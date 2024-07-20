Man makes a stunning discovery after swapping homes with complete stranger

Exchanging homes has been a less popular lifestyle choice to blow off steam for quite some time. When Simon Sanders exchanged his home in London with Mark Sallin, they came across something shocking yet beautiful, per METRO. The duo had no idea who the other person was and met through the Home Exchange program. Sallin wished to swap homes and pitched requests to dozens of people. Sanders responded to the same and when the duo met for the first time with their respective families in the London home, their lives changed forever.

The event took place in 2014. When Sallin swapped homes, he realized that Sanders exhibited quite a few mannerisms that were similar to that of his father. Like anyone else, he ignored it, assuming it to be coincidental. Sallin pointed out that he never thought his home swap would be anything more than a good opportunity within budget. “When we arrived, there were many idiosyncrasies that reminded me of my dad and then they went up to Shrewsbury. They had a good time, we said our thank yous at the end, and that was that,” he said, per Ireland Live.

Fate had different plans and Sallin found in his email the picture of his family tree from Sanders. He mentioned that he was showing his son the family tree when he came across something familiar. “We followed across from my grandfather Emmanuel to his brother Bertie through male descendants and ended up with Mark Sallin who married Helen Bishop. I thought, I recognized those names, and looking into it and back at my emails realized that these two are surely you two! Seems a jolly good reason to get in touch again – thought you would be as amazed as I was!” Sanders wrote in his email.

Turns out, both men shared the same great-grandfather, Louis Salinsky. After the World War, their great-grandfather’s surname “Salinsky” was anglicized to “Sanders” and “Sallin” respectively. The picture of their family tree revealed that the duo were indeed second cousins and go way back. From simply swapping homes in formal and professional contracts to discovering a familial bond, the duo has come a long way. Revealing how the men felt about finding their common root, Sallin exclaimed that it was a “one in a million or a one in a 50 million chance” that something this astounding should unfold.

“Sometimes it might be your fourth or fifth cousin, but we were next to each other on the family tree. We might have never found it – it’s just the fact that I’ve got an unusual second name that he spotted. It’s just mad,” Sallin mentioned. Sanders added, “I was surprised, but in a way, not shocked because it all seemed to make sense having met them – I felt immediately at home and comfortable doing the home swap with them.” What followed was catching up on all the years they missed being with each other.