many people find the surface level conversation very challenging. It can send a wave of anxiety so uncomfortable that some might avoid these situations all together. There is a simple art that exists which allows chat to come incredibly easy. Utilizing the suggestions below even the most gifted gabber can affirm or possibly improve upon this special skill.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025