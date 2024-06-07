Mom’s ‘random act of kindness’ in honor of her late daughter has left the internet in tears

In this fast-paced world, one small act of kindness goes a long way. These small good deeds can make someone's day better in more than one way. When Kyle Jauregui and his family stepped inside a grocery store to pick up a birthday cake for his younger sister, Madison, they were met with such an act of kindness. While collecting the cake, they received a heartwarming surprise as they discovered that it had already been paid for by a stranger, per ABC News.

The stranger who paid for the cake was a woman named Ashley Santi, who did this deed in honor of her late daughter on her 10th birthday. Scottsdale-based Santi suffered one of her deepest setbacks when she lost her only child, McKenna, in 2008. McKenna, who was 9 months old at the time, died of a traumatic brain injury after a television set fell on her in a freak accident.

After her daughter's death, Santi learned about The MISS Foundation's Kindness Project through a support group. The foundation encouraged her to carry out random acts of kindness in honor of her daughter. She started doing that but on her daughter's birthday, Santi wanted to do something extra special. She said, "I thought: I'll pay for a birthday cake for someone else that day," per TODAY.com.

To honor her daughter, starting in 2010, Santi made it a tradition to anonymously pay for a birthday cake for a stranger on December 27, McKenna’s birthday. She goes to a grocery store or bakery and pays for a pre-ordered cake. The cake always comes with a card signed, "McKenna's mom."

While the recipient of the cake usually doesn't find out who paid for it, something different happened in 2017. Santi and her story were acknowledged, thanks to the power of social media. When Kyle found out that his little sister's birthday cake had already been paid for, he took to X to share this kind act. He posted a couple of pictures of his sister along with the birthday cake and the heartfelt note that accompanied it.

The note read, "Dear birthday girl family, in honor of my daughter’s 10th birthday I have chosen your birthday cake to pay for. Each year I do this random act of kindness because I am unable to buy my daughter a cake of her own. Today is her big double-digit birthday. Please enjoy your day."

So today is my sisters birthday and when we went to pick up her cake someone had already paid for it. It was left with this card... my family was speechless and we just want to say thank you to McKenna's mom and wish McKenna a Happy Birthday. There's still good in this world 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ev3IeQKu6q — Kyle Jauregui (@Shhwaggy_T) December 27, 2017

Kyle shared that his family was "speechless" and thanked her. He also wished the late daughter a happy birthday, ending the post with, "There's still good in this world." The post has been liked 162,000 times and has been reshared 48,000 times as of now. X users have also expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture in the comments section.

Kyle expressed how Madison was feeling blessed and said she felt she had a guardian angel with her on her birthday. “I think it was overwhelming for my sister,” he said. “She just felt a little bit of extra love and extra blessed that day and felt like she had a guardian angel looking over her."