Grandfather in tears after grandson surprises him by restoring the 1954 truck he bought with his mom

It is a human tendency to become increasingly close to our possessions as we grow old. For Richard Kincheloe, his broken 1954 International Harvester pickup truck meant the world to him. So, when his grandson surprised him by fully restoring and repairing the vintage vehicle, he was moved to tears. His reaction was filmed on the camera and it is truly wholesome.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

The grandson, Blake, took the onus to repair the pickup truck that Richard had bought with his mother. The truck came with its own set of challenges as it had remained non-functional for almost 40 years. The broken truck was restored with the expertise of personnel at the C&J’s Classic Cars. While the original plan was just to install a set of modern brakes, it soon turned into a full restoration project.

Representative Image Source: An elderly farmer in his ancient International Harvester pickup truck, with his Dalmatian dog in the bed, drives to work in the early morning, in the desert of eastern New Mexico, near Carlsbad, 1978. (Photo by Buddy Mays/Getty Images).

They fixed several parts of the car, including bumper, signal lights and even brake lights, which the older version didn’t have. The vehicle also received a bathroom door latch because the door handle mechanism was not functional by any means.

Blake Kincheloe uploaded the touching video on YouTube, where we see him initially talking about the car and how his great-grandparents bought the truck with "50 dollars and a hog." As the video progressed, Blake and his dad visited the car station to pick up the restored truck. The next frame showed Richard standing outside his house with his family pointing towards the road. The camera captured the old man's surprised reaction as his vintage vehicle approached. With an awestruck expression, he exclaimed, "Well, I'll be danged!"

Richard walked up to his restored car and asked his son whether he had the tires of the car changed. He continued," Didn't think I'd ever live to see that." The second half of the video showed the old man admiring the changes made to the car and excitedly asking both his son and grandson about how they managed to revamp the vehicle.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by JJ Whitley

Blake later handed over the keys to his grandfather and momentarily, they were spotted taking the car for a spin. In the driver's seat, Richard thoroughly enjoyed riding his restored vehicle. In the concluding part of the clip, Richard got teary-eyed while enquiring about the new additions to the car. Blake informed his grandfather that he intended to make more changes to the truck, such as clear-coating the full vehicle.

The video has drawn plenty of positive reactions from viewers, with many appreciating Blake for his efforts. As of now, the clip has garnered over 600,000 views and has received 13,000 likes. One user, @brandonpreatto6893, commented, "Son, Dad, and Grandpa with that truck is a real family tradition, priceless."

Image Source: YouTube I @thesword