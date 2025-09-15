Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

A single data point taken at 7 could accurately predict an early death

Good health starts at an early age.

young boy, serious young boy, seven year old, brown hair, healthy kid

A seven-year-old boy.

via Canva/Photos
Amy Lamare
By Amy LamareSep 15, 2025
Amy Lamare
See Full Bio

There's been a new breakthrough in tracking blood pressure in children, as it correlates to later death from heart disease. Researchers have discovered that children with high blood pressure have a much higher risk of dying from heart disease when they get older.

Scientists in the United States carried out tests on children with high blood pressure or hypertension in the 90th to 94th percentile and found that up to 50% of those kids met an early death because of cardiovascular disease. "We were surprised to find that high blood pressure in childhood was linked to serious health conditions many years later," epidemiologist Alexa Freedman, from Northwestern University, said while presenting the study.

The researchers pored over medical data from 37,081 children born in the U.S. between 1959 and 1965. Their blood pressure was taken at age seven, and then a follow-up was performed in their early 50s. Of those in the study, 500 died of cardiovascular disease.

In childhood and adolescence, blood pressure normally increases with age and height, according to the Mayo Clinic. When a child is diagnosed with hypertension, it is because their blood pressure is above the 95th percentile. This average is measured over three visits to the doctor.

little girl, blood pressure, cardiovascular health A young girl.via Canva/Photos

Findings of the study

The increase in the mortality risk was significant enough to continue investigating the link between childhood high blood pressure and early death from hypertension. "High blood pressure in children can have serious consequences throughout their lives," Freedman said. "It is crucial to be aware of your child's blood pressure readings."

The study noted that 359 of the children in the study participated with siblings or cousins. The results from relatives in the study mirrored the overall data, suggesting that blood pressure, rather than diet, is key to living a long life. The data for this study were gathered in the 1950s and 1960s, and children today face different problems with the rise in obesity.

high blood pressure in children A young girl.via Canva/Photos

Treatment of high blood pressure in children

Treating high blood pressure in children should focus on the underlying cause and on a heart-healthy lifestyle. The Mayo Clinic advises that children and their families should adopt a lifestyle that includes the following:

  • Weight loss if overweight
  • Daily aerobic exercise of 60 minutes or more of moderate to vigorous activity every day — choose an activity that gets your heart pumping, like running, soccer, tennis, or jumping jacks
  • Limit activities such as computer/video/tablet games and TV watching to less than two hours per day.
  • Regular daily intake of fresh vegetables, fruits, and low-fat dairy
  • Minimal to no sugar-sweetened drinks
  • Increase water intake.
  • Avoid foods high in salt
  • Choose low-cholesterol food options
Some kids will need medication to treat their blood pressure in addition to the healthy lifestyle choices. It is important to get the causes of high blood pressure under control, as, in addition to early death from cardiovascular disease, hypertension has been linked to kidney disease, vision loss, and atherosclerosis, where potentially harmful plaque builds up in the arteries.

"Our results highlight the importance of screening for blood pressure in childhood and focusing on strategies to promote optimal cardiovascular health beginning in childhood," Freedman said.

The full study has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

aerobic exerciseblood pressure trackingcardiovascular diseasechildrenchildrens healthheart diseasehigh blood pressurehypertension riskmedical data analysismortality riskscienceweight loss

The Latest

young boy, serious young boy, seven year old, brown hair, healthy kid
Life hacks

A single data point taken at 7 could accurately predict an early death

cat names, cats, pet names, animal names, popular cat names
Animals

Sorry, Milo. You just missed being the number one cat name again.

mars, space, nasa, life, discovery, life on mars,
Science

NASA can't find 'another explanation' for unusual Mars rock formations than ancient life

balding, bald people, hair styles, self-confidence, shaving your head
Culture

'Coping' with going bald, they shaved their head and self-esteem surged. The Internet was amazed.

More For You

family, kids, parents, active listening, parenting

All is not lost in communicating with your kids, here are some simple phrases that get them to listen

Studio Japan/Canva

Experts share 5 'magical' phrases that will make any kid listen to their parents

Getting children to cooperate can be difficult. Parents are always searching for ways to get their young kids to listen. However, what often happens is parents attempt to get their children to obey them and use phrases that put their kids on the defensive. Building long-term cooperation is a more effective and less frustrating way to ultimately get kids to cooperate.

Toddlers are especially curious and constantly testing boundaries, which can lead to frustration for parents. Finding the right balance between patience and effective communication is key. Using language that toddlers respond to can lead to understanding and cooperation as well as opportunities for growth.

