Parents couldn't figure out why their cat avoided the bed. Then they saw the security footage.

A viral video shows a cat sneaking into a toddler's bed for a nightly snuggle, sparking a wave of similar stories from pet owners everywhere.

Security camera catches cat in the bedroom

By Adam Albright Hanna,
Sep 08, 2025

A 22-second black-and-white video posted to Reddit is quietly taking over the internet’s collective heart—and it’s easy to see why. In the short clip, a curious cat hops up onto a young toddler's bed in the middle of the night. The child stirs slightly, then instinctively reaches out, grabs the cat, and pulls it in for a snuggle. The cat, unfazed and clearly used to this nightly ritual, closes its eyes and settles in.

The moment is as pure as it gets: gentle, natural, and overflowing with trust.

Posted by u/Zyxtriann with the caption, “The owners couldn't figure out why the cat wasn't sleeping in its own bed.... until they saw this,” the clip exploded on Reddit’s r/interestingasfuck, racking up over 200,000 upvotes and thousands of comments in just a few days.

The video itself is simple, but the story it tells is powerful—and for many viewers, familiar.

"I love how the baby manhandles the cat who just rolls with it. So cute!"—Scary_Ostrich_9412

Some commenters related with their own tender stories of feline companionship.

u/Comrade_Bender shared, “My youngest son does this with one of our cats. I’ll get up in the morning to go to work and will check on him, and they’re just snuggling both asleep like the cat is a teddy bear.”

For many, the scene wasn’t just cute—it spoke to something deeper about the relationships children form with pets.

"Clear sign of 100% trust of the child."—4u2nv2019

Another user, u/AmatureProgrammer, put it simply: “Kitty knows they are both safe.”


Perhaps the most poetic response came from u/SchnoodleDoodleDo, who wrote an impromptu bedtime poem from the cat’s perspective:

“Rockabye baby ~ cuddle me near(mom n dad never will know i’m in here…)when they both wake, they’ll see my empty bedcuz i’m here with you where i’m needed instead…”

This short moment between a small human and their patient pet seems to have struck a universal chord. Scroll through the replies and you'll find parents, pet owners, and animal lovers chiming in to say they've seen the same gentle behavior at home—whether it’s a cat that stands guard at bedtime, or a kitten that bonds with a baby more than any adult.


u/city-of-cold described their family dynamic: “He used to despise them (kids can be mean lol) but they've finally learned they need treat him nicely. Now he won't relax until the kids are asleep... He'll stay next to their beds just watching them until they're both out, and only then will he go eat.”

"Loved how the cat's eyes slowly closed at the end..."—Solrax

This viral video isn’t just about a snuggly moment. It’s a glimpse into the kind of quiet bond that animals and children often share—one that’s based more on instinct and trust than training or discipline. And clearly, many cats do understand that kids are still learning.

Why isn’t your cat sleeping with you? 🐈😢

As u/gromm93 wrote, “Cats understand that babies are babies, and that they don't know anything yet.”

The Reddit clip has yet to be traced back to a source beyond u/Zyxtriann, and without a public-facing origin, it may stay an anonymous piece of internet magic. But maybe that’s part of its charm.

Cats like to sleep with babies🥰🐱😍 #funny #cat #fyp #catsoftiktok #funnycat #foryou #tiktok


Until then, the video continues to warm hearts and inspire stories, proving once again that the simplest moments can be the most meaningful.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