Keep ReadingShow less
A man and woman look at laptop and smile

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Canva

The most likable people share a trait that is nearly impossible to fake

Everybody knows someone who is very likable. You know the type, they put people at ease, make people feel seen, and never come across as fake. Many people believe that being likable comes from natural, unteachable traits that few people have — the good looking, the fiercely social, and the incredibly talented.

But the truth is that being likable is more related to emotional intelligence and isn't simply a matter of handing out compliments and making a concerted effort to be likable.

Keep ReadingShow less
impact language, Melody Wilding, relationships, authority, Managing UP, conversations, techniques

Melody Wilding is an award-winning executive coach and licensed therapist.

Photos from melodywilding.com

"Managing UP" author reveals the 5 simple phrases that give you authority in any conversation

Not everyone has been gifted the ability to read a room and then act accordingly. Some of us need to really work at it. Leadership skills are a practice that Melody Wildling has been coaching the smartest, top performers at the world's most successful companies for over a decade. She recently shared the 5 simple phrases that will help give you authority in conversations at work. But, this well-established author's techniques can also help your outside relationships, too.

In her latest novel "Managing UP," she talks about the best ways to gain position and status at work. Status that's acquired even when you don't hold a position of authority. There are necessary tools to gain respect and recognition where it's missing. The rewards come with implementing real-world tactics that help you gain influence and a competitive edge.

Keep ReadingShow less
mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting

Angry man and happy dancer.

Image via Canva - Photos by Xebeche and pixelshot

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

Sometimes anger comes on like an unavoidable force of nature. The need and desire to respond aggressively can be a challenging feeling to navigate. Studies into the human experience and how to best handle our emotions has led to some startling if not absolutely unexpected solutions. In fact, there are many tested and proven ways to readjust and find a healthy disposition. These five, however, might feel a bit weird.

That first instinct to lash out with some frothy venom usually does not lead to the desired outcomes. Even if we get the benefit of forcing the resolution we want, perhaps afterward you just feel emotionally exhausted and a little bit sad.

Keep ReadingShow less
teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

Keep ReadingShow less
apology, amends, restitution, relationships, repentance, forgiveness, spiritual balance, moral repair

Couple talk while sitting on a bench.

Image via Canva - Photo by Mizuno K

I started making amends instead of apologizing and it unlocked a life-changing confidence

Sometimes it feels like we live in a world lacking accountability. Too often the best course correction a person offers is some half-hearted apology that somehow leaves you feeling at fault. "I'm sorry you were offended." Or maybe, "I didn't know that would hurt your feelings." I'm not above the behavior. Most of my life, if I wasn't avoiding a problem, I was scooting the edges with my own careful, "My bad." A little over ten years ago I started practicing making amends for my wrongs instead of just an apology. And it changed my life.

What's the difference between an apology and making an amends?

So what's the difference between an apology and an amends? Dictionary.com describes an apology as, "a written or spoken expression of one's regret, remorse, or sorrow having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another." This is a traditional 'I'm sorry' apology.

Keep ReadingShow less
private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings

Facebook on phone and used tires.

Wikimedia commons 2.0 Generic License (Image cropped and grey fill top.) and Photo from Canva by Latino Life

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

With everything getting rather expensive these days, it's not surprising when someone jumps on a seemingly great bargain. A young man named Wyatt posted in a recent TikTok video, that he found himself a sweet deal on the Facebook Marketplace. The seller had some tires that he claimed still had about 70% tread left. When Wyatt went to purchase them, they looked good. He spent around $500 and took them to Discount Tire to get them balanced. Unfortunately, the tires were bad and unusable. Wyatt ended up spending additional money to get a brand new set of tires anyway.

As it turns out this isn't that unique of an experience. There are absolutely great deals to be had on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. Sadly, experiences like Wyatt are more common than you might think. AARP, a non profit that advocates for people over 50, reported that from July to September in 2023, Facebook removed 827 million fake Facebook accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
soap, hands, dishes, laundry, washing techniques, explainer, life hacks

Dishes, laundry, and washing hands glamour shot.

Image via Canva - Photos by Elnur, dorioconnell, and V&M STUDIO

Avoid these soapy mistakes - simple guidelines for washing hands, dishes, and laundry

How many times have you actually been told and shown the proper way to do something that's basic and practical for every day life? The most memorable "how to moment" I can literally think of, learning to tie my shoes at four-years-old. Most of us go through life just winging it and following the herd. But, there is actually some good information available when it comes to using soap.

Maybe you've been told it's all the same. Lather it. Spread it. Rinse it. Problems solved. But the simple truth, what kind of soap and how much you should be using really matters. More importantly, what are you using the soap for?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025